BREAKING: New COVID Testing Rule for Entering Beijing

As local cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Beijing, a new rule for those entering or returning to the Chinese capital has been announced with regard to testing.

The Beijing Information Office announced that as of tomorrow, November 22, anyone entering or retuning to Beijing from elsewhere on the Chinese mainland must undergo three nucleic acid tests over three days following their arrival to the city. Until your first test result has been confirmed, you should, in so far as possible, stay at home (going out to do the test is obviously the exception).

Other rules for those entering Beijing still apply, including showing a negative nucleic acid test issued within 48 hours of departure and having a normal Beijing Health Kit (北京健康宝).

Beijing’s Latest Cases

Yesterday, Sunday, November 21, there were 154 locally transmitted cases in Beijing, as well as 808 asymptomatic cases. Of said cases, 685 were detected among individuals already under quarantine observation, while 266 were community transmission.

Today, Monday, November 21, there were 316 cases between midnight-3pm. Forty-two of said cases were community transmission.

Beijing has also reported the first deaths from COVID-19 on the Chinese mainland since May of this year. There were two deaths yesterday, and one death today.

Many areas of Beijing have imposed district-wide restrictions, with lockdowns of residential communities, the shutting of non-essential businesses and the temporary suspension of dine-in services.

As always, we’ll do our best to keep you up to date with the latest COVID-related news.

[Cover image via Weibo/@新京报]

