Over 6,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Guangzhou

Today, Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Guangdong province reported 195 new symptomatic cases and 6,215 asymptomatic cases, a total of 6,410. The infections for each city are as follows:

Guangzhou 6,296

Shenzhen 12

Zhuhai 5

Foshan 27

Shaoguan 3

Huizhou 5

Jiangmen 1

Yangjiang 4

Zhanjiang 2

Maoming 2

Zhaoqing 19

Qingyuan 3

Chaozhou 1

Shantou 3

Meizhou 4

Shanwei 2

Dongguan 20

Zhongshan 1

The situation in Guangzhou…

Guangzhou reported 6,296 new cases of COVID-19, of which 158 were symptomatic and 6,138 were asymptomatic.

There were 964 cases in centralized quarantine, 5,165 cases in home isolation, 128 in high-risk areas, 22 cases in closed-loop management and 17 cases found via community screening.

The numbers reported today mark the second day in a row that cases have increased by 1,000.

Yesterday it was announced that Haizhu district, where over 94% of Guangzhou’s cases have been found, has implemented makeshift hospitals and quarantine facilities with almost 20,000 beds for symptomatic, mild cases and asymptomatic patients.

Cases by district:

Haizhu 5,236

Yuexiu 27

Huadu 7

Huangpu 1

Liwan 9

Baiyun 39

Panyu 5

Tianhe 3

Nansha 4

Conghua 1

Centralized quarantine 964

The 17 cases found via community screening were in…

Yuexiu District, Minquan Street 9

Yuexiu District, Beijing Street 2

Yuexiu District, Dengfeng Street 1

Liwan District, Duobao Street 1

Liwan District, Qiaozhong Street 1

Liwan District, Shiwei Tang Street 1

Tianhe District, Yuangang Street 1

Huadu District, Xinya Street 1

Today, China’s nationwide COVID-19 numbers peaked above 20,000...

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Guangdong?

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

6,779 Guangdong

2,814 Chongqing

2,701 Gansu

1,874 Henan

1,276 Inner Mongolia

846 Xinjiang

533 Qinghai

409 Hebei

371 Beijing

325 Shanxi

323 Heilongjiang

309 Sichuan

253 Shaanxi

207 Yunnan

191 Hunan

169 Shandong

151 Jiangsu

84 Anhui

82 Hubei

80 Tianjin

49 Zhejiang

37 Guizhou

35 Guangxi

34 Fujian

28 Liaoning

23 Jilin

20 Jiangxi

16 Shanghai

15 Ningxia

14 Tibet

11 Hainan

The total cases recorded in China yesterday was 20,059, up 2,287 from the previous day's 17,772.

