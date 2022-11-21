  1. home
39 New Cases in Shanghai, 3 COVID Deaths in Beijing

By Ned Kelly, November 21, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 6 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 33 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Monday, November 21.

Of the 39 new cases reported, 39 tested positive in central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

No new community cases – be thankful for small mercies, we guess.

New Shanghai cases by district...

The 6 local cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 4 in Pudong

  • 1 in Xuhui

  • 1 in Yangpu

The 33 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 8 in Jiading

  • 8 in Pudong

  • 4 in Yangpu

  • 3 in Chongming

  • 2 in Baoshan

  • 2 in Putuo

  • 1 in Changning

  • 1 in Huangpu

  • 1 in Jing'an

  • 1 in Minhang

  • 1 in Qingpu

  • 1 in Songjiang

3 COVID deaths in Beijing...

The Chinese mainland reported its first COVID-19 deaths in six months over the weekend.

All three occurred in Beijing – an 87-year-old man, 91-year old woman and 88-year-old man. All had severe underlying conditions.

They are the first documented deaths from COVID since May 26, when Shanghai reported one fatality.

Guangzhou cases fall for second day in a row...

Guangzhou reported 8,181 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Monday, November 21, a fall of 253 from yesterday's 8,434.

It marks the third day in a row that cases have decreased in the city.

I don't think many people saw that coming.

Good news. Long may they continue to fall.

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

