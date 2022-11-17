22 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shanghai

Every Day

Free Flow Coffee @ Cotton's



To take the edge off the chilly weather, both Cotton's are offering free flow coffee from 11am-5pm for RMB58 with any meal priced at RMB80 or above. The perfect place to set up your office for the day.

Daily, 11am-5pm.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Cotton's Anting Lu, 132 Anting Lu, by Jianguo Xi Lu 安亭路132 号, 近建国西路.

Thursday

Beaujolais Nouveau 2022 @ Chez JOJO



Special Lyonnaise Cuisine dishes are available at both Chez JOJO ce soir.

Thu Nov 17, All Day.



Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Yongjia Lu, 333 Yongjia Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永嘉路333号，靠近襄阳路.

Chez JOJO Wine & Terrace Fumin Lu, 3/F, A Mansion, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号3楼，悟锦大楼，从长乐路大堂入口进.



Stars & Stripes @ The Pearl

The Pearl’s very own Red Star Band is here to entertain you with rock covers of Aerosmith, Nirvana, Green Day, Imagine Dragons, Bon Jovi, Jimi Hendrix, plus party hits from Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Britney Spears and so much more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu Nov 17, 6pm doors, 8.30pm show; RMB100 presale, RMB120 at the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.



Friday

Abba Mamma Mia Tribute Concert @ The Pearl

Sweden's greatest ever export hits the stage at The Pearl this Friday. Expect all the classics, and a whole load of Dancing Queens.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Nov 18, 6pm doors, 8.30pm pre-show, 9.30pm show; RMB180 presale, RMB220 at the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Quiz Night @ Yugo Grill



Friday night is Quiz Night at Yugo Grill. Head on down for delicious food, well-priced drinks and a testing of the ol' gray matter.



Every Fri, 8pm.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Saturday

Guardian Angels Community Blood Drive @ Shanghai Blood Center







Bloodline is a group of like-minded people dedicated to the cause of blood donations, the Guardian Angels Community Blood Drive is a communal gathering likened to a carnival. Donors and participants come dressed as angels, superheroes and in other costumes.

While the adults participate in blood donations, the little ones can engage in merriments, games, songs, dances, face painting and traditional Chinese art forms.

READ MORE: Join This Bloodline Donation Drive & Saves Lives

Sat Nov 19, 10am-3.30pm.

Shanghai Blood Center, 1191 Hongqiao Lu, by Yili Lu 虹桥路1191号.

Holiday Cheer @ ANKEN Air

The holiday season begins this weekend at ANKEN Air with a healthy dose of good cheer at JS Holiday Market. Forty-five splendid artisan vendors will show their wares.

Get a jump on your holiday shopping. Pick up some artisan foods for your pantry. Enjoy a selection of international street foods. Try on something new to wear to holiday parties. Going sustainable.

Relax in the beautiful courtyard of ANKEN Air with family and friends and share the joy of the season with JS Markets.

Sat Nov 19, 11am-5pm.

ANKEN Air, No. 181, Lane 465 Zhenning Lu, by Xinzha Lu 镇宁路465弄181号, 近新闸路.

17th Annual Shanghai Chili Cook Off @ Bubba's Food Co.

The 17th (SEVENTEENTH!) Annual Shanghai Chili Cook Off organized by Bubba's. What an innings.

Just RMB50 a ticket, that gets you a beer and all day chili eating, from which you vote for your favorite chili and see who gets crowned the Chili King/Queen of Shanghai.

Sat Nov 19, 11am-5pm.

Bubba's Food Co., 808 Shaanxi Bei Lu, Bld 18, #103 陕西北路808号陕康里18幢103室.

Green Day Post Punk @ The Pearl



The Pearl's Red Stars house band perform all Green Day's greatest hits, as well as the best from Offspring, Blink-182, Sum 41 and the Red Hot Chili Peppers and more!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Nov 19, 6pm doors, 9pm show; RMB180 presale, RMB220 at the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

The 2nd Pan-African Art Exhibition @ La Cava de Laoma

La Cava de Laoma Wine and Art Space is hosting the 2nd Pan-African Art Exhibition over five weeks, with painting, sculpture and photography on display, and events every weekend.

This Saturday sees the XaferWear Winter Collection Launch.

Sat Nov 19, 5-8pm; Free.

La Cava de Laoma, 1156 Kangding Lu, by Wuning Nan Lu 康定路1156号, 近武宁南路.





