The World Cup is football’s most prestigious tournament, not only has it birthed some of the world’s great sporting moments, but it is also the most-watched international sporting event on earth.

World Cups bring excitement, heartbreak, underdog stories and spectacular failures. Want to be in the know ahead of the tournament and impress your friends with some world cup stats? Well, look no further.

Throughout the week That’s will be publishing a series of articles highlighting everything you need to know about the tournament.

This first article is a brief rundown of where and when the tournament and games will take place and some of the controversies that have occurred during its buildup.

During the rest of the week, we’ll be publishing a brief introduction to all the teams so you can brush up on your football knowledge and impress all your mates while sinking a few beers and watching the beautiful game.

This is the That’s Shanghai Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Where



Image via Wikimedia

This year’s World Cup will be held in the State of Qatar, the first time a country in the Middle East has hosted the competition. However, the decision to allow Qatar to host the tournament is one steeped in controversy.

Firstly, there was the decision itself. From as early as May 2011, allegations that Qatar ‘bought’ the tournament through bribes to FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation were spreading.

Pride flags at a stadium in Germany



Secondly, Qatar is an Islamist nation where homosexuality and the consumption of alcohol are illegal and can be punished with imprisonment.

In compliance with FIFA rules, Qatar has declared that they would allow rainbow flags (a symbol of LGBTQ support) to be hung by fans in stadiums and that homosexual fans will not be prosecuted. Furthermore, although public drinking is prohibited, the consumption of alcohol will be allowed in stadiums during the event.

Despite this, many LGBTQ fans, including England’s Three Lions Pride have said that they will not go to the tournament as they still believe it is not safe to do so.

The 80,000-seat Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail



Undoubtedly the biggest controversy during the buildup to this year’s World Cup is the issue of migrant workers. There have been reports of appalling working conditions, withholding of passports and work permits and abuse and exploitation towards those tasked with building stadiums, roads, hotels and the new airport and metro lines.

In February 2021, The Guardian reported that 6,500 migrant workers died in Qatar since they were chosen to host the World Cup. The Qatari government refutes this claim, saying that not all of these people were working on World Cup-related infrastructure.

The tournament will be played in eight stadiums across five different cities. The final will be played in the 80,000-seat Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail.

The Format

Image via Pexels



Thirty-two teams will play a total of 64 games to decide who will be crowned World Cup champions.

The 32 nations are divided into eight groups of four. Teams in each group will play each other once. The top two teams will progress to the knockout stages. The winners of Group A play the second-placed team in Group B, and the winners of Group B play the second-placed team in Group A, and so on.

If scores in knockout games are still level after 90 minutes, 30 minutes of extra time will be played. If scores are still level after the additional 30 minutes, games will be decided by a penalty shootout.

When

The World Cup is usually hosted during the months of June and July. However, the Qatari summer is too hot to host a sporting competition, hence why it will start in November.

The opening game, Qatar versus Ecuador will kick off at midnight on November 21, Beijing time. From November 22 to 29, group stage games will be played at 6pm, 9pm, 12am and 3am.

The third and final round of group-stage fixtures will be played at 11pm and 3am. Each group's games will kick off simultaneously to avoid match-fixing.

Once the tournament enters the knockout stages all games will be played at either 11pm or 3am. Most notably, the semi-finals will both start at 3am on December 14 and 15. The third-place play-off and the final will kick off at 11pm on December 17 and 18, respectively.

Where to Watch It

El Santo



El Santo will be showing every single game on their big screens... and there is a 0% chance of a booze ban in this fanzone.

And that's not all...

Come and test your World Cup knowledge on the opening night of the tournament. Navigate six rounds featuring past and present, win some booze, then stay on to watch the opening game, Qatar vs Ecuador, which kicks off at midnight.

Scan the QR on the flyer above to sign up now.

Sun Nov 20, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Yugo Grill

Yugo Grill will be offering a promo on Serbian Red Wine, a Meze Platter and Bottle of Red for RMB380 or a Hot Dog plus Beer or Wine for RMB120.



