29 New Cases in Shanghai, 240,000 Beds Prepared in Guangzhou

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 4 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 25 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Friday, November 18.

Of the 29 new cases reported, 29 tested positive in central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

New Shanghai cases by district...



The 4 local cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

2 in Songjiang

1 in Jiading

1 in Pudong



The 11 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:



6 in Pudong

3 in Putuo

3 in Songjiang

2 in Baoshan

2 in Changning

2 in Jing'an



2 in Hongkoou

1 in Chongming

1 in Huangpu



1 in Jiading

1 in Qingpu

1 in Xuhui



240,000 beds prepared in Guangzhou



Guangzhou reported 9,244 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Friday, November 18, a jump of 483 from yesterday's 8,761.

In response, Guangzhou has upped its makeshift hospital and centralized quarantine zones quota, with a whopping 246,407 beds planned for the isolation and medical observation of asymptomatic cases.

According to the Guangzhou Municipal Government, 67,399 beds have been finished so far.

#PrayForGuangzhou



China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Below is a list of COVID-19 cases by region as reported yesterday, locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – you may wish to avoid those nearer the top!

9,822 Guangdong

4,072 Chongqing

1,658 Henan

1,552 Gansu

1,146 Inner Mongolia

927 Xinjiang

489 Qinghai

468 Shaanxi

434 Beijing

433 Sichuan

352 Shanxi

263 Hebei

247 Heilongjiang

213 Yunnan

174 Hunan

167 Shandong

158 Jiangsu

113 Hubei

52 Anhui

73 Tianjin

70 Jilin

54 Guizhou

53 Zhejiang

43 Guangxi

22 Fujian

19 Jiangxi

19 Ningxia

18 Liaoning

13 Shanghai

11 Tibet

7 Hainan

The total cases recorded in China yesterday was 23,132, up 3,073 from the previous day's 20,059.

