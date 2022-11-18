29 New Cases in Shanghai, 240,000 Beds Prepared in Guangzhou

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 4 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 25 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Friday, November 18.
Of the 29 new cases reported, 29 tested positive in central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.
New Shanghai cases by district...
The 4 local cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:
2 in Songjiang
1 in Jiading
1 in Pudong
The 11 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:
6 in Pudong
3 in Putuo
3 in Songjiang
2 in Baoshan
2 in Changning
2 in Jing'an
2 in Hongkoou
1 in Chongming
1 in Huangpu
1 in Jiading
1 in Qingpu
1 in Xuhui
240,000 beds prepared in Guangzhou...
Guangzhou reported 9,244 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Friday, November 18, a jump of 483 from yesterday's 8,761.
In response, Guangzhou has upped its makeshift hospital and centralized quarantine zones quota, with a whopping 246,407 beds planned for the isolation and medical observation of asymptomatic cases.
According to the Guangzhou Municipal Government, 67,399 beds have been finished so far.
#PrayForGuangzhou
China COVID hot spots...
Looking to get out of Shanghai?
Below is a list of COVID-19 cases by region as reported yesterday, locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – you may wish to avoid those nearer the top!
9,822 Guangdong
4,072 Chongqing
1,658 Henan
1,552 Gansu
1,146 Inner Mongolia
927 Xinjiang
489 Qinghai
468 Shaanxi
434 Beijing
433 Sichuan
352 Shanxi
263 Hebei
247 Heilongjiang
213 Yunnan
174 Hunan
167 Shandong
158 Jiangsu
113 Hubei
52 Anhui
73 Tianjin
70 Jilin
54 Guizhou
53 Zhejiang
43 Guangxi
22 Fujian
19 Jiangxi
19 Ningxia
18 Liaoning
13 Shanghai
11 Tibet
7 Hainan
The total cases recorded in China yesterday was 23,132, up 3,073 from the previous day's 20,059.
Looking for travel options?
Here are four great travel options that it's not too late to book:
READ MORE: 4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter
For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:
[Cover image via NIAID-RML]
0 User Comments