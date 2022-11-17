  1. home
  2. Articles

8,761 Cases, Restaurants Open in Panyu and COVID Testing Update

By Lars James Hamer, November 17, 2022

0 0

Guangdong province has reported a total of 8,883 new cases of COVID-19 today, Thursday, November 17, 2022. Of the total number of infections, 307 are symptomatic and 8,576 are asymptomatic. 

The cases per city are as follows:

  • Guangzhou 8,761

  • Shenzhen 7

  • Shaoguan 2

  • Heyuan 1

  • Huizhou 2

  • Zhongshan 4

  • Yangjiang 6

  • Zhanjiang 5

  • Zhaoqing 32

  • Qingyuan 1

  • Zhuhai 8

  • Foshan 18

  • Dongguan 29

  • Jiangmen 3

  • Maoming 4 

  • Jieyang 1

 The situation in Guangzhou… 

In Guangzhou, 275 symptomatic cases and 8,486 asymptomatic cases were reported today, November 17, 2022, a total of 8,761 and an increase of 2,351 from yesterday. 

Of the total infections, 8,745 were found in some form of isolation and the remaining 16 were found outside of quarantine. 

Good news for Panyu district…

In Panyu district, aside from high-risk and temporary control areas, the following measures have been adjusted:

  • Restaurants can offer dine-in service but are limited to spacial seating (one meter between tables) and a maximum of 10 people per table.

  • Training centers can resume 'normal service.'

  • Tourist attractions and scenic spots can re-open. 

  • From November 21, schools and kindergartens can resume offline teaching.

  • Entrance to communities, villages, businesses, parks, office buildings, etc. requires a negative COVID-19 test taken within 48 hours. 

  •  KTV bars, dance studios, cinemas, swimming pools and gyms, bars, internet cafes and other places of recreation will remain closed.

What’s going on with mass testing?

Several provinces across China have rolled back mass testing requirements in line with the 20 new policies outlined by the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council.

Regarding mass testing, new rules state that it should only be implemented during an outbreak if the source or chain of infection of the said outbreak is unclear, or if community transmission continues for a long period. 

READ MORE: How is China Changing Its COVID Testing Policies?

In Guangdong province, currently the worst affected area in China, Shantou city announced yesterday, Wednesday, November 16, 2022, that they would no longer require 72-hour test results in some areas. 

Guangzhou has also announced that they would be implementing the measures and redirecting resources to Haizhu, where over 90% of the infections from this breakout have been recorded. 

If you’re seeing fewer testing points in your area, the reasons outlined above are some of the reasons why.

If you’re wondering why Guangzhou is still mass testing, that’s because the local government previously said that the number of infections keeps rising because the transmission chain in the city is unclear. 


China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Below is a list of COVID-19 cases by region as reported yesterday, locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – you may wish to avoid those nearer the top!

  • 9,822 Guangdong

  • 4,072 Chongqing

  • 1,658 Henan

  • 1,552 Gansu

  • 1,146 Inner Mongolia

  • 927 Xinjiang

  • 489 Qinghai

  • 468 Shaanxi

  • 434 Beijing

  • 433 Sichuan

  • 352 Shanxi

  • 263 Hebei

  • 247 Heilongjiang

  • 213 Yunnan

  • 174 Hunan

  • 167 Shandong

  • 158 Jiangsu

  • 113 Hubei

  • 52 Anhui

  • 73 Tianjin

  • 70 Jilin

  • 54 Guizhou

  • 53 Zhejiang

  • 43 Guangxi

  • 22 Fujian

  • 19 Jiangxi

  • 19 Ningxia

  • 18 Liaoning

  • 13 Shanghai

  • 11 Tibet

  • 7 Hainan

The total cases recorded in China yesterday was 23,132, up 3,073 from the previous day's 20,059.

Looking for travel options?

Here are four great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

 

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]


Guangzhou Guangdong Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

Over 6,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Guangzhou

Over 6,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Guangzhou

They just keep on rising.

Guangzhou Reports 3,653 New Cases of COVID-19

Guangzhou Reports 3,653 New Cases of COVID-19

Cases increase by almost 500 in one day.

Guangzhou Reports More Than 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases in One Day

Guangzhou Reports More Than 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases in One Day

Bleak times for Guangzhou as the provincial capital passed the 3,000 mark.

9 New COVID Cases, Community Case at Shangkang Li

The saga continues...

5 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, Lockdown in Guangzhou

The saga continues...

523 COVID Cases in Guangzhou, 99 in Foshan and 30 in Shenzhen

The situation doesn't look good for Guangzhou...

Guangdong Province Reports 126 Cases of COVID-19

Your provincial COVID roundup.

27 COVID-19 Cases in Guangzhou, 112 Since October 2

Cases rise as Guangzhou takes a week off work.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

That's Shanghai Looking for Freelance F&B Writers

8 Things You Need to Know About China’s New COVID Rules

Enter This Consulate General of Ireland Photography Contest

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

How is China Changing Its COVID Testing Policies?

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group C

That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group C

13 New Cases in Shanghai, Disney Begins to Reopen

13 New Cases in Shanghai, Disney Begins to Reopen

8,761 Cases, Restaurants Open in Panyu and COVID Testing Update

8,761 Cases, Restaurants Open in Panyu and COVID Testing Update

THIS Mega Beijing Subway Station Will Be a 5-Line Interchange

THIS Mega Beijing Subway Station Will Be a 5-Line Interchange

Pints, Passion and Family Rivalry: World Cup Memories from China

Pints, Passion and Family Rivalry: World Cup Memories from China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives