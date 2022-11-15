Guangzhou Reports 5,000 Cases, Only 25 Not in Isolation

Guangdong province has reported a total of 5,220 new cases of COVID-19, 173 of which were symptomatic and 5,047 of which are asymptomatic.



The cases per city are as follows:

Guangzhou: 5,124

Shenzhen: 5

Zhuhai: 2

Foshan 25

Shaoguan: 3

Huizhou: 3

Zhongshan: 9

Yangjiang: 7

Zhanjiang: 2

Maoming: 6

Zhaoqing 2

Qingyuan: 7

Meizhou: 2

Dongguan: 20

Jieyang: 1

The situation in Guangzhou is as follows…

Guangzhou reported 5,124 new cases of COVID-19 today, Tuesday, November 15, an increase of almost 1,000 from yesterday's 4,160.

It marks the fifth day that COVID-19 cases have increased in a row and the first time that the city has reported more than 5,000 cases in one day.

Here's a breakdown of the numbers reported today:

147 symptomatic cases

4,977 asymptomatic cases

And they were found in…

1,170 cases were found in centralized quarantine.

3752 cases were found in at-home isolation.

136 cases were found in high-risk areas.

2 cases were found via close contact screening.

24 cases were found in community screening.

35 cases were found in the inspection of key personnel in closed-loop management.

3 case was found in the active screening of medical personnel.

1 case was found through active consultation.





China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Guangdong?

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

5,633 Guangdong

462 Beijing

2,951 Chongqing

2,287 Henan

1,331 Inner Mongolia

825 Gansu

799 Xinjiang

535 Hebei

525 Qinghai

376 Heilongjiang

327 Sichuan

285 Yunnan

260 Shanxi

227 Shaanxi

222 Hunan

179 Shandong

90 Anhui

79 Hubei

76 Tianjin

52 Zhejiang

49 Guizhou

23 Guangxi

21 Fujian

21 Tibet

20 Liaoning

19 Jiangxi

16 Shanghai

6 Ningxia

3 Hainan

The total number of cases recorded in China yesterday was 17,772, up 1,700 from the previous day's 16,072.





[Cover image via NIAID-RML]



