Welcome to the ‘That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.’

Throughout the week That’s will be publishing a series of articles highlighting everything you need to know about the tournament. Here's your guide to Group H.





Portugal



For Portugal, it’s all about the captain, most capped player (191), top scorer (117) and the first footballer to earn USD1 billion, Cristiano Ronaldo, who at 37 years old is surely playing at his last FIFA World Cup.

As runner-up to Serbia in their qualification group, Portugal qualified through the playoffs, beating Turkey and North Macedonia to claim one of the final available spots. Both of whom have won the European Championship (2016) and Nations League Finals (2019) in recent years.

Ghana

It was Partey time for the Black Stars back in March – a goal from Arsenal’s Thomas Partey was enough to see off West African rivals Nigeria and take them to their fourth FIFA World Cup.

Two players to watch are the Ayew brothers, Jordan and André, who play for Crystal Palace and in the Premier League and Al Sadd in Qatar Stars League, respectively.

At the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, Ghana became only the third African team to reach the World Cup quarter-finals. On that occasion, they were cruelly denied a last-minute winner by a cynical handball on the line by serial biter Luis Suárez of Uruguay.

Uruguay

Uruguay has won the FIFA World Cup twice, including the first World Cup in 1930 as hosts, and breaking hosts Brazil’s hearts in 1950 in front of the highest attendance at a football match ever.

All eyes will be on all-time top scorer and veteran vampire Luis Suárez, who will be hoping Ghana doesn’t kick him off the park for his past indiscretions.

South Korea

A major football power in Asia since the 1980s, South Korea will be participating in their tenth consecutive FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar, and eleventh overall, the most of any Asian country. They are also the most successful Asian football team, having come fourth as host in 2002, knocking out Portugal, Italy and Spain along the way.

