48 New Cases in Shanghai, New Rules for Entering Beijing

By Ned Kelly, November 22, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 4 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 44 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Tuesday, November 22.

Of the 48 new cases reported, 48 tested positive in central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

Once again, no new community cases – we'll take all the positives we can.

New Shanghai cases by district...

The 4 local cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 1 in Jiading

  • 1 in Minhang

  • 1 in Pudong

  • 1 in Songjiang

The 44 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 9 in Jiading

  • 6 in Qingpu

  • 5 in Baoshan

  • 5 in Pudong

  • 3 in Jing'an

  • 3 in Minhang

  • 3 in Xuhui

  • 2 in Hongkou

  • 1 in Changning

  • 1 in Chongming

  • 1 in Fengxian

  • 1 in Huangpu

  • 1 in Jinshan

  • 1 in Putuo

  • 1 in Songjiang

  • 1 in Yangpu

Yup, that is all 16 Shanghai districts that reported at least one case.

We've been here before...

New rules for entering Beijing...

Cases are on the rise in the capital, and Beijing reported the first COVID-19 deaths on the Chinese mainland in six months over the weekend.

In response, a new rule for those entering or returning to the Chinese capital has been announced .

As of today, November 22, anyone entering or retuning to Beijing from elsewhere on the Chinese mainland must undergo three nucleic acid tests over three days following their arrival to the city.

Until your first test result has been confirmed, you should  in so far as possible  stay at home (going out to do the test being the obvious exception). 

Other rules for those entering Beijing still apply, including showing a negative nucleic acid test issued within 48 hours of departure and having a normal Beijing Health Kit (北京健康宝).

Guangzhou cases on the (slight) rise again...

Guangzhou reported 8,210 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Tuesday, November 22, a slight rise of 29 from yesterday's 8,181.

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

