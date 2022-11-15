Guangzhou Reports 5,000 Cases, Only 25 Not in Isolation

Guangdong province has reported a total of 5,220 new cases of COVID-19, 173 of which were symptomatic and 5,047 of which are asymptomatic.
The cases per city are as follows:
Guangzhou: 5,124
Shenzhen: 5
Zhuhai: 2
Foshan 25
Shaoguan: 3
Huizhou: 3
Zhongshan: 9
Yangjiang: 7
Zhanjiang: 2
Maoming: 6
Zhaoqing 2
Qingyuan: 7
Meizhou: 2
Dongguan: 20
Jieyang: 1
The situation in Guangzhou is as follows…
Guangzhou reported 5,124 new cases of COVID-19 today, Tuesday, November 15, an increase of almost 1,000 from yesterday's 4,160.
It marks the fifth day that COVID-19 cases have increased in a row and the first time that the city has reported more than 5,000 cases in one day.
Here's a breakdown of the numbers reported today:
147 symptomatic cases
4,977 asymptomatic cases
And they were found in…
1,170 cases were found in centralized quarantine.
3752 cases were found in at-home isolation.
136 cases were found in high-risk areas.
2 cases were found via close contact screening.
24 cases were found in community screening.
35 cases were found in the inspection of key personnel in closed-loop management.
3 case was found in the active screening of medical personnel.
1 case was found through active consultation.
China COVID hot spots...
Looking to get out of Guangdong?
Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:
5,633 Guangdong
462 Beijing
2,951 Chongqing
2,287 Henan
1,331 Inner Mongolia
825 Gansu
799 Xinjiang
535 Hebei
525 Qinghai
376 Heilongjiang
327 Sichuan
285 Yunnan
260 Shanxi
227 Shaanxi
222 Hunan
179 Shandong
90 Anhui
79 Hubei
76 Tianjin
52 Zhejiang
49 Guizhou
23 Guangxi
21 Fujian
21 Tibet
20 Liaoning
19 Jiangxi
16 Shanghai
6 Ningxia
3 Hainan
The total number of cases recorded in China yesterday was 17,772, up 1,700 from the previous day's 16,072.
[Cover image via NIAID-RML]
0 User Comments