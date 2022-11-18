  1. home
A Southeast Asian City Break in the Heart of Shanghai

By That's Shanghai, November 18, 2022

First leaving the country was a logistical nightmare, and now it seems even leaving the city is serious mafan.

But fear not, for it turns out an escape from Shanghai lies right on your doorstep, with the Southeast Asian vibes of The Sukhothai Shanghai.

Caught out by a sudden COVID-induced compound lockdown, we checked in for the night. What can we say? By the end of the stay we were hoping our building wouldn't be unsealed.

Let's start with the rooms...

The Rooms

A masterpiece of architecture firm Neri&Hu, The Sukhothai Shanghai concept is one of an urban oasis in the midst of the hustle and bustle of city life, and the stresses of, well, you know...

In other words, exactly what we're looking for right now.

With custom furnishings and a curated selection of artworks complementing the atmosphere, it is a contemporary, designed-oriented, light and airy natural feeling space.

Feel free to take advantage of a turndown tea in the evening.

The ZUK Bar

Settled in, we headed to The ZUK Bar terrace for some pre dinner cocktails. The alfresco terrace opens onto the street, so you can immerse yourself in the neighborhood buzz.

The lush foliage and hanging wicker swings create a verdant urban garden, while the Thai pagoda-inspired pavilion is bright, welcoming and so comfortable we ordered a second round of cocktails.

A bistro by day, with a vibrant energy that blends into a convivial bar as night falls, The ZUK Bar's drink menu features a seriously impressive gin collection, with 46 different varieties from the world’s top brands, as well as a selection of over 60 whiskies from around the world.

We went for a couple of masterfully-mixed cocktails from their extensive list...

Himalayan Foothills Negroni

Grapefruit Gin, Campari, Vermouth, Jungpana, Coconut, Chocolate.

MI6

Montenegro, Bourbon, Calvados, Earl Grey, Lime & Egg White.

URBAN Café

The URBAN Café menu was created and executed by Chef Rosarin Sriprathum, the head chef from the Sukhothai Bangkok. We're talking the real deal, here.

Chef Rosarin is known for balancing the distinctly spicy, sour, salty and sweet flavors of Thailand, taking diners on a journey through the nation’s diverse cuisine.

We went for the classics – why overthink perfection?

Seared Scallop

Roasted Chili Jam, Lemongrass, Shallot & Mint.

Tom Yum Seafood Soup

Lemongrass, Lime, Bird Eye Chili.

Pad Thai Stir Fried Rice Noodles

Prawn, Bean Sprouts, Chives.

Stir Fried Morning Glory

Garlic, Chili, Shrimp Paste.

Sweet Coconut Milk Sticky Rice

Fresh Mango, Mango Sorbet.

The Pool

We're a sucker for a good swim, and they don't come much better than in The Sukhothai's simple yet sophisticated 25-metre heated indoor pool.

The cool grey tones and gentle lighting immediately induce a Zen-like calm, while the lemongrass scent that permeates the air transports you to sunnier climates.

We then got a sweat on in the sauna, before enjoying one of those showers that feel like you are in a steaming rainforest downpour. 

The Retreat

If you're staying at The Sukhothai, you do not (repeat: do not) want to miss out on their spa, The Retreat. The calm kicks in the second the Zen garden comes into view.

Offering a range of therapies, from a Detox Massage to Lava Himalayan Salt Treatments, this is the place to leave the cares of the world behind you.

COVID lockdowns, what COVID lockdowns? Can't we just stay at The Sukhothai Shanghai forever...

Holiday Packages

Great news, The Sukhothai Shanghai has a number of holiday offerings available from now until December 30. Check 'em out...

Spa Escapes


Upgraded Escapes

Autumn Encounter

For enquiries and bookings on any of the above or more, please call Reservations on (86 21) 5237 8888, email reservationshanghai@sukhothai.com or scan the QR code to follow The Sukhothai Shanghai official WeChat account:

The Sukhothai Shanghai, 380 Weihai Lu, by Shimen Yi Lu 威海路380号1层, 近石门一路.

