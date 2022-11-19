28 New Cases in Shanghai, Guangzhou Cases Finally Fall

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 6 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 22 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Saturday, November 19.
Of the 28 new cases reported, 28 tested positive in central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.
New Shanghai cases by district...
The 6 local cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:
4 in Pudong
1 in Songjiang
1 in Xuhui
The 22 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:
12 in Pudong
2 in Chongming
2 in Jiading
2 in Jing'an
2 in Songjiang
1 in Fengxian
1 in Huangpu
Guangzhou cases fall for first time in 9 days....
Guangzhou reported 8,713 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Saturday, November 19, a fall of 531 from yesterday's 9,244.
It marks the first time in nine days that COVID-19 cases have decreased in the city.
Good news.
That said, Guangzhou Municipal Government announced Thursday it has upped its makeshift hospital and centralized quarantine zones quota, with a whopping 246,407 beds planned for the isolation and medical observation of asymptomatic cases.
So it doesn't look like they see this downward trend lasting long.
But we can hope.
And...
#PrayForGuangzhou
China COVID hot spots...
Looking to get out of Shanghai?
Below is a list of COVID-19 cases by region as reported yesterday, locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – you may wish to avoid those nearer the top!
10,448 Guangdong
4,666 Chongqing
1,687 Henan
1,568 Gansu
1,287 Inner Mongolia
965 Xinjiang
658 Shaanxi
575 Qinghai
501 Sichuan
466 Beijing
411 Shanxi
328 Hebei
322 Heilongjiang
168 Yunnan
148 Shandong
147 Hubei
142 Jiangsu
132 Hunan
97 Tianjin
72 Jilin
56 Guangxi
52 Anhui
50 Zhejiang
39 Guizhou
29 Shanghai
28 Ningxia
24 Liaoning
23 Fujian
16 Tibet
15 Jiangxi
9 Hainan
The total cases recorded in China yesterday was 25,129 up 1,997 from the previous day's 23,132.
