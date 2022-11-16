  1. home
  2. Articles

16 New Cases in Shanghai, 20,000 Beds Prepared in Guangzhou

By Ned Kelly, November 16, 2022

0 0

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 2 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 14 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Wednesday, November 16.

Of the 16 new cases reported, 15 tested positive in central quarantine, while 1 tested positive during regular screening.

New Shanghai cases by district...

The 2 local cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 1 in Fengxian

  • 1 in Songjiang

The 1 local asymptomatic case that tested positive outside central quarantine was in the following area:

  • 1 in Jing'an

The 13 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 3 in Jiading

  • 2 in Jing'an

  • 2 in Minhang

  • 2 in Yangpu

  • 1 in Changning

  • 1 in Fengxian

  • 1 in Qingpu

  • 1 in Songjiang

New community case

The new community case, a 39-year-old female, lives at 507 Xizang Bei Lu in Zhijiang Xi Lu Subdistrict of Jing'an District.

In addition to her place of residence, she had visited:

  • Family Mart convenience store and a food court on Pushan Lu in Jing'an District

  • A steamed bun store on Zhonghuaxin Lu in Jing'an District

  • A supermarket, wet market, noodle restaurant and fruit market on Qiujiang Lu in Jing'an District

Seems she kept it local; bad news for the fine folk of Jing'an, but her staunch support of local businesses is highly commendable.

20,000 beds prepared in Guangzhou...

Guangzhou reported 6,296 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Wednesday, November 16, a jump of 1,172 from yesterday's 5,124.

It marks the sixth day in a row that COVID-19 cases have increased in the city, the second day in a row that cases have increased by more than 1,000, and the first time ever that Guangzhou has reported more than 6,000 cases in one day.

In response, Guangzhou has created six makeshift hospitals with more than 20,000 beds for the isolation and medical observation of asymptomatic cases.

#PrayForGuangzhou

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 6,779 Guangdong

  • 2,814 Chongqing

  • 2,701 Gansu

  • 1,874 Henan

  • 1,276 Inner Mongolia

  • 846 Xinjiang

  • 533 Qinghai

  • 409 Hebei

  • 371 Beijing

  • 325 Shanxi

  • 323 Heilongjiang

  • 309 Sichuan

  • 253 Shaanxi

  • 207 Yunnan

  • 191 Hunan

  • 169 Shandong

  • 151 Jiangsu

  • 84 Anhui

  • 82 Hubei

  • 80 Tianjin

  • 49 Zhejiang

  • 37 Guizhou

  • 35 Guangxi

  • 34 Fujian

  • 28 Liaoning

  • 23 Jilin

  • 20 Jiangxi

  • 16 Shanghai

  • 15 Ningxia

  • 14 Tibet

  • 11 Hainan

The total cases recorded in China yesterday was 20,059, up 2,287 from the previous day's 17,772.

Looking for travel options?

Here are four great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

Over 6,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Guangzhou

Over 6,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Guangzhou

They just keep on rising.

Guangzhou Reports 3,653 New Cases of COVID-19

Guangzhou Reports 3,653 New Cases of COVID-19

Cases increase by almost 500 in one day.

Guangzhou Reports More Than 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases in One Day

Guangzhou Reports More Than 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases in One Day

Bleak times for Guangzhou as the provincial capital passed the 3,000 mark.

9 New COVID Cases, Community Case at Shangkang Li

The saga continues...

8 Things You Need to Know About China’s New COVID Rules

A number of key announcements have been made.

4 New COVID Cases in Shanghai

The saga continues...

COVID-19 Cases Increase, Areas Strengthen Pandemic Control

Restrictions tighten as cases go up.

2,555 New Cases of COVID-19, 8 Districts Suspend Offline Teaching

Cases fall, but control measures tighten.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

That's Shanghai Looking for Freelance F&B Writers

8 Things You Need to Know About China’s New COVID Rules

Enter This Consulate General of Ireland Photography Contest

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

How is China Changing Its COVID Testing Policies?

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

16 New Cases in Shanghai, 20,000 Beds Prepared in Guangzhou

16 New Cases in Shanghai, 20,000 Beds Prepared in Guangzhou

That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group B

That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group B

WATCH: Bank Robber Shot Dead in Tai’an, Shandong

WATCH: Bank Robber Shot Dead in Tai’an, Shandong

Over 6,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Guangzhou

Over 6,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Guangzhou

Ana Souza on Opening Dream 'Dive Chic' Joint, Post No Bills

Ana Souza on Opening Dream 'Dive Chic' Joint, Post No Bills

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives