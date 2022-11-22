Enjoy Amazing November Deals on Allelique Skincare Products

Allelique is a new international skin care brand popular among young people, particularly those who want eco-friendly products.

Allelique’s Paris Research Center constantly strives to research and develop new products which can truly make your skin glow.

The Allelique Natural SPA Collection uses a formula which is made ONLY of natural plant ingredients and aromatic essence. With shea butter, sweet almond oil, olive oil and other skin soothing emollients, you can be sure that your skin will get only the best treatment. All formulas are free of gluten, soy and harmful chemicals.

You’ll enjoy the fragrance of almonds and flowers, as well as a smooth amber fragrance to give you the feel of a fresh start.

Natural Spa Collection

Buy-1-Get-1-Free on Allelique Natural SPA Collection



Enjoy lotions made of natural plant ingredients and aromatic essence. Allelique lotions contain shea butter, sweet almond oil, olive oil and other skin soothing emollients. All formulas are free of gluten, soy and harmful chemicals.



You'll enjoy the fragrant smell of almonds and flowers.

This November Allelique is offering buy-1-get-1-free on Allelique Natural Spa Collection. You can enjoy:

Body cream with shower gel; autumn and winter moisturizing CP combination

Luxurious SPA bathing experience at home during winter

Allelique body lotion, as well as bath gel worth RMB158

Additional travel package worth RMB48 and skin care sample worth RMB28

Scan the QR to Purchase



Allelique Spa



Special November Deal on Autumn and Winter Moisturizing Package

The Allelique Natural SPA Series Autumn and Winter Moisturizing Package is perfect for taking care of your skin and hair during the colder season.

Order now and you can enjoy:

The extravagant Thankgiving gift package

Allelique "Super Value Autumn and Winter Moisturizing Set" for RMB399

Additional gifts worth RMB476

Skincare product worth RMB400, a travel package worth RMB48 and eight skincare samples worth RMB28

Scan the QR to Purchase



Allelique Livestream

Follow Allelique's one-hour livestream on Taobao every Wednesday at 7pm and enjoy buy-1-get-1-free on hot-selling products.

Scan the QR in the Taobao APP

For after-sale service or other inquiries, please add Allelique customer service: