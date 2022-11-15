  1. home
  2. Articles

How is China Changing Its COVID Testing Policies?

By Alistair Baker-Brian, November 15, 2022

0 0

Numerous news reports have come out in recent days which show areas of China are implementing changes when it comes to nucleic acid testing for COVID-19. 

You may recall that on November 11, the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council made an announcement regarding changes to certain COVID rules. 

READ MORE: 8 Things You Need to Know About China's New COVID Rules

Of the 20 key points included in the announcement, number six relates to testing. 

It states that ‘mass testing’ – usually involving all individuals within an entire administrative area such as a city, district, etc. – should only be implemented during an outbreak if the source or chain of infection of said outbreak is unclear, or if community transmission continues for a long period of time. 

While COVID testing isn’t going away anytime soon, policy changes across China are being carried out in accordance with the State Council’s new policy, and suggest something of a scaling back of testing. 

Here’s the picture from across China.

You May Have Read About Shijiazhuang Recently 

The Hebei provincial capital has appeared in the news a lot over the last couple of days. 

According to China News Week, many places are no longer checking nucleic acid tests. Instead, residents of the city only have to show a green health kit in order to enter certain places. 

Riding the bus and the metro no longer requires showing a nucleic acid test. However, to enter metro stations, commuters still have to scan the local health code. 

Moreover, hotels in the city still require proof of a negative nucleic acid test, usually from within 48 or 72 hours. 

Many of the city’s residents noticed yesterday, November 15 that a lot of Shijiazhuang’s nucleic acid testing sites had been closed down. However, that seems to have changed, according to Jiemian News. Many sites have been reopened “to meet residents’ needs.” 

News that Shijiazhuang was scaling back testing apparently led to increased sales of a particular Chinese medicine, reports Beijing Daily

Lianhua Qingwen capsules – commonly used to treat flu symptoms – have been proven effective against COVID-19 symptoms, reports Yicai Global. Some pharmacies in Shijiazhuang have reportedly sold out of the capsules. 

On that note, remember that the capsules are NOT preventative medicine and can only be used to treat symptoms of COVID-19. Seek medical advice before taking the capsules. 

Elsewhere in China 

Many other areas of the country appear to be moving away from mass testing, reports China News Week. 

Sanya announced on November 11 that testing would largely be for key groups only, including those working in certain industries, as well as tourists. 

Zhenping county, Shaanxi province cancelled mass testing scheduled for November 12. Meanwhile, Yanji city, Jilin province also announced there would not be mass testing from November 14 onwards. 

Hefei city, provincial capital of Anhui province said that it would “in principle” no longer carry out mass testing. 

Meanwhile, in Chaoyang district, Beijing, many residents were taken by surprise as many street-side test sites closed, with district authorities saying that test sites would in future be brought “closer to residential areas.” 

40871668502602_.pic.jpg

A notice of "temporary closure" at a nucleic acid testing site in Chaoyang district, Beijing. Image via That's/Alistair Baker-Brian

Many places in Beijing still require a 72-hour nucleic acid test, and in some cases, even a 24-hour nucleic acid test. 

Can I Travel Without Getting Tested? 

For the most part, getting a test is still a requirement for domestic travel. 

However, authorities in Shandong have recently indicated that those entering or leaving the province will no longer be required to show proof of a negative nucleic acid test issued within 48 hours. 

To check requirements for domestic travel, open the Chinese-language State Council (国务院客户端) mini-program on WeChat and follow the steps shown below: 

40161667460643__pic.jpg

Find the State Council mini-program on WeChat

40171667460645__pic.jpg

Select 更多

40181667460646__pic.jpg

Select 各地疫情防控政策措施

40191667460648__pic.jpg

Input place of departure on the left and destination on the right to find out city-specific COVID rules

We stress once again that testing is not going away anytime soon. However, the recent changes to testing policies – in accordance with the demands of the State Council – show that ‘mass testing’ is likely being scaled back.

What we can say with certainty is the latest changes are NOT a sign that ‘dynamic zero-COVID’ will come to an end anytime soon – something that Shijiazhuang Party Secretary Zhang Chao Chao sought to emphasize. 

READ MORE: Will I Have to Pay for My COVID Tests in Future? 

[Cover image via Weibo/@三联生活周刊]

Covid-19

more news

Guangzhou Reports 3,653 New Cases of COVID-19

Guangzhou Reports 3,653 New Cases of COVID-19

Cases increase by almost 500 in one day.

Guangzhou Reports More Than 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases in One Day

Guangzhou Reports More Than 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases in One Day

Bleak times for Guangzhou as the provincial capital passed the 3,000 mark.

9 New COVID Cases, Community Case at Shangkang Li

9 New COVID Cases, Community Case at Shangkang Li

The saga continues...

8 Things You Need to Know About China’s New COVID Rules

A number of key announcements have been made.

4 New COVID Cases in Shanghai

The saga continues...

COVID-19 Cases Increase, Areas Strengthen Pandemic Control

Restrictions tighten as cases go up.

2,555 New Cases of COVID-19, 8 Districts Suspend Offline Teaching

Cases fall, but control measures tighten.

Daily COVID Cases on Chinese Mainland Hit 6-Month High

Guangzhou has been particularly hard hit in recent days.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

That's Shanghai Looking for Freelance F&B Writers

8 Things You Need to Know About China’s New COVID Rules

Enter This Consulate General of Ireland Photography Contest

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

WATCH: 2 Dead as Out of Control Tesla Speeds Through City

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Guangzhou Reports 5,000 Cases, Only 25 Not in Isolation

Guangzhou Reports 5,000 Cases, Only 25 Not in Isolation

How is China Changing Its COVID Testing Policies?

How is China Changing Its COVID Testing Policies?

That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group A

That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group A

15 New Cases in Shanghai, Travel to China Measures Eased

15 New Cases in Shanghai, Travel to China Measures Eased

That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives