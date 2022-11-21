Cases Fall Again Guangzhou, Tianhe Halts Dine in Service

Guangzhou reported 8,181 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Monday, November 21, a fall of 253 from yesterday's 8,434.

It marks the third day in a row that cases have decreased in the city but despite the good news, several districts have tightened their COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control methods.

Dine-in services have been halted in the city’s Tianhe district, dashing the hopes of many who thought they would be able to watch the World Cup in the area's popular bars and restaurants.

KTV bars, massage parlors, cinemas, pool and mahjong halls, etc. have all been ordered to temporarily close.

Panyu district is still operating dine-in services, so we think we know where those wishing to catch a game and sink a few cold ones will be heading tonight.

In Baiyun, a district-wide suspension of public transport is in place.

In Huadu, Nansha and Conghua districts, offline teaching can resume as of today, Monday, November 21, 2022 for kindergartens and primary and secondary schools.

Panyu has also started allowing students to return in some areas, but the rest of the district's schools “will return in a timely manner,” Chen Xueming, deputy director of Guangzhou Education Bureau, announced in a press conference on Sunday, November 20.

Here’s a list of the new epidemic prevention methods that were introduced and or updated yesterday:

Panyu District: Temporary control measures lifted in some areas.

Haizhu District: Risk areas were adjusted and delineated, some temporary control measures lifted.

Tianhe District: Further strengthened epidemic prevention and control measures in social areas.

Nansha District: Many bus lines resumed operation.

Yuexiu District: Adjusted temporary control measures in some areas of Datang Street and Guangta Street.

Liwan District: Adjusted risk levels in some areas.

Zengcheng District: Key areas announced, new and adjusted risk areas.

Huadu District: Adjusted risk areas.

Huangpu District: Key areas were announced and some areas of Lianhe Street implemented temporary control to further strengthen social epidemic prevention and control measures.

Baiyun District: Strengthened epidemic prevention and control measures, from now until November 25 the movement of people will be restricted.

Guangzhou Metro: All subway stations in Baiyun District are closed.

Below is a list of COVID-19 cases by region as reported yesterday, locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined

9,085 Guangdong

6,129 Chongqing

1,211 Henan



1,191 Gansu



959 Beijing

924 Inner Mongolia

913 Xinjiang



876 Shaanxi

829 Sichuan

736 Hebei



673 Shandong



638 Shanxi

539 Qinghai

331 Hubei



297 Heilongjiang



245 Jiangsu

232 Guangxi



216 Jilin



198 Tianjin

181 Hunan



132 Yunnan

92 Zhejiang

90 Liaoning

66 Guizhou

59 Ningxia

56 Anhui

42 Fujian

39 Shanghai

19 Jiangxi

16 Hainan

15 Tibet



The total cases recorded in China yesterday was 24,824, up 609 from the previous day's 24,215.



