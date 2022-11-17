THIS Mega Beijing Subway Station Will Be a 5-Line Interchange

As part of the ‘Comprehensive Beijing Rail Transit Network Plan (2020-2035),’ the Beijing Subway is expanding.

READ MORE: Here's How the Beijing Subway Will Look in the Near Future

One particular stop in Fengtai district will be crowned the network’s first ever station to allow passengers to interchange between five different lines.

Lize Transport Hub is due to be completed by 2025, reports Beijing Daily. The construction is part of a plan to connect the Lize Financial District – oft referred to as Beijing’s “Second Financial Street” – with other parts of the Chinese capital.

Lize SOHO, an iconic landmark on Beijing's "Second Financial Street." Image via That's/Alistair Baker-Brian



The latest map of the Beijing Subway with the location of Lize Transport Hub indicated. Images via Weibo/@馒头with布丁 with edits by Alistair Baker-Brian

According to information on Beijing Public Resources Trading Platform, the Lize Transport Hub is under construction in an area which stretches from Lianhua He Xi Lu (莲花河西路) in the east to Jinwan Bei Lu (金湾北路) in the west, and from Lize Lu (丽泽路) in the south to the south section of Sanluju (三路居) in the north.

Which 5 Subway Lines Will be Connected?

Line 14

This is currently the only line which connects Lize Financial District to the Beijing Subway.

Daxing Airport Line

The line from Daxing International Airport currently stretches as far north as Caoqiao Station. The north extension to the line will connect with Lize Transport Hub.

Line 11

This line currently serves just three stations, one of which is Shougang Park – site of the freestyle ski jumping event during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. The line will be extended to Lize Transport Hub.

Line 16

This line covering Haidian district currently stretches as far south as the east gate of Yuyuantan Park. However, it will be extended further still to Lize Transport Hub.

Lijin Line

This line is still in the planning stage. It will connect Beijing Financial Street, Xicheng district with Lize Financial District (Beijing’s “Second Financial Street”).

A Transport Hub for Beijing

Below is a list of destinations and the approximate time it will take commuters to get there from Lize Transport Hub in Future:

Fengtai Station – 6 minutes

Beijing West Railway Station – 8 minutes

Beijing South Railway Station – 12 minutes

Lize’s Airport Terminal

For those looking to get to Daxing International Airport smoothly from Lize Financial District, the Lize Transport Hub will include check-in and luggage services for passengers.

A computer-generated image showing the inside of Lize Transport Hub. Image via Weibo/@北京头条



Having first opened to the public in 1971, the Beijing Subway has come along way in its more than 50-year history.

The Lize Transport Hub is certainly a notable addition. With a long-term plan that includes linking Sanhe city in Hebei province and Beijing's Pinggu district to the network, exciting times lie ahead for Beijing commuters.

READ MORE: Why Has China Built So Many Metro Systems

[Cover image via Weibo/@北京头条]

