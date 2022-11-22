12 Thanksgiving Festivities in the GBA!

Shenzhen

Thanksgiving at Latina

Come and enjoy Thanksgiving dinner with Latina, all dished come with roasted turkey, thanksgiving sides and pumpkin pie.

5pm-late.

See a listing for Latina



Happy Thanksgiving! Half Ton Brewery

Reservations for Thanksgiving are still available with fantastic deals for groups!



See a listing for Half Ton Brewery

Thanksgiving Celebration at Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Golden Bay

Enjoy Thanksgiving at Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Golden Bay! The Golden Bay Kitchen provides tantalizing buffet delicacies and sumptuous variety of culinary treats such as turkey, local seafood, Japanese sashimi, Teochew beef hotpot and various beverages for a Thanksgiving extravaganza.

The Thanksgiving themed buffet dinner is priced at RMB498 net per person. A special themed cake at The Lounge is also available for Thanksgiving.

One-day advance reservation is required.



For more information, please call 0755-2839 8888



See a listing for Shenzhen Marriott Hotel Garden Bay



Festive Turkey To Go at Silk - The Langham Shenzhen

Turkeys are slow roasted for about 4 hours, making it crispier, juicier and tenderer. These dishes are available for “Grab-and-Go” or delivery service, Please book at least 48 hours in advance.

RMB1,388 net (8 - 12 Persons Share)

See a listing for Silk - The Langham Shenzhen



Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet at Salt & Talk

RMB248 for adults, RMB148 for children under 12 if booked by November 22, an extra RMB50 for orders places after.

See a listing for Salt & Talk



Happy Thanksgiving at Snake Pit

The Snake Pit Presents: Roast Turkey Set Dinner.

Welcome Drink: House Wine or Carlsberg.

See a listing for Snake Pit

Thanksgiving Turkey Buffet at George & Dragon

Join George and Dragon for a festive Thanksgiving turkey buffet! Stuff yourself for only RMB218 (under 10 and over 60 get 25% discount!)

Thursday November 24, from 7pm onwards, chef Andy, like every year, will serve turkey grilled to perfection with stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce. On the side they will be green bean casserole, candied yams, mashed potatoes, brussel sprouts, salad, corn on the cob and for dessert – traditional pumpkin pie, apple pie and ice cream!

See a listing for George & Dragon

ThanksGiving Diner at King's Bar

Pumpkins are done with for Halloween, now it's the countdown to Thanksgiving!

We' ll be serving a delicious, authentic Thanksgiving dinner again this year.

Don't wait too long, limited spots.

Scan the QR code for more details and to make your reservation.

See a listing for King's Bar

ThanksGiving Potluck at Brass House

Free entrance.

30% off all the beers and selected Snacks.

See a listing for Brass House



Festive Turkey Feast To Go

Bring a tantalizing touch of Four Seasons luxury to your Thanksgiving or Christmas celebrations this year with our Festive Turkey Takeaway.

Crafted to perfection by our team of expert chefs and guaranteed to wow your guests, the package includes a whole turkey as well as appetizers, side dishes and a dessert of melt-in-your-mouth pumpkin pie.

Please reserve at least two days in advance.

Available from November 20 to December 25 for RMB1688.

Free delivery within 3km of the Hotel or pick up from FOO restaurant.

*Price is subject to 15% service charge and applicable tax

To Make a reservation or for more information please contact: +86（755）8826 8888

See a listing for Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen



Dongguan



ThanksGiving Diner

This year we are partnering with Martin’s to offer a delicious Thanksgiving dinner buffet for everyone on Thursday, November 24, from 6:30-9:30pm.

RMB268/adult or RMB128/child under 12 years old.



Door price: RMB308/adult or RMB168/child under 12 years old

Children under 0.8 meters eat for free!

See a listing for Martin's

Thanksgiving Carvery at One For The Road English Pub

One For The Road has made a Thanksgiving buffet for our friends and customers in Dongguan for the past 16 years, and every time we make it better than the previous year.

We will be roasting the turkeys in our wood fired oven and our hams in our charcoal oven.



The meats will be served carvery style and the built in buffet area will provide the soups, vegetables and desserts.



This all-you-can-eat buffet will include a standard house drink.



See a listing for One for the Road English Pub







[Cover image via Flickr]





