Several Cities in China Report Deliberate Acts of Dog Poisoning

Throughout November, there have been an increasing number of reports of unknown people throughout China purposefully planting poisons in order to harm and kill other residents’ dogs.

On November 4, one woman in Chengdu, Sichuan province told local media that while walking her two dogs within the boundaries of her local community both pets swallowed poison and died.



She went on to say that a total of 10 dogs in her community died from poisoning that day.



One particularly heart-wrenching video shows an elderly man, known as Mr. Wu, in Chongqing municipality crying after his dog of five years died from ingesting poison earlier this month.



Mr. Wu said that while walking his dog she suddenly started foaming at the mouth and lost control of her bowels. She died within a matter of minutes.



Several other people in his community also lost their beloved dogs around the same time.



There have been similar incidents reported in Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Shanghai and other cities.



In Chengdu, one netizen has created a list on China’s Instagram-like platform Xiaohongshu that shows 37 areas in the city where dog poisonings have occurred.

We know these are deliberate poisonings because netizens say that poisons, including rodenticide (used to kill rodents), insecticide (used to kill insects) and pesticides are being hidden in dog food and meats.

Furthermore, when cities roll out poisoning campaigns in order to reduce the number of rodents, notices will be issued so that owners can take appropriate measures to protect their family pets.

What To Do If You Suspect Your Pet Has Ingested Poison

Firstly, take note of where your nearest veterinary clinic is, and make sure that they are able to handle such requests (some clinics only deal with small illnesses and ailments and are not equipped to perform operations, offer life support or resuscitate animals).

Furthermore, not all veterinaries are open 24 hours a day, however, they may have a doctor on call through the night. Make sure you take note of their emergency hotline.

If you suspect your dog has ingested something harmful, take them to a vet for observation as quickly as possible.

In cases of poisoning, pet owners need to act quickly. If you have time, try to find out what your pet has ingested.

If you are pushed for time, it may be necessary to induce vomiting.

NOTE: Never do this unless advised to do so by a veterinary professional. If you are too short on time to make it to the vet, call them and seek professional advice.

Hydrogen peroxide 3% solution (双氧水 or 过氧化氢), a topical antiseptic, is an effective and safe way to induce vomiting in a dog. Make sure you carry an unopened and unexpired bottle with you.

Hydrogen peroxide is generally a good product to have in your dog's first-aid kit, so make sure you stock up on some.

You should never induce vomiting if your dog is showing the following symptoms:

Already vomiting.

A long amount of time has passed since ingestion.

Severely lethargic.

Comatose.

Decreased swallowing ability.

Difficulty breathing.

Seizures or hyperactive activity.

Recent abdominal surgery or megaesophagus (a generalized enlargement of the esophagus).

Consumed corrosive agents, sharp objects, or drugs.

Sadly, pet poisonings are a common occurrence in China. Last year, we spoke to a Guangzhou resident who had witnessed several cat killings in his local community.

We also spoke to a number of professional dog trainers about how dogs learn after an alarming number of abusive training methods were being shared on Chinese social media.

And who could forget the harrowing images of the dabai who beat a corgi to death during Shanghai’s infamous lockdown?

Shortly after the incident, we spoke to a number of residents who dedicated their time during the lockdown to saving vulnerable pets.

