13 New Cases in Shanghai, Disney Begins to Reopen

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 2 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 11 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Thursday, November 17.
Of the 13 new cases reported, 13 tested positive in central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.
New Shanghai cases by district...
The 2 local cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:
2 in Songjiang
The 11 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:
4 in Songjiang
1 in Baoshan
1 in Chongming
1 in Jiading
1 in Jing'an
1 in Jinshan
1 in Minhang
1 in Qingpu
Shanghai Disney Resort begins opening up process...
Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel all reopened today, as The Happiest Place on Earth begins its road to COVID recovery.
The Toy Story Hotel, however, remains temporarily closed, as does Disneyland itself – "until further notice," which always sounds ominous.
Shanghai Disney Resort was closed on October 31 following a Nightmare at Halloween COVID-19 case visitor to Disneyland.
READ MORE: Disney Case Causes Chaos
We then reported on November 4 that it was hi ho, hi ho, off to central quarantine thousands of Shanghai Disney workers go.
Not the first time a number of these princesses have been locked away in a tower, though; we suspect they just need a little more time to dust themselves off and get back into character.
And remember: "No matter how your heart is grieving, if you keep on believing, the dream that you wish will come true."
8,761 new cases in Guangzhou...
Guangzhou reported 8,761 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Thursday, November 17, a jump of 2,465 from yesterday's 6,296.
It marks the seventh day in a row that COVID-19 cases have increased in the city, the first time that cases have increased by more than 2,000, and the first time ever that Guangzhou has reported more than 8,000 cases in one day.
In response, Guangzhou has created six makeshift hospitals with more than 20,000 beds for the isolation and medical observation of asymptomatic cases.
#PrayForGuangzhou
China COVID hot spots...
Looking to get out of Shanghai?
Below is a list of COVID-19 cases by region as reported yesterday, locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – you may wish to avoid those nearer the top!
9,822 Guangdong
4,072 Chongqing
1,658 Henan
1,552 Gansu
1,146 Inner Mongolia
927 Xinjiang
489 Qinghai
468 Shaanxi
434 Beijing
433 Sichuan
352 Shanxi
263 Hebei
247 Heilongjiang
213 Yunnan
174 Hunan
167 Shandong
158 Jiangsu
113 Hubei
52 Anhui
73 Tianjin
70 Jilin
54 Guizhou
53 Zhejiang
43 Guangxi
22 Fujian
19 Jiangxi
19 Ningxia
18 Liaoning
13 Shanghai
11 Tibet
7 Hainan
The total cases recorded in China yesterday was 23,132, up 3,073 from the previous day's 20,059.
Looking for travel options?
Here are four great travel options that it's not too late to book:
READ MORE: 4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter
For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:
[Cover image via NIAID-RML]
0 User Comments