Expect things to get a little wild when Serbia score though!

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Cages

There is no ticket or presale required during group stage at Cages, so bring your crew and cheer on your favorite players and teams!

Cages Jing’an will be open until after the final whistle each day.

During group stages, Cages Huangpu will be open Friday and Saturday until the final whistle and open for the 6pm and 9pm games Sunday through Thursday.



Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

El Bodegon

El Bodegon assures us they will be big supporting both Argentina and Uruguay... so we can only assume their graphic designer is firmly in on the Argentina side of the business.

Head along for all games at a reasonable hour, to be enjoyed with Choripan and Patagonia IPA for just RMB86.

Be warned though – things could get Messi...

el Bodegon, 2/F, 326 Panyu Lu, by Fahuazhen Lu 番禺路326号2楼, 近法华镇路.

el Bodegon, 4/F, 83 Changshu Lu, by Julu Lu 常熟路83号4楼, 近巨鹿路.



Cotton's

Pick which Cotton's villa garden you want to watch the game in, it'll be on in both.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Cotton's Anting Lu, 132 Anting Lu, by Jianguo Xi Lu 安亭路132 号, 近建国西路.

La Barra

Head to La Barra to watch the World Cup games together and celebrate scoring moments with new friends and a multitude of deals, as seen on the poster above.

La Barra, #110 Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢2楼，近新闸路.

Topgolf

Lounge by Topgolf is showing all the games – yes, even the 3am ones. Message them to book the VIP rooms, or come early to grab your seats in the bar area with two x 3 meter big screens and six TVs!

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Tacolicious

Tacolicious will be showing all games on multiple screens, and you can win drinks playing Scorito, while there will also be food and drink deals.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Chez JOJO

Game will be shown on the third floor Chez JOJO terrace giant screen.

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Fumin Lu, 3/F, A Mansion, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号3楼，悟锦大楼，从长乐路大堂入口进.

The Camel X The Smokehouse

The Camel X The Smokehouse is showing EVERY. SINGLE. GAME.

The Smokehouse, 97 Xiangyang Bei Lu, by Xinle Lu 襄阳北路97号襄阳大楼1楼, 近新乐路.

Abbey Road

At Abbey Road, it is RMB100 for three draft beers or gluhwein.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Viva!

Viva will be showing all games before midnight, with those later shown upon request, while the kitchen will be open until 11pm with a special menu.



Viva! 479-1 Wuding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 武定路479-1号，近陕西北路.

Colca

At Colca, not only will the footy be on big screens, but Pisco Sours and Mojitos will be just RMB38 all night, while Draft Beer will be just RMB20. A snack menu will also be available all night, to soak it all up.

Colca, Room 2201, 2/F, 199 Hengshan Lu, by Yongjia Lu 衡山路199号2楼2201, 近永嘉路.

Bhacus





Bhacus is offering a private room that can take up to 30 people, give them a call on the number on the poster above if you're interested.

Bhacus, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Xi Lu 吴兴路277号，建国西路.

Azul





Azul will feature a Taco Pop-Up from 9pm until sold out. All the good stuff will be on offer, as will Gin and Tonics and Sangria for RMB38.

Azul Shangkang Li, Building 6, Shangkang Li, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路358号, 近陕西北路

Azul Italiano

At Azul Italiano it is BOGO on Pizza, Peroni Beer and Aperol Spritz during the games, which will be shown on big screens, of course.

Azul Italiano, 588 Dongchangzhi Lu, Sinar Mars Plaza, 3/F, L3-A-01-03 虹口区东长治路588号白玉兰广场3楼L3-A-01-03.

Xouk

At Xouk, all the games will be shown until late, while draft beer will go from RMB20 and snacks from RMB30.

Xouk, 3/F, Sinar Mas Plaza, 588 Dongchangzhi Lu, by Xinjian Lu 东长治路588号白玉兰广场3楼, 近新建路.





[Cover image via That's]


