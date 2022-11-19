  1. home
28 New Cases in Shanghai, Guangzhou Cases Finally Fall

By Ned Kelly, November 19, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 6 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 22 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Saturday, November 19.

Of the 28 new cases reported, 28 tested positive in central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

New Shanghai cases by district...

The 6 local cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 4 in Pudong

  • 1 in Songjiang

  • 1 in Xuhui

The 22 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 12 in Pudong

  • 2 in Chongming

  • 2 in Jiading

  • 2 in Jing'an

  • 2 in Songjiang

  • 1 in Fengxian

  • 1 in Huangpu

Guangzhou cases fall for first time in 9 days....

Guangzhou reported 8,713 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Saturday, November 19, a fall of 531 from yesterday's 9,244.

It marks the first time in nine days that COVID-19 cases have decreased in the city.

Good news.

That said, Guangzhou Municipal Government announced Thursday it has upped its makeshift hospital and centralized quarantine zones quota, with a whopping 246,407 beds planned for the isolation and medical observation of asymptomatic cases.

So it doesn't look like they see this downward trend lasting long.

But we can hope.

And...

#PrayForGuangzhou

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Below is a list of COVID-19 cases by region as reported yesterday, locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – you may wish to avoid those nearer the top!

  • 10,448 Guangdong

  • 4,666 Chongqing

  • 1,687 Henan

  • 1,568 Gansu

  • 1,287 Inner Mongolia

  • 965 Xinjiang

  • 658 Shaanxi 

  • 575 Qinghai

  • 501 Sichuan

  • 466 Beijing

  • 411 Shanxi

  • 328 Hebei

  • 322 Heilongjiang

  • 168 Yunnan

  • 148 Shandong

  • 147 Hubei

  • 142 Jiangsu

  • 132 Hunan

  • 97 Tianjin

  • 72 Jilin

  • 56 Guangxi

  • 52 Anhui

  • 50 Zhejiang

  • 39 Guizhou

  • 29 Shanghai

  • 28 Ningxia

  • 24 Liaoning

  • 23 Fujian 

  • 16 Tibet

  • 15 Jiangxi

  • 9 Hainan

The total cases recorded in China yesterday was 25,129 up 1,997 from the previous day's 23,132.

Looking for travel options?

Here are four great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

8,761 Cases, Restaurants Open in Panyu and COVID Testing Update

8,761 Cases, Restaurants Open in Panyu and COVID Testing Update

As cases rise, restaurants open.

Over 6,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Guangzhou

Over 6,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Guangzhou

They just keep on rising.

Guangzhou Reports 3,653 New Cases of COVID-19

Guangzhou Reports 3,653 New Cases of COVID-19

Cases increase by almost 500 in one day.

Guangzhou Reports More Than 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases in One Day

Bleak times for Guangzhou as the provincial capital passed the 3,000 mark.

9 New COVID Cases, Community Case at Shangkang Li

The saga continues...

8 Things You Need to Know About China’s New COVID Rules

A number of key announcements have been made.

4 New COVID Cases in Shanghai

The saga continues...

COVID-19 Cases Increase, Areas Strengthen Pandemic Control

Restrictions tighten as cases go up.