Retro Fever @ Yugo Grill



This week's Saturday night party at Yugo Grill sees Retro Fever from Ziko. Get down there for a cup or 10 of rakija!

Sat Nov 19, 9pm-Late.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Saturday & Sunday



MYbarre @ Online



Every Saturday and Sunday, MYbarre are live online via Tencent with a 50 minute workout with you and your mat – Squat, Lunge and Plié your way into the weekend!

Scan the QRs on the poster above to join the class WeChat groups. Class is RMB35. Meeting ID and payment request all sent in the WeChat group. Add Ann (WeChat ID: AnnMacPT) from MYbarre with any questions.

Sat, 10am & Sun, 11am; RMB35.

Online.

Home Cooked Meals @ Yugo Grill



Yugo Grill is where all our Balkan comfort food dreams come true, and they certainly don't let us down on the weekend. Each Saturday and Sunday, Chef Rax serves a different home cooked dish for lunch.

This weekend it is Muckalica with Potatoes!

Service starts at 2pm and goes until they run out, so we'd strongly suggest booking ahead via WeChat or phone on 130 2322 7256.

Sat & Sun, 2pm until sold out.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, near Shanxi North Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Sunday

2-for-1 Pizza Deal @ D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana

Sundays sees and unbeatable 2-for-1 pizza deal at D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana all day, evening and night long.

Every Sun, 11am-Late.

D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana, 392 Dagu Lu, by Chengdu Bei Lu 大沽路392号, 近成都北路.

Wine & Cheese @ Loggia by Bonica

Good news for cheese lovers, head to Loggia this Sunday to enjoy your own cheese free-flow, with cheese only just RMB128 and cheese and two glasses of selected wine RMB198.

Sun Nov 20, 2.30-5.30pm.

Loggia by Bonica, #110 Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu 胶州路273弄60号5幢2楼，近新闸路.

Proper Sunday Roast @ The Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw has a traditional roast from 5pm every Sunday for just RMB138, with the option of free-flow drinks for RMB188.

Every Sun, from 5pm.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 地址 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

We Love the World Cup Quiz @ El Santo

Come and test your World Cup knowledge on the opening night of the tournament. Navigate six rounds featuring past and present, win some booze, then stay on to watch the opening game, Qatar vs Ecuador, which kicks off at midnight.

Scan the QR on the flyer above to sign up now.

Sun Nov 20, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Final F1 Race @ Lounge by Topgolf

The final race of the 2022 F1 season will be on the big screen at Lounge by Topgolf from 9pm, with Estrella Damm and Vodka Red Bulls just RMB50 a pop, RMB188 for six bottles of Estrella Damm and RMB258 for a 3 liter Estrella Damm beer tower.

It will be followed by the opening game of the FIFA World Cup, Qatar vs Ecuador, at midnight.

Sun Nov 20, 9pm; Free Entry.



Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Monday Night / Tuesday Morning

USA Qatar World Cup 2022 Official Watch Party @ The Cactus

Group B game, USA vs Wales. Rally to support, to cheer, to taunt, and out-sing your opponents. Share stories and team lore with Grandad Sven, veteran of 1998 and 2002 World Cups and a Qualifier in Stadion Azteca versus the Mexicans.

Tue Nov 22, 2am; Free.

The Cactus, 888 Changping Lu, by Yanping Lu 昌平路888号, 近延平路



Tuesday



Comedy Open Mic @ Cotton's



It is Comedy Open Mic night at Cotton's every Tuesday from 8pm, hosted by the Herlarious Club. Head along for laughs, and get up for a routine if you dare!

Every Tue, 8-10pm; Free.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Wednesday



Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock @ The Pearl

The Pearl plays host to Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock, featuring the music of Alanis Morrisette, Joan Jett, Pink, Tina Turner, No Doubt, Evanescence, the Cranberries and – of course – Avril Lavigne!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed Nov 23, 6pm doors, 8.30pm show; RMB120 presale, RMB150 at the door.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Quiz Night @ El Santo



Shanghai's longest running, the Wednesday Quiz Night at El Santo is absolutely free to enter and features 10 rounds covering everything from current events, geography, history, pop culture, music, film and more, with great prizes up for grabs.

This one gets fully booked each week, so scan the QR on the poster above to sign up now.

Every Wed, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

