39 New Cases in Shanghai, 3 COVID Deaths in Beijing

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 6 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 33 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Monday, November 21.

Of the 39 new cases reported, 39 tested positive in central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

No new community cases – be thankful for small mercies, we guess.

New Shanghai cases by district...



The 6 local cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

4 in Pudong

1 in Xuhui

1 in Yangpu

The 33 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:



8 in Jiading

8 in Pudong

4 in Yangpu

3 in Chongming

2 in Baoshan

2 in Putuo

1 in Changning

1 in Huangpu

1 in Jing'an

1 in Minhang

1 in Qingpu

1 in Songjiang

3 COVID deaths in Beijing...

The Chinese mainland reported its first COVID-19 deaths in six months over the weekend.



All three occurred in Beijing – an 87-year-old man, 91-year old woman and 88-year-old man. All had severe underlying conditions.

They are the first documented deaths from COVID since May 26, when Shanghai reported one fatality.

Guangzhou cases fall for second day in a row ...

Guangzhou reported 8,181 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Monday, November 21, a fall of 253 from yesterday's 8,434.

It marks the third day in a row that cases have decreased in the city.

I don't think many people saw that coming.

Good news. Long may they continue to fall.

