13 New Cases in Shanghai, Disney Begins to Reopen

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 2 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 11 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Thursday, November 17.

Of the 13 new cases reported, 13 tested positive in central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

New Shanghai cases by district...



The 2 local cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

2 in Songjiang

The 11 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:



4 in Songjiang

1 in Baoshan

1 in Chongming

1 in Jiading

1 in Jing'an

1 in Jinshan

1 in Minhang

1 in Qingpu

Shanghai Disney Resort begins opening up process...

Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel all reopened today, as The Happiest Place on Earth begins its road to COVID recovery.

The Toy Story Hotel, however, remains temporarily closed, as does Disneyland itself – "until further notice," which always sounds ominous.

Shanghai Disney Resort was closed on October 31 following a Nightmare at Halloween COVID-19 case visitor to Disneyland.



We then reported on November 4 that it was hi ho, hi ho, off to central quarantine thousands of Shanghai Disney workers go.

Not the first time a number of these princesses have been locked away in a tower, though; we suspect they just need a little more time to dust themselves off and get back into character.

And remember: "No matter how your heart is grieving, if you keep on believing, the dream that you wish will come true."

8,761 new cases in Guangzhou ...



Guangzhou reported 8,761 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Thursday, November 17, a jump of 2,465 from yesterday's 6,296.

It marks the seventh day in a row that COVID-19 cases have increased in the city, the first time that cases have increased by more than 2,000, and the first time ever that Guangzhou has reported more than 8,000 cases in one day.

In response, Guangzhou has created six makeshift hospitals with more than 20,000 beds for the isolation and medical observation of asymptomatic cases.

#PrayForGuangzhou

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Below is a list of COVID-19 cases by region as reported yesterday, locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – you may wish to avoid those nearer the top!

9,822 Guangdong

4,072 Chongqing

1,658 Henan

1,552 Gansu

1,146 Inner Mongolia

927 Xinjiang

489 Qinghai

468 Shaanxi

434 Beijing

433 Sichuan

352 Shanxi

263 Hebei

247 Heilongjiang

213 Yunnan

174 Hunan

167 Shandong

158 Jiangsu

113 Hubei

52 Anhui

73 Tianjin

70 Jilin

54 Guizhou

53 Zhejiang

43 Guangxi

22 Fujian

19 Jiangxi

19 Ningxia

18 Liaoning

13 Shanghai

11 Tibet

7 Hainan

The total cases recorded in China yesterday was 23,132, up 3,073 from the previous day's 20,059.

Looking for travel options?

Here are four great travel options that it's not too late to book:

