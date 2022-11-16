  1. home
Promote Your Kids Camp on That's Shanghai

By That's Shanghai, November 16, 2022

0 0

With the winter break fast approaching, That’s Shanghai is lining up a number of features on Kids Camps, with coverage online, on WeChat and across our social media platforms. 

There is also the option to reach thousands of followers with standalone posts tailor made to promote all that is best about your Kids Camp.

We're now offering exclusive packages to Kids Camp clients, with content compiled by our experienced editorial team, and targeted at a specific family audience.

Listicles

We will be running a weekly Kid’s Camp Listicle online and on WeChat, with various packages available. This one will reach thousands and thousands of families across Shanghai.

Exclusive Article

Tailor-make your very own post promoting all that is best about your camp, including all of the above and more.

WeChat Banner Ads

You can also advertise your Kid’s Camp with banner ads in Top WeChat Posts on the official That’s Shanghai account.

For more information on any of the above, please contact us by email at christycai@thatsmags.com and by WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

