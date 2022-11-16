Over 6,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Guangzhou

Today, Wednesday, November 16, 2022, Guangdong province reported 195 new symptomatic cases and 6,215 asymptomatic cases, a total of 6,410. The infections for each city are as follows:
Guangzhou 6,296
Shenzhen 12
Zhuhai 5
Foshan 27
Shaoguan 3
Huizhou 5
Jiangmen 1
Yangjiang 4
Zhanjiang 2
Maoming 2
Zhaoqing 19
Qingyuan 3
Chaozhou 1
Shantou 3
Meizhou 4
Shanwei 2
Dongguan 20
Zhongshan 1
The situation in Guangzhou…
Guangzhou reported 6,296 new cases of COVID-19, of which 158 were symptomatic and 6,138 were asymptomatic.
There were 964 cases in centralized quarantine, 5,165 cases in home isolation, 128 in high-risk areas, 22 cases in closed-loop management and 17 cases found via community screening.
The numbers reported today mark the second day in a row that cases have increased by 1,000.
READ MORE: Guangzhou Reports 5,000 Cases, 25 Not in Isolation
Yesterday it was announced that Haizhu district, where over 94% of Guangzhou’s cases have been found, has implemented makeshift hospitals and quarantine facilities with almost 20,000 beds for symptomatic, mild cases and asymptomatic patients.
Cases by district:
Haizhu 5,236
Yuexiu 27
Huadu 7
Huangpu 1
Liwan 9
Baiyun 39
Panyu 5
Tianhe 3
Nansha 4
Conghua 1
Centralized quarantine 964
The 17 cases found via community screening were in…
Yuexiu District, Minquan Street 9
Yuexiu District, Beijing Street 2
Yuexiu District, Dengfeng Street 1
Liwan District, Duobao Street 1
Liwan District, Qiaozhong Street 1
Liwan District, Shiwei Tang Street 1
Tianhe District, Yuangang Street 1
Huadu District, Xinya Street 1
Today, China’s nationwide COVID-19 numbers peaked above 20,000...
China COVID hot spots...
Looking to get out of Guangdong?
Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:
6,779 Guangdong
2,814 Chongqing
2,701 Gansu
1,874 Henan
1,276 Inner Mongolia
846 Xinjiang
533 Qinghai
409 Hebei
371 Beijing
325 Shanxi
323 Heilongjiang
309 Sichuan
253 Shaanxi
207 Yunnan
191 Hunan
169 Shandong
151 Jiangsu
84 Anhui
82 Hubei
80 Tianjin
49 Zhejiang
37 Guizhou
35 Guangxi
34 Fujian
28 Liaoning
23 Jilin
20 Jiangxi
16 Shanghai
15 Ningxia
14 Tibet
11 Hainan
The total cases recorded in China yesterday was 20,059, up 2,287 from the previous day's 17,772.
Looking for travel options?
Here are four great travel options that it's not too late to book:
READ MORE: 4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter
0 User Comments