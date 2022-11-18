  1. home
29 New Cases in Shanghai, 240,000 Beds Prepared in Guangzhou

By Ned Kelly, November 18, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 4 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 25 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Friday, November 18.

Of the 29 new cases reported, 29 tested positive in central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

New Shanghai cases by district...

The 4 local cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 2 in Songjiang

  • 1 in Jiading

  • 1 in Pudong

The 11 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 6 in Pudong

  • 3 in Putuo

  • 3 in Songjiang

  • 2 in Baoshan

  • 2 in Changning

  • 2 in Jing'an

  • 2 in Hongkoou

  • 1 in Chongming

  • 1 in Huangpu

  • 1 in Jiading

  • 1 in Qingpu

  • 1 in Xuhui

240,000 beds prepared in Guangzhou...

Guangzhou reported 9,244 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Friday, November 18, a jump of 483 from yesterday's 8,761.

In response, Guangzhou has upped its makeshift hospital and centralized quarantine zones quota, with a whopping 246,407 beds planned for the isolation and medical observation of asymptomatic cases.

According to the Guangzhou Municipal Government, 67,399 beds have been finished so far.

#PrayForGuangzhou

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Below is a list of COVID-19 cases by region as reported yesterday, locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – you may wish to avoid those nearer the top!

  • 9,822 Guangdong

  • 4,072 Chongqing

  • 1,658 Henan

  • 1,552 Gansu

  • 1,146 Inner Mongolia

  • 927 Xinjiang

  • 489 Qinghai

  • 468 Shaanxi

  • 434 Beijing

  • 433 Sichuan

  • 352 Shanxi

  • 263 Hebei

  • 247 Heilongjiang

  • 213 Yunnan

  • 174 Hunan

  • 167 Shandong

  • 158 Jiangsu

  • 113 Hubei

  • 52 Anhui

  • 73 Tianjin

  • 70 Jilin

  • 54 Guizhou

  • 53 Zhejiang

  • 43 Guangxi

  • 22 Fujian

  • 19 Jiangxi

  • 19 Ningxia

  • 18 Liaoning

  • 13 Shanghai

  • 11 Tibet

  • 7 Hainan

The total cases recorded in China yesterday was 23,132, up 3,073 from the previous day's 20,059.

Looking for travel options?

Here are four great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]


Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

