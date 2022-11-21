  1. home
  2. Articles

BREAKING: New COVID Testing Rule for Entering Beijing

By Alistair Baker-Brian, November 21, 2022

0 0

As local cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in Beijing, a new rule for those entering or returning to the Chinese capital has been announced with regard to testing.

The Beijing Information Office announced that as of tomorrow, November 22, anyone entering or retuning to Beijing from elsewhere on the Chinese mainland must undergo three nucleic acid tests over three days following their arrival to the city. Until your first test result has been confirmed, you should, in so far as possible, stay at home (going out to do the test is obviously the exception). 

Other rules for those entering Beijing still apply, including showing a negative nucleic acid test issued within 48 hours of departure and having a normal Beijing Health Kit (北京健康宝). 

Beijing’s Latest Cases 

Yesterday, Sunday, November 21, there were 154 locally transmitted cases in Beijing, as well as 808 asymptomatic cases. Of said cases, 685 were detected among individuals already under quarantine observation, while 266 were community transmission.

Today, Monday, November 21, there were 316 cases between midnight-3pm. Forty-two of said cases were community transmission. 

Beijing has also reported the first deaths from COVID-19 on the Chinese mainland since May of this year. There were two deaths yesterday, and one death today. 

Many areas of Beijing have imposed district-wide restrictions, with lockdowns of residential communities, the shutting of non-essential businesses and the temporary suspension of dine-in services. 

As always, we’ll do our best to keep you up to date with the latest COVID-related news.

[Cover image via Weibo/@新京报]

Covid-19 Beijing

more news

39 New Cases in Shanghai, 3 COVID Deaths in Beijing

39 New Cases in Shanghai, 3 COVID Deaths in Beijing

The saga continues...

Handful of COVID Cases in Beijing – Pinggu Tourist Spot Closed

Handful of COVID Cases in Beijing – Pinggu Tourist Spot Closed

A small number of daily local cases continue to be reported in the Chinese capital.

THIS Beijing District Was SARS- & COVID-Free, and Then…

THIS Beijing District Was SARS- & COVID-Free, and Then…

Some may say there's a connection between Pinggu's peach trees and its seeming ability to stay relatively virus-free.

Beijing Stresses ‘Legal Responsibility’ During Latest COVID Outbreak

Just in case you were thinking about that "alternate route" into the Chinese capital.

9 New COVID Cases, Universal Beijing Resort Closes

The saga continues...

Universal Beijing Resort Closes, Plus Other Beijing COVID News

The temporary closure was announced as cases of community transmission continue to be reported in Beijing.

Highest Daily Rise in Beijing COVID Cases During Latest Outbreak

The good news is that most cases have been detected while under quarantine observation.

More Beijing Scenic Spots Tighten COVID Entry Restrictions

Restricting entry to those with anywhere other than Beijing on their Travel Code seems to be becoming the norm.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

How is China Changing Its COVID Testing Policies?

WATCH: Soufflé Beauty Skincare Pre-Launch Party in Suzhou

Join This Bloodline Donation Drive & Saves Lives

Several Cities in China Report Deliberate Acts of Dog Poisoning

That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group H

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

BREAKING: New COVID Testing Rule for Entering Beijing

BREAKING: New COVID Testing Rule for Entering Beijing

How One Beijing Band’s Album-making Process Took an Unusual Route

How One Beijing Band’s Album-making Process Took an Unusual Route

Cases Fall Again Guangzhou, Tianhe Halts Dine in Service

Cases Fall Again Guangzhou, Tianhe Halts Dine in Service

39 New Cases in Shanghai, 3 COVID Deaths in Beijing

39 New Cases in Shanghai, 3 COVID Deaths in Beijing

WATCH: Soufflé Beauty Skincare Pre-Launch Party in Suzhou

WATCH: Soufflé Beauty Skincare Pre-Launch Party in Suzhou

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives