  1. home
  2. Articles

That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group D

By Alistair Baker-Brian, November 18, 2022

0 0

Welcome to the ‘That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.’

Throughout the week That’s will be publishing a series of articles highlighting everything you need to know about the tournament. Here's your guide to Group D.


202211/Australia_svg.jpg

Australia

2022 marks the sixth time the Socceroos have qualified for the World Cup. They’ve come a long way since their first attempt at qualification for the 1966 World Cup; the Aussies were defeated by North Korea in a game played on neutral soil in Cambodia. 

Having only gained a point at World Cup Russia 2018, they’ll be hoping for some improvement in Qatar. However, qualifying from the group won’t be easy, especially with Denmark and current World Cup champions France to compete with.


202211/Denmark_svg.png

Denmark

Denmark’s best-ever performance in a World Cup was back in France ’98; they reached the quarter-final before losing 3-2 to Brazil. 

The fact that star midfielder Christian Eriksen is in the 2022 World Cup squad would have been unthinkable not so long ago. The Manchester United player suffered a heart attack on the pitch during Denmark’s group game against Finland at Euro 2020. 

With Eriksen recovered and ready to represent his country in Qatar, could Denmark cause an upset at this year’s tournament?


202211/France_svg.png

France

Could France fall victim to the World Cup champion’s curse? In 2018 Germany became the fourth World Cup winner in a row to fail to progress past the tournament’s group stages. 

At the end of September, striker Kylian Mbappe refused to take part in a team photoshoot due to a dispute over image rights. He later backed down and did take part.

A few weeks later Mbappe reiterated his summer claim that he wanted to leave Paris Saint Germain (PSG). The announcement came as a shock; PSG thought the issue was resolved after they gave him a contract worth RMB532 million per year and France's president Emmanuel Macron even met with the 23-year-old to dissuade him from leaving. 

With the weight of the nation on their shoulders, and a number of key players injured, will France crumble?


Tunisia202211/Poland_svg.png

This year’s tournament marks the sixth time that the North African nation has qualified for the World Cup. 

There hasn’t been too much success on the field for Tunisia to celebrate, as the country has never made it past the group stage of the tournament.

Their first World Cup win came against Mexico in 1978. They would then have to wait another 40 years for their next victory, having beaten Panama in 2018. 

Don’t expect too much from these guys. 


[Cover image via That’s]


2022 FIFA World Cup football

more news

Shanghai School News Roundup: November 2022

Shanghai School News Roundup: November 2022

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

Shanghai School News Roundup: October 2022

Shanghai School News Roundup: October 2022

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

That’s 2022 Hospitality Awards Coming to Shanghai This December

That’s 2022 Hospitality Awards Coming to Shanghai This December

The renowned hospitality awards returns!

Horoscopes: October 2022

Finally, a horoscope that understands your life in China.

It's the Return of the Mac: That's Magazine October 2022 Issue

For this October issue of That's Magazine, we traveled to Macau.

Axis Neptune: An Indie Band's Plan to Take on the World

How a Beijing-based band plans to take their band around the world.

Shanghai School News Roundup: September 2022

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

China Approves World's First Inhaled COVID-19 Vaccine

Inhaled as a fine mist, Convidecia Air can provide good protection after just one breath.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Enter This Consulate General of Ireland Photography Contest

How is China Changing Its COVID Testing Policies?

WATCH: 2 Dead as Out of Control Tesla Speeds Through City

That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Join This Bloodline Donation Drive & Saves Lives

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Guangzhou Prepares Over 240,000 Beds in Quarantine Facilities

Guangzhou Prepares Over 240,000 Beds in Quarantine Facilities

That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group H

That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group H

29 New Cases in Shanghai, 240,000 Beds Prepared in Guangzhou

29 New Cases in Shanghai, 240,000 Beds Prepared in Guangzhou

United Family Completes Revolutionary UroLift Prostate Therapy

United Family Completes Revolutionary UroLift Prostate Therapy

That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group G

That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group G

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives