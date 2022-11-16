  1. home
Shanghai School News Roundup: November 2022

By That's Shanghai, November 16, 2022

Dulwich Pudong Announces the Ignite: Switzerland Programme

Dulwich.jpg

Dulwich Pudong has officially launched its Ignite: Switzerland programme, a 12-week experiential learning programme where Year 9 students will be able to spend a term in the stunning Swiss Alps.

This new programme is a unique opportunity for students to ignite their passions, broaden their knowledge and add new skills and capabilities in one of the most awe-inspiring settings in the world.

It represents another exclusive opportunity which students at Dulwich Pudong enjoy as part of the holistic education provided at the College.

SCIS Hongqiao Girls & Boys Take Home Gold at ACAMIS Volleyball

SCIS.jpg

The SCIS Hongqiao volleyball season started off with a full calendar of scheduled games. Through fun and competitive games, Varsity Volleyball coaches Melissa Kirwin and Derek Janssen quickly saw the areas of strengths and improvement to help both teams become effective and powerful.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, canceled games and lockdowns for team members left the future bleak. The light at the end of the tunnel was ACAMIS. With precision, power and passion, both the SCIS Hongqiao girls and boys teams took home the gold, adding another victory to the SCIS history of championships. Congratulations Dragons!

Bon Appétit with the Week of Taste at Shanghai French School!

French-School-1.png

Learning from each other and celebrating cultural diversity can be achieved through different methods, but one thing is certain – discovering new culinary flavors is and will clearly remain on our top three. What is better than exchanging recipes and sharing food?

French-School-2.jpg

On the Shanghai French School Qingpu and Yangpu campuses, students from kindergarten to Grade 5 worked in teams to create – among other things – cakes, salads and breakfast from around the world.

French-School-3.jpg

With the support and ideas of their teachers, these fun and tasty activities brought joy to everyone throughout their traditional week of taste!

BISS Diwali Celebrations in the Secondary School

BISS-3.jpg

Secondary students at BISS were treated to a literal taste of Diwali, the Festival of Lights.

There were student-led stalls with traditional snacks and drinks, and henna design, all with the backdrop of some amazing harmonium – similar to an accordion – performers. And, in the spirit of the festival, they had a bright and colorful non-uniform day, as well as some candle and rangoli making at lunchtimes in the week.

BISS-1.jpg

Internationalism is one of BISS Puxi’s Five Pillars of education, alongside Academic Excellence, Performing Arts, STEAM and Sport. Providing students with the opportunity to experience different cultures, customs and enjoy diversity in all its forms develops well-rounded, open-minded individuals. It allows students to develop a curiosity for the world they live in as well as respect for other cultures.

BISS-2.jpg

What also makes these events even more special is students’ willingness to get involved, try new things and show leadership skills in leading and planning these events.

Nord Anglia Enrichment Programme

Nord-Anglia-4.JPG

Nord Anglia International School Shanghai, Pudong have started working in collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services experts, whose flagship STEM education programme, goIT, has benefitted more than 100,000 students across the globe.

Nord-Anglia-2.JPG

As part of their continuing Enrichment Programme, Nord Anglia are providing students with the opportunity to enjoy a glimpse into one of the most diverse, creative and fastest growing job markets of tomorrow.

SSIS 2022 International Family Bazaar

_20221116121732.jpg

SSIS friends and family all gathered at the Millennium Hotel for their annual biggest community event – the 2022 International Family Bazaar (IFB)!

Everyone enjoyed more than 90 booths which included games, shopping and food, plus a full day of music performances and entertainment.

The theme this year was ‘Together, with Grateful Hearts,’ which resonates with the school community. It was a celebration of coming together, encouraging even more positivity during these challenging times, and contributing to charitable causes.

Wellington New Pre-Nursery Programme

Wellington.jpg

Starting in the 2023-24 academic year, Wellington’s Early Years Centre will be offering young pupils the opportunity to headstart their lifelong learning journey with its new Pre-Nursery programme.

Available for eligible pupils aged two, this programme offers a play-based curriculum that will leave them better prepared when they transition to Prep School.

