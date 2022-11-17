8,761 Cases, Restaurants Open in Panyu and COVID Testing Update

Guangdong province has reported a total of 8,883 new cases of COVID-19 today, Thursday, November 17, 2022. Of the total number of infections, 307 are symptomatic and 8,576 are asymptomatic.

The cases per city are as follows:

Guangzhou 8,761

Shenzhen 7

Shaoguan 2

Heyuan 1

Huizhou 2

Zhongshan 4

Yangjiang 6

Zhanjiang 5

Zhaoqing 32

Qingyuan 1

Zhuhai 8

Foshan 18

Dongguan 29

Jiangmen 3

Maoming 4

Jieyang 1

The situation in Guangzhou…

In Guangzhou, 275 symptomatic cases and 8,486 asymptomatic cases were reported today, November 17, 2022, a total of 8,761 and an increase of 2,351 from yesterday.

Of the total infections, 8,745 were found in some form of isolation and the remaining 16 were found outside of quarantine.

Good news for Panyu district…

In Panyu district, aside from high-risk and temporary control areas, the following measures have been adjusted:

Restaurants can offer dine-in service but are limited to spacial seating (one meter between tables) and a maximum of 10 people per table.

Training centers can resume 'normal service.'

Tourist attractions and scenic spots can re-open.

From November 21, schools and kindergartens can resume offline teaching.

Entrance to communities, villages, businesses, parks, office buildings, etc. requires a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours.

KTV bars, dance studios, cinemas, swimming pools and gyms, bars, internet cafes and other places of recreation will remain closed.

What’s going on with mass testing?

Several provinces across China have rolled back mass testing requirements in line with the 20 new policies outlined by the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council.

Regarding mass testing, new rules state that it should only be implemented during an outbreak if the source or chain of infection of the said outbreak is unclear, or if community transmission continues for a long period.

In Guangdong province, currently the worst affected area in China, Shantou city announced yesterday, Wednesday, November 16, 2022, that they would no longer require 72-hour test results in some areas.

Guangzhou has also announced that they would be implementing the measures and redirecting resources to Haizhu, where over 90% of the infections from this breakout have been recorded.

If you’re seeing fewer testing points in your area, the reasons outlined above are some of the reasons why.

If you’re wondering why Guangzhou is still mass testing, that’s because the local government previously said that the number of infections keeps rising because the transmission chain in the city is unclear.





China COVID hot spots...

9,822 Guangdong

4,072 Chongqing

1,658 Henan

1,552 Gansu

1,146 Inner Mongolia

927 Xinjiang

489 Qinghai

468 Shaanxi

434 Beijing

433 Sichuan

352 Shanxi

263 Hebei

247 Heilongjiang

213 Yunnan

174 Hunan

167 Shandong

158 Jiangsu

113 Hubei

52 Anhui

73 Tianjin

70 Jilin

54 Guizhou

53 Zhejiang

43 Guangxi

22 Fujian

19 Jiangxi

19 Ningxia

18 Liaoning

13 Shanghai

11 Tibet

7 Hainan

The total cases recorded in China yesterday was 23,132, up 3,073 from the previous day's 20,059.

