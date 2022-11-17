  1. home
  2. Articles

13 New Cases in Shanghai, Disney Begins to Reopen

By Ned Kelly, November 17, 2022

0 0

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 2 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 11 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Thursday, November 17.

Of the 13 new cases reported, 13 tested positive in central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

New Shanghai cases by district...

The 2 local cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 2 in Songjiang

The 11 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 4 in Songjiang

  • 1 in Baoshan

  • 1 in Chongming

  • 1 in Jiading

  • 1 in Jing'an

  • 1 in Jinshan

  • 1 in Minhang

  • 1 in Qingpu

Shanghai Disney Resort begins opening up process...

micky-mouse-title-35a16e.jpg

Disneytown, Wishing Star Park and Shanghai Disneyland Hotel all reopened today, as The Happiest Place on Earth begins its road to COVID recovery.

The Toy Story Hotel, however, remains temporarily closed, as does Disneyland itself – "until further notice," which always sounds ominous.

Shanghai Disney Resort was closed on October 31 following a Nightmare at Halloween COVID-19 case visitor to Disneyland.

READ MORE: Disney Case Causes Chaos

We then reported on November 4 that it was hi ho, hi ho, off to central quarantine thousands of Shanghai Disney workers go.

378254666.jpg

Not the first time a number of these princesses have been locked away in a tower, though; we suspect they just need a little more time to dust themselves off and get back into character.

And remember: "No matter how your heart is grieving, if you keep on believing, the dream that you wish will come true."

8,761 new cases in Guangzhou...

Guangzhou reported 8,761 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Thursday, November 17, a jump of 2,465 from yesterday's 6,296.

It marks the seventh day in a row that COVID-19 cases have increased in the city, the first time that cases have increased by more than 2,000, and the first time ever that Guangzhou has reported more than 8,000 cases in one day.

In response, Guangzhou has created six makeshift hospitals with more than 20,000 beds for the isolation and medical observation of asymptomatic cases.

#PrayForGuangzhou

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Below is a list of COVID-19 cases by region as reported yesterday, locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – you may wish to avoid those nearer the top!

  • 9,822 Guangdong

  • 4,072 Chongqing

  • 1,658 Henan

  • 1,552 Gansu

  • 1,146 Inner Mongolia

  • 927 Xinjiang

  • 489 Qinghai

  • 468 Shaanxi

  • 434 Beijing

  • 433 Sichuan

  • 352 Shanxi

  • 263 Hebei

  • 247 Heilongjiang

  • 213 Yunnan

  • 174 Hunan

  • 167 Shandong

  • 158 Jiangsu

  • 113 Hubei

  • 52 Anhui

  • 73 Tianjin

  • 70 Jilin

  • 54 Guizhou

  • 53 Zhejiang

  • 43 Guangxi

  • 22 Fujian

  • 19 Jiangxi

  • 19 Ningxia

  • 18 Liaoning

  • 13 Shanghai

  • 11 Tibet

  • 7 Hainan

The total cases recorded in China yesterday was 23,132, up 3,073 from the previous day's 20,059.

Looking for travel options?

Here are four great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

8,761 Cases, Restaurants Open in Panyu and COVID Testing Update

8,761 Cases, Restaurants Open in Panyu and COVID Testing Update

As cases rise, restaurants open.

Over 6,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Guangzhou

Over 6,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Guangzhou

They just keep on rising.

Guangzhou Reports 3,653 New Cases of COVID-19

Guangzhou Reports 3,653 New Cases of COVID-19

Cases increase by almost 500 in one day.

Guangzhou Reports More Than 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases in One Day

Bleak times for Guangzhou as the provincial capital passed the 3,000 mark.

9 New COVID Cases, Community Case at Shangkang Li

The saga continues...

8 Things You Need to Know About China’s New COVID Rules

A number of key announcements have been made.

4 New COVID Cases in Shanghai

The saga continues...

COVID-19 Cases Increase, Areas Strengthen Pandemic Control

Restrictions tighten as cases go up.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

That's Shanghai Looking for Freelance F&B Writers

8 Things You Need to Know About China’s New COVID Rules

Enter This Consulate General of Ireland Photography Contest

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

How is China Changing Its COVID Testing Policies?

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group C

That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group C

13 New Cases in Shanghai, Disney Begins to Reopen

13 New Cases in Shanghai, Disney Begins to Reopen

8,761 Cases, Restaurants Open in Panyu and COVID Testing Update

8,761 Cases, Restaurants Open in Panyu and COVID Testing Update

THIS Mega Beijing Subway Station Will Be a 5-Line Interchange

THIS Mega Beijing Subway Station Will Be a 5-Line Interchange

Pints, Passion and Family Rivalry: World Cup Memories from China

Pints, Passion and Family Rivalry: World Cup Memories from China

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives