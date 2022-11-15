  1. home
  2. Articles

That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group A

By Lars James Hamer, November 15, 2022

0 0

Welcome to the ‘That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.’

Throughout the week That’s will be publishing a series of articles highlighting everything you need to know about the tournament. Here's your guide to Group A.


202211/Qatar_svg.png

Qatar

This is Qatar’s first-ever World Cup and they only qualified because they are the host nation, which probably says enough about their footballing prowess. 

A host nation has only won the World Cup six times but given the size of the nation of Qatar and the other teams in their group, simply getting a win will be a huge achievement.


202211/Ecuador_svg.png

Ecuador

Ecuador first appeared at a World Cup in 2002, when the tournament was hosted by Japan and South Korea. They qualified again in 2006, making it to the Round of 16 in the tournament proper, their best-ever finish. They returned in 2014 but never made it past the group stage. 

Both Ecuador and Qatar will be eyeing each other up as the opponent they need to beat if they stand any chance of making it out of the group.


202211/Netherlands_svg.png

Netherlands

Despite being a great footballing nation and producing some of the greatest players the game has ever seen (Robin van Persie, Johan Cruyff, Dennis Bergkamp, just to name a few), Netherlands has never won the World Cup.

Renowned for using a 4-3-3 system for generations, the fans won’t accept any other style of play. Before their opening game of Euro 2020, a small plane flew over the training ground pulling a banner that read: “Frank [the team’s head coach]. Just 4-3-3! ”

Coach Frank De Boer persisted with his 3-5-2 formation, went out in the Round of 16 and was subsequently replaced by Louis van Gaal.


Senegal202211/Senegalsvg.png

Also known as the Lions of Teranga, Senegal is the current champion of the Africa Cup of Nations and sits 18th in the world rankings, their highest-ever position. 

The national squad consists of players plying their trade in the English Premier League, France’s Ligue 1, the German Bundesliga, Spain’s La Liga and Italy’s Serie A. 

By far and away their best player is non-other than former Premier League champion and Champions League winner Sadio Mane, who moved to Bayern Munich from Liverpool earlier this year.


[Cover image via That’s]

2022 FIFA World Cup football

more news

That’s 2022 Hospitality Awards Coming to Shanghai This December

That’s 2022 Hospitality Awards Coming to Shanghai This December

The renowned hospitality awards returns!

Shanghai School News Roundup: October 2022

Shanghai School News Roundup: October 2022

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

Horoscopes: October 2022

Horoscopes: October 2022

Finally, a horoscope that understands your life in China.

It's the Return of the Mac: That's Magazine October 2022 Issue

For this October issue of That's Magazine, we traveled to Macau.

Axis Neptune: An Indie Band's Plan to Take on the World

How a Beijing-based band plans to take their band around the world.

Shanghai School News Roundup: September 2022

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

China Approves World's First Inhaled COVID-19 Vaccine

Inhaled as a fine mist, Convidecia Air can provide good protection after just one breath.

25 Years of That's: That's Magazine September 2022 Issue

Another month, another great issue!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

That's Shanghai Looking for Freelance F&B Writers

8 Things You Need to Know About China’s New COVID Rules

Daily COVID Cases on Chinese Mainland Hit 6-Month High

Enter This Consulate General of Ireland Photography Contest

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group A

That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group A

15 New Cases in Shanghai, Travel to China Measures Eased

15 New Cases in Shanghai, Travel to China Measures Eased

That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

That’s Guide to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

WATCH: 2 Dead as Out of Control Tesla Speeds Through City

WATCH: 2 Dead as Out of Control Tesla Speeds Through City

What Links Football, 450-Year-Old Harrow School and Beijing?

What Links Football, 450-Year-Old Harrow School and Beijing?

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives