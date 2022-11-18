  1. home
  2. Articles

Several Cities in China Report Deliberate Acts of Dog Poisoning

By Lars James Hamer, November 18, 2022

0 0

Throughout November, there have been an increasing number of reports of unknown people throughout China purposefully planting poisons in order to harm and kill other residents’ dogs. 

On November 4, one woman in Chengdu, Sichuan province told local media that while walking her two dogs within the boundaries of her local community both pets swallowed poison and died. 

She went on to say that a total of 10 dogs in her community died from poisoning that day. 

One particularly heart-wrenching video shows an elderly man, known as Mr. Wu, in Chongqing municipality crying after his dog of five years died from ingesting poison earlier this month.

Mr. Wu said that while walking his dog she suddenly started foaming at the mouth and lost control of her bowels. She died within a matter of minutes. 

Several other people in his community also lost their beloved dogs around the same time. 

There have been similar incidents reported in Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Shanghai and other cities. 

In Chengdu, one netizen has created a list on China’s Instagram-like platform Xiaohongshu that shows 37 areas in the city where dog poisonings have occurred. 

Screen-Shot-2022-11-18-at-11.20.21.jpg

Images via Xiaohongshu


We know these are deliberate poisonings because netizens say that poisons, including rodenticide (used to kill rodents), insecticide (used to kill insects) and pesticides are being hidden in dog food and meats.  

Furthermore, when cities roll out poisoning campaigns in order to reduce the number of rodents, notices will be issued so that owners can take appropriate measures to protect their family pets. 

READ MORE: Guangzhou Pet Owners Beware: Rat Poisoning Operation Underway

IMG_9775.jpg

Rodenticide pellets inside a rat trap. Image via That’s/Lars Hamer

What To Do If You Suspect Your Pet Has Ingested Poison

Firstly, take note of where your nearest veterinary clinic is, and make sure that they are able to handle such requests (some clinics only deal with small illnesses and ailments and are not equipped to perform operations, offer life support or resuscitate animals).

Furthermore, not all veterinaries are open 24 hours a day, however, they may have a doctor on call through the night. Make sure you take note of their emergency hotline. 

If you suspect your dog has ingested something harmful, take them to a vet for observation as quickly as possible. 

In cases of poisoning, pet owners need to act quickly. If you have time, try to find out what your pet has ingested.

If you are pushed for time, it may be necessary to induce vomiting.

NOTE: Never do this unless advised to do so by a veterinary professional. If you are too short on time to make it to the vet, call them and seek professional advice. 

Hydrogen peroxide 3% solution (双氧水 or 过氧化氢), a topical antiseptic, is an effective and safe way to induce vomiting in a dog. Make sure you carry an unopened and unexpired bottle with you.

Hydrogen peroxide is generally a good product to have in your dog's first-aid kit, so make sure you stock up on some. 

You should never induce vomiting if your dog is showing the following symptoms: 

  • Already vomiting.

  • A long amount of time has passed since ingestion. 

  • Severely lethargic.

  • Comatose.

  • Decreased swallowing ability.

  • Difficulty breathing.

  • Seizures or hyperactive activity.

  • Recent abdominal surgery or megaesophagus (a generalized enlargement of the esophagus).

  • Consumed corrosive agents, sharp objects, or drugs.

Sadly, pet poisonings are a common occurrence in China. Last year, we spoke to a Guangzhou resident who had witnessed several cat killings in his local community. 

READ MORE: Cat Killer on the Prowl in Downtown Guangzhou

We also spoke to a number of professional dog trainers about how dogs learn after an alarming number of abusive training methods were being shared on Chinese social media. 

READ MORE: Business of Abuse: China's Animal Cruelty Economy

And who could forget the harrowing images of the dabai who beat a corgi to death during Shanghai’s infamous lockdown?

Shortly after the incident, we spoke to a number of residents who dedicated their time during the lockdown to saving vulnerable pets. 

READ MORE: Shanghai Residents on a Mission to Save Vulnerable Pets

[Cover image via That's]

dogs cats Poisonings

more news

Big Guns & Big Cats: Notorious Shanghai Gangster Zhang Xiaolin

Big Guns & Big Cats: Notorious Shanghai Gangster Zhang Xiaolin

An arch-Japanese collaborator, murderer and junkie – he was rumored to have fed an unfaithful mistress to his pet tiger.

Business of Abuse: China's Animal Cruelty Economy

Business of Abuse: China's Animal Cruelty Economy

WeChat Channels, Douyin videos, Taobao stores and Xiaohongshu accounts. In China, there are countless online platforms teaching people how to train their dogs by beating them.

Shanghai Residents on a Mission to Save Vulnerable Pets

Shanghai Residents on a Mission to Save Vulnerable Pets

A team of Shanghai pet lovers has banded together to save animals left behind due to quarantine regulations.

Pet Owners Will Face Fines for Abandoning Furry Friends

New regulations in China mean that those who abandon their pets could face fines of RMB5,000.

Chinese Authorities Catch Dog Meat Operation Skinning Dogs

Two dog meat slaughter houses were busted in Shangdong province.

Cat Killer on the Prowl in Downtown Guangzhou

The cats died after eating from tins of tuna that were laced with poison.

The Canidrome of Frenchtown: When Shanghai Went to the Dogs

Greyhounds, monkey jockeys, football riots, dance floor brawls, political rallies, mass executions and denunciations.

Walking the Dog in China? From May Onwards You Must Use a Leash

Starting May 1 in the Chinese mainland, dog-owners must have their pets on a leash in public spaces.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

That's Shanghai Looking for Freelance F&B Writers

8 Things You Need to Know About China’s New COVID Rules

Enter This Consulate General of Ireland Photography Contest

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

How is China Changing Its COVID Testing Policies?

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Several Cities in China Report Deliberate Acts of Dog Poisoning

Several Cities in China Report Deliberate Acts of Dog Poisoning

A Southeast Asian City Break in the Heart of Shanghai

A Southeast Asian City Break in the Heart of Shanghai

Useful Mandarin Phrases: Thanksgiving

Useful Mandarin Phrases: Thanksgiving

That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group C

That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group C

13 New Cases in Shanghai, Disney Begins to Reopen

13 New Cases in Shanghai, Disney Begins to Reopen

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives