51 Things To Do in the GBA, Including Thanksgiving Treats!

Shenzhen
Mon: Trivia Night at The Flames
A new weekly Trivia for Monday nights is happening at The Flames in Sea World!
We have prizes for top teams with a 1st place prize of RMB500 bar cash to use on your next visit! The Flames also has an amazing food special with 50% off all pizza, pasta and panini sandwiches and 10% off drinks for the entire night!
If you have any questions, feel free to send a message by scanning the QR code on the poster or adding the WeChat ID: kickit2016
Tues: Stand-up Comedy Open Mic @Tieci Bistro
Performers get two free drinks.
Tues-Fri: ShiSha Happy Hour at Parlor
Shisha Happy Hour
Tuesday to Friday from 4-8pm
All Shisha 30% off
MORE THAN 40 FLAVORS TO CHOOSE FROM.
Fri: Friday Night at VICHA
For The First Time In Shenzhen And Red Carpet Entertainement :
Friday Giveaway Party
This week's Giveaways are :
2 Guitars
2 Surfskates
2 Booze bottles
5 Free Drinks cards
Tickets include:
Free welcome drinks
Free shots/hour
Fast Ca$h games
Group of 5 get a free Shisha
Tickets: RMB88 early bird, RMB98 on the door.
Sat: November ROOTS’ Jam Session
The evolutionary history of jazz drives the course of contemporary music. The free spirits of jazz inspire musicians to expand the frames of various musical genres with a more focused and exploratory attitude. Here we welcome those who share the same musical beliefs to exchange musical ideas and leave your own unique footprints.
Sat: Metrical Poetry Workshop
From William Shakespeare to Emily Brontë to Robert Frost, great writers of the past have written poetry that is metrical in nature.
Join us at Craft Head to learn more about metrical poetry and try your hand at writing a piece of your own! No experience required.
This event is part of Craft Head's Writing Workshops series.
Sat: Sky Dance
Limited Presale: RMB120
Presale: RMB150
On Door: RMB180
Tickets include a welcome drink
Sat-Sun: Hiking in Qingyuan
Route outline: The hiking route on the first day is about 13km long, elevation is about 600 meters and will take about 6 hours. Some sections of the mountain path are steep. The hiking route on the second day is about 8km long, elevation is about 525 meters and will take about 6 hours. This trip is suitable for people who have good physical strength and have certain outdoor experiences.
Nov 5-Dec 13: A Descent into the Maelstrom
Inspired by the short story "A Descent into the Maelstrom," by the 19th-century American poet, novelist and literary critic Edgar Allan Poe, The story tells the story of a sailor in the process of sailing unfortunately was involved in the famous Moscoye whirlpool, and in the thrilling after a narrow escape. The literary means used in the novel, such as flashbacks and multiple perspectives, are appropriated into this exhibition. In this context, the three artists' creations record the in-depth analysis and translation of nature, city and daily life conducted by different individuals at special moments.
Nov 13-Mar 5: Without Money: Landing Meta
"Without Money: Landing Meta" is the first large-scale science and technology art exhibition in China to systematically analyze the application of blockchain technology in artistic creativity. It is not only systematic and rigorous in academic study, but also interesting in punching a clock and game interaction.
Thanks Giving in Shenzhen
Salt & Talk
Nov 20-Dec 25: Festive Turkey Feast To Go
Brass House
King's Bar
George & Dragon
The Snake Pit
Guangzhou
Guangzhou's epidemic prevention and control measures are changing constanly. As of press time, some areas in Panyu and Tianhe districts are still offering dine-in services. Here are some offers and deals you can take advantage of.
GOAT - Dine-in Available!
Hooley's - Dine-in Available!
Social&Co - Dine-in Available!
The Happy Monk - Take Away Only Deal
Get a RMB20 voucher for every RMB100 you spend!
The Happy Monks' Party Pier store is temporarily closed and unable to offer waimai due to the COVID-19 situation in Haizhu.
Scan the QR code to order!
Bravo - Dine-in Available!
Bandidos - Dine-in Available!
Morgan's - Dine-in Available!
Pizza Italia - Dine-in Available!
GBA
Nov 17-20: Macau Grand Prix
This year's Grand Prix will comprise a total of seven races, the naming rights of six of which will be sponsored by six major integrated tourism and leisure enterprises in Macao.
The Macau Grand Prix is an important sports tourism brand project for the Macao SAR. The staging of the Grand Prix amply demonstrates that Macao is both a vibrant and a safe city to visit. The broader impact of organizing the Grand Prix can assist different business sectors to accelerate economic recovery.
Nov 18-20: The 7th DG Craft Beer Festival 2022 Dongguan
This year 33TOWN x HERE will juice up an even better Craft Beer Festival that will last for 3 days at the same spot in 33 Town. On Friday-Sunday. Nov 18-20, from 4:00pm to 9:30 pm daily.And we will be doing something different this year.
Nov 18-Dec 4: The 22nd Macao Food Festival
With the theme of “Gastronomy in the Metaverse”, this year’s Macao Food Festival is home to over 100 food and beverage merchants and a wide range of exquisite dishes and delicacies. Alongside the stage performances and booth games, these mouth-watering flavours underscore the diversified gastronomic culture and the charms of Macao as a Creative City of Gastronomy. This year’s festival also debuts a new game on the WeChat mini-programme and an online cloud tour of the event. Participants can receive discount coupons and have a chance to win the ultimate lucky draw! Friends, families or foodies can all find their own pleasures at the Food Festival.
Nov 15-Dec 31: Unforgettable melodies at the Ruins of St. Paul's
To enrich the cultural experience of visitors in Macao, the Cultural Affairs Bureau will perform two "Unforgettable melodies at the Ruins of St. Paul's" concerts at the Ruins of St. Paul's every Saturday afternoon from November to December this year. The Macau Orchestra and the Macau Chinese Orchestra will perform live classical music in turn to provide a unique music experience for the public. In case of rain or thunderstorms, the performance will be postponed. Please pay attention to the venue arrangements.
Dec 25: 2022 Hengqin Life Insurance Hengqin Marathon competition
Half and full marathons available and a 5 kilometer race!
