28 New Cases in Shanghai, Guangzhou Cases Finally Fall

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 6 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 22 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Saturday, November 19.

Of the 28 new cases reported, 28 tested positive in central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

New Shanghai cases by district...



The 6 local cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

4 in Pudong

1 in Songjiang

1 in Xuhui

The 22 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:



12 in Pudong

2 in Chongming

2 in Jiading

2 in Jing'an

2 in Songjiang

1 in Fengxian

1 in Huangpu

Guangzhou reported 8,713 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Saturday, November 19, a fall of 531 from yesterday's 9,244.

It marks the first time in nine days that COVID-19 cases have decreased in the city.

That said, Guangzhou Municipal Government announced Thursday it has upped its makeshift hospital and centralized quarantine zones quota, with a whopping 246,407 beds planned for the isolation and medical observation of asymptomatic cases.

So it doesn't look like they see this downward trend lasting long.

China COVID hot spots...

10,448 Guangdong

4,666 Chongqing

1,687 Henan

1,568 Gansu

1,287 Inner Mongolia

965 Xinjiang

658 Shaanxi

575 Qinghai

501 Sichuan

466 Beijing

411 Shanxi

328 Hebei

322 Heilongjiang

168 Yunnan

148 Shandong

147 Hubei

142 Jiangsu

132 Hunan

97 Tianjin

72 Jilin

56 Guangxi

52 Anhui

50 Zhejiang

39 Guizhou

29 Shanghai

28 Ningxia

24 Liaoning

23 Fujian

16 Tibet

15 Jiangxi

9 Hainan

The total cases recorded in China yesterday was 25,129 up 1,997 from the previous day's 23,132.

