Guangzhou Prepares Over 240,000 Beds in Quarantine Facilities

Cases across Guangdong Province...
9,431 confirmed cases in throughout the province
Guangzhou 9,244
Shenzhen 12
Zhuhai 10
Foshan 30
Shaoguan 2
Huizhou 4
Zhongshan 1
Jiangmen 3
Yangjiang 5,
Zhanjiang 30
Zhaoqing 35
Qingyuan 3
Yunfu 1
Meizhou 2
Dongguan 32
Chaozhou 1
Jieyang 16
240,000 beds prepared in Guangzhou...
Guangzhou reported 9,244 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Friday, November 18, a jump of 483 from yesterday's 8,761.
All of the symptomatic cases (255) were in some form of quarantine. Only 16 of the 8,989 were found outside of quarantine (low-risk areas and community screening).
In response to the ongoing outbreak, the city has upped its makeshift hospital and centralized quarantine zones quota, with a whopping 246,407 beds planned for the isolation and medical observation of asymptomatic cases, Global Times reports.
According to the Guangzhou Municipal Government, 67,399 beds have been finished so far.
China COVID hot spots...
Looking to get out of Guangdong?
Below is a list of COVID-19 cases by region as reported yesterday, locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – you may wish to avoid those nearer the top!
9,431 Guangdong
4,666 Chongqing
1,287 Inner Mongolia
501 Sichuan
1,687 Henan
466 Beijing
658 Shaanxi
411 Shanxi
168 Yunnan
965 Xinjiang
142 Jiangsu
39 Guizhou
50 Zhejiang
322 Heilongjiang
23 Fujian
148 Shandong
575 Qinghai
1568 Gansu
29 Shanghai
16 Tibet
97 Tianjin
132 Hunan
328 Hebei
147 Hubei
9 Hainan
24 Liaoning
52 Anhui
56 Guangxi
72 Jilin
28 Ningxia
15 Jiangxi
The total cases recorded in China yesterday was 25,129 up 1,997 from the previous day's 23,132.
Looking for travel options?
Here are four great travel options that it's not too late to book:
READ MORE: 4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter
0 User Comments