16 New Cases in Shanghai, 20,000 Beds Prepared in Guangzhou

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 2 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 14 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Wednesday, November 16.
Of the 16 new cases reported, 15 tested positive in central quarantine, while 1 tested positive during regular screening.
New Shanghai cases by district...
The 2 local cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:
1 in Fengxian
1 in Songjiang
The 1 local asymptomatic case that tested positive outside central quarantine was in the following area:
1 in Jing'an
The 13 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:
3 in Jiading
2 in Jing'an
2 in Minhang
2 in Yangpu
1 in Changning
1 in Fengxian
1 in Qingpu
1 in Songjiang
New community case
The new community case, a 39-year-old female, lives at 507 Xizang Bei Lu in Zhijiang Xi Lu Subdistrict of Jing'an District.
In addition to her place of residence, she had visited:
Family Mart convenience store and a food court on Pushan Lu in Jing'an District
A steamed bun store on Zhonghuaxin Lu in Jing'an District
A supermarket, wet market, noodle restaurant and fruit market on Qiujiang Lu in Jing'an District
20,000 beds prepared in Guangzhou...
Guangzhou reported 6,296 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Wednesday, November 16, a jump of 1,172 from yesterday's 5,124.
It marks the sixth day in a row that COVID-19 cases have increased in the city, the second day in a row that cases have increased by more than 1,000, and the first time ever that Guangzhou has reported more than 6,000 cases in one day.
In response, Guangzhou has created six makeshift hospitals with more than 20,000 beds for the isolation and medical observation of asymptomatic cases.
China COVID hot spots...
Looking to get out of Shanghai?
Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:
6,779 Guangdong
2,814 Chongqing
2,701 Gansu
1,874 Henan
1,276 Inner Mongolia
846 Xinjiang
533 Qinghai
409 Hebei
371 Beijing
325 Shanxi
323 Heilongjiang
309 Sichuan
253 Shaanxi
207 Yunnan
191 Hunan
169 Shandong
151 Jiangsu
84 Anhui
82 Hubei
80 Tianjin
49 Zhejiang
37 Guizhou
35 Guangxi
34 Fujian
28 Liaoning
23 Jilin
20 Jiangxi
16 Shanghai
15 Ningxia
14 Tibet
11 Hainan
The total cases recorded in China yesterday was 20,059, up 2,287 from the previous day's 17,772.
