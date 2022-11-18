Guangzhou Prepares Over 240,000 Beds in Quarantine Facilities

Cases across Guangdong Province...

9,431 confirmed cases in throughout the province

Guangzhou 9,244

Shenzhen 12

Zhuhai 10



Foshan 30

Shaoguan 2

Huizhou 4

Zhongshan 1

Jiangmen 3

Yangjiang 5,

Zhanjiang 30

Zhaoqing 35

Qingyuan 3

Yunfu 1

Meizhou 2

Dongguan 32

Chaozhou 1

Jieyang 16

240,000 beds prepared in Guangzhou ...

Guangzhou reported 9,244 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Friday, November 18, a jump of 483 from yesterday's 8,761.

All of the symptomatic cases (255) were in some form of quarantine. Only 16 of the 8,989 were found outside of quarantine (low-risk areas and community screening).

In response to the ongoing outbreak, the city has upped its makeshift hospital and centralized quarantine zones quota, with a whopping 246,407 beds planned for the isolation and medical observation of asymptomatic cases, Global Times reports.

According to the Guangzhou Municipal Government, 67,399 beds have been finished so far.

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Guangdong?

Below is a list of COVID-19 cases by region as reported yesterday, locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – you may wish to avoid those nearer the top!

4,666 Chongqing

1,287 Inner Mongolia

501 Sichuan

1,687 Henan

466 Beijing

658 Shaanxi

411 Shanxi

168 Yunnan

965 Xinjiang

142 Jiangsu

39 Guizhou

50 Zhejiang

322 Heilongjiang

23 Fujian

148 Shandong

575 Qinghai

1568 Gansu

29 Shanghai

16 Tibet

97 Tianjin

132 Hunan

328 Hebei

147 Hubei

9 Hainan

24 Liaoning

52 Anhui

56 Guangxi

72 Jilin

28 Ningxia

15 Jiangxi

The total cases recorded in China yesterday was 25,129 up 1,997 from the previous day's 23,132.

