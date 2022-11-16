16 New Cases in Shanghai, 20,000 Beds Prepared in Guangzhou

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 2 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 14 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Wednesday, November 16.

Of the 16 new cases reported, 15 tested positive in central quarantine, while 1 tested positive during regular screening.

New Shanghai cases by district...



The 2 local cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:



1 in Fengxian

1 in Songjiang



The 1 local asymptomatic case that tested positive outside central quarantine was in the following area:

1 in Jing'an

The 13 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:



3 in Jiading

2 in Jing'an

2 in Minhang

2 in Yangpu

1 in Changning

1 in Fengxian



1 in Qingpu



1 in Songjiang

New community case

The new community case, a 39-year-old female, lives at 507 Xizang Bei Lu in Zhijiang Xi Lu Subdistrict of Jing'an District.



In addition to her place of residence, she had visited:

Family Mart convenience store and a food court on Pushan Lu in Jing'an District

A steamed bun store on Zhonghuaxin Lu in Jing'an District

A supermarket, wet market, noodle restaurant and fruit market on Qiujiang Lu in Jing'an District

20,000 beds prepared in Guangzhou ...



Guangzhou reported 6,296 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Wednesday, November 16, a jump of 1,172 from yesterday's 5,124.

It marks the sixth day in a row that COVID-19 cases have increased in the city, the second day in a row that cases have increased by more than 1,000, and the first time ever that Guangzhou has reported more than 6,000 cases in one day.

In response, Guangzhou has created six makeshift hospitals with more than 20,000 beds for the isolation and medical observation of asymptomatic cases.

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

6,779 Guangdong

2,814 Chongqing

2,701 Gansu

1,874 Henan

1,276 Inner Mongolia

846 Xinjiang

533 Qinghai

409 Hebei

371 Beijing

325 Shanxi

323 Heilongjiang

309 Sichuan

253 Shaanxi

207 Yunnan

191 Hunan

169 Shandong

151 Jiangsu

84 Anhui

82 Hubei

80 Tianjin

49 Zhejiang

37 Guizhou

35 Guangxi

34 Fujian

28 Liaoning

23 Jilin

20 Jiangxi

16 Shanghai

15 Ningxia

14 Tibet

11 Hainan

The total cases recorded in China yesterday was 20,059, up 2,287 from the previous day's 17,772.

