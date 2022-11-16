  1. home
Over 6,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Guangzhou

By That's Guangzhou, November 16, 2022

Today, Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Guangdong province reported 195 new symptomatic cases and 6,215 asymptomatic cases, a total of 6,410. The infections for each city are as follows:

  • Guangzhou 6,296

  • Shenzhen 12

  • Zhuhai 5

  • Foshan 27

  • Shaoguan 3

  • Huizhou 5

  • Jiangmen 1

  • Yangjiang 4

  • Zhanjiang 2

  • Maoming 2

  • Zhaoqing 19

  • Qingyuan 3

  • Chaozhou 1

  • Shantou 3

  • Meizhou 4

  • Shanwei 2

  • Dongguan 20

  • Zhongshan 1

The situation in Guangzhou…

Guangzhou reported 6,296 new cases of COVID-19, of which 158 were symptomatic and 6,138 were asymptomatic. 

There were 964 cases in centralized quarantine, 5,165 cases in home isolation, 128 in high-risk areas, 22 cases in closed-loop management and 17 cases found via community screening. 

The numbers reported today mark the second day in a row that cases have increased by 1,000.

READ MORE: Guangzhou Reports 5,000 Cases, 25 Not in Isolation

Yesterday it was announced that Haizhu district, where over 94% of Guangzhou’s cases have been found, has implemented makeshift hospitals and quarantine facilities with almost 20,000 beds for symptomatic, mild cases and asymptomatic patients. 

Cases by district:

  • Haizhu 5,236

  • Yuexiu 27 

  • Huadu 7 

  • Huangpu 1 

  • Liwan 9

  • Baiyun 39 

  • Panyu 5 

  • Tianhe 3 

  • Nansha 4 

  • Conghua 1 

  • Centralized quarantine 964

The 17 cases found via community screening were in…

  • Yuexiu District, Minquan Street 9

  • Yuexiu District, Beijing Street 2

  • Yuexiu District, Dengfeng Street 1

  • Liwan District, Duobao Street  1

  • Liwan District, Qiaozhong Street 1

  • Liwan District, Shiwei Tang Street 1

  • Tianhe District, Yuangang Street 1

  • Huadu District, Xinya Street 1

Today, China’s nationwide COVID-19 numbers peaked above 20,000...

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Guangdong?

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 6,779 Guangdong

  • 2,814 Chongqing

  • 2,701 Gansu

  • 1,874 Henan

  • 1,276 Inner Mongolia

  • 846 Xinjiang

  • 533 Qinghai

  • 409 Hebei

  • 371 Beijing

  • 325 Shanxi

  • 323 Heilongjiang

  • 309 Sichuan

  • 253 Shaanxi

  • 207 Yunnan

  • 191 Hunan

  • 169 Shandong

  • 151 Jiangsu

  • 84 Anhui

  • 82 Hubei

  • 80 Tianjin

  • 49 Zhejiang

  • 37 Guizhou

  • 35 Guangxi

  • 34 Fujian

  • 28 Liaoning

  • 23 Jilin

  • 20 Jiangxi

  • 16 Shanghai

  • 15 Ningxia

  • 14 Tibet

  • 11 Hainan

The total cases recorded in China yesterday was 20,059, up 2,287 from the previous day's 17,772.

Looking for travel options?

Here are four great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter


0 User Comments

Add your Comment

