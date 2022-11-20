Cases Fall for Second Time in 2 Days in Guangzhou

Guangzhou reported 8,434 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Sunday, November 20, a fall of 279 from yesterday's 8,713.

It marks the second day in a row that cases have decreased in the city.

Surprisingly good news.

On Saturday, the city reported 8,713 new cases of COVID-19, a fall of 531 from the previous day's 9,244.

The Saturday fall in numbers marked the first time in nine days that COVID-19 cases have decreased in the city.

That said, Guangzhou Municipal Government announced Thursday it has upped its makeshift hospital and centralized quarantine zones quota, with a whopping 246,407 beds planned for the isolation and medical observation of asymptomatic cases.

