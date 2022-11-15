  1. home
Guangzhou Reports 5,000 Cases, Only 25 Not in Isolation

By That's Guangzhou, November 15, 2022

Guangdong province has reported a total of 5,220 new cases of COVID-19, 173 of which were symptomatic and 5,047 of which are asymptomatic.

The cases per city are as follows:

  • Guangzhou: 5,124

  • Shenzhen: 5

  • Zhuhai: 2

  • Foshan 25

  • Shaoguan: 3

  • Huizhou: 3

  • Zhongshan: 9

  • Yangjiang: 7

  • Zhanjiang: 2

  • Maoming: 6

  • Zhaoqing 2 

  • Qingyuan: 7

  • Meizhou: 2 

  • Dongguan: 20 

  • Jieyang: 1

The situation in Guangzhou is as follows…

Guangzhou reported 5,124 new cases of COVID-19 today, Tuesday, November 15, an increase of almost 1,000 from yesterday's 4,160.

It marks the fifth day that COVID-19 cases have increased in a row and the first time that the city has reported more than 5,000 cases in one day.

Here's a breakdown of the numbers reported today:

  • 147 symptomatic cases

  • 4,977 asymptomatic cases

And they were found in…

  • 1,170 cases were found in centralized quarantine.

  • 3752 cases were found in at-home isolation.

  • 136 cases were found in high-risk areas.

  • 2 cases were found via close contact screening.

  • 24 cases were found in community screening.

  • 35 cases were found in the inspection of key personnel in closed-loop management.

  • 3 case was found in the active screening of medical personnel.

  • 1 case was found through active consultation.


China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Guangdong?

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 5,633 Guangdong

  • 462 Beijing

  • 2,951 Chongqing

  • 2,287 Henan

  • 1,331 Inner Mongolia

  • 825 Gansu

  • 799 Xinjiang

  • 535 Hebei

  • 525 Qinghai

  • 376 Heilongjiang

  • 327 Sichuan

  • 285 Yunnan

  • 260 Shanxi

  • 227 Shaanxi

  • 222 Hunan

  • 179 Shandong

  • 90 Anhui

  • 79 Hubei

  • 76 Tianjin

  • 52 Zhejiang

  • 49 Guizhou

  • 23 Guangxi

  • 21 Fujian

  • 21 Tibet

  • 20 Liaoning

  • 19 Jiangxi

  • 16 Shanghai

  • 6 Ningxia

  • 3 Hainan

The total number of cases recorded in China yesterday was 17,772, up 1,700 from the previous day's 16,072.


[Cover image via NIAID-RML]


