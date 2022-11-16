Ana Souza on Opening Dream 'Dive Chic' Joint, Post No Bills

Hailing from Brazil, Ana Souza has been bartending for close to 14 years, having worked in independent bars and 5 star hotels alike. She was the head bartender and one of the founding members of The Pontiac in Hong Kong (No. 33, Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022).

Moving to Shanghai 5 years ago, she was Bar Manager at 1515 West Bar at Jing-An Shangri-La Shanghai before this year opening her dream ‘Dive Chic’ joint, Post No Bills.

We sat down with her to hear how it all came together.

You have consulted at some pretty exotic places – what was the most memorable?

I had the opportunity to consult for a resort in Fiji and it was definitely the most memorable. Having a chance to go to a Polynesian island and work with a Tiki bar concept is probably on every bartenders bucket list. The people were also incredibly kind and welcoming, and the island is a little slice of paradise.

You were also Miss Speed Rack Asia 2017 – what does that entail?

Speed Rack is an all female speed bartending competition that not only crowns the fastest female bartenders in the market, but also raises awareness of breast cancer and supports charities.

Why did you decide to open Post No Bills?

I felt like Shanghai was missing a neighborhood cocktail bar, the type of place I wanted to go. A place to go listen to your favorite tunes, chat up with the staff and still have a well crafted cocktail for a decent price.

So I opened it!

And you designed it from the ground up – how long has it been in the works?

I have always dreamed of opening a bar like this. It has been a two year journey. COVID has definitely been our biggest challenge, but we are finally opened and enjoying the ride.

Tell us about the concept?

Post No Bills is an American inspired neighborhood cocktail bar. Some would call it Dive Chic; a space filled with street art, eclectic music, craft spirits and cocktails, comfort bites and a place with great service where the staff are friendly and know your name.

Who did the art?

I did most of it, but we want the bar to be a place of collaboration, we have several pieces done by friends and local artists, and we are not done yet! We want the space to be an ever evolving canvas.

Tell us about the philosophy behind the drinks menu?

Crushables – drinks you can crush and want to have a second one, like your favorite song on repeat. Music in liquid form. Accessible flavors, seasonal, balanced and fun.

And what kind of food is on offer?

Elevated American bar classics with a twist. Dishes like triple cheese mac and cheese bites, steak loaded fries, Philly cheese steak, and everyone’s favorite: the buffalo cauliflower.

How has it all been going since you opened?

It has been good. COVID has been a challenge, but overall I think we have been embraced by the neighborhood. We already have a solid group of regulars and new comers alike.

Who is your perfect customer?

You, the person reading this article *wink wink*.

You also put on events - can you tell us about those?

We like to do things that are out of the ordinary and focus on giving full experiences. We have thrown a 90s Pop-Up, Hip Hop Block Party with Kitchen and Tap takeovers and Thunder Sale for Typhoon nights .

We have a bunch more in store, including a Thanksgiving Block Party on November 27. All of our events feature fun special cocktails, deals and a sure rad playlist.

Any final message for all your customers?

See you soon… I hope!

Post No Bills, 970 Wuding Lu, by Jiaozhou Lu 武定路970号，进胶州路





