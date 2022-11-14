15 New Cases in Shanghai, Travel to China Measures Eased

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 2 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 13 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Monday, November 14.

Of the 15 new cases reported, 14 tested positive in central quarantine, while 1 tested positive during regular screening.

New Shanghai cases by district...



The 1 local case that tested positive outside central quarantine was in the following area:

1 in Jing'an

The 1 local case that tested positive in central quarantine was in the following area:



1 in Pudong



The 13 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

3 in Jiading

2 in Fengxian

2 in Jing'an

2 in Pudong

2 in Songjiang

1 in Putuo

1 in Qingpu

New community case

The new community case, a 31-year-old male, is a traveler from another province who was staying at 928 Yongxing Lu in Zhijiang Xi Lu Subdistrict of Jing'an District.



In addition to his place of residence, he had visited:

Gutian Daoxiang restaurant at 269 Wujiang Lu in Jing'an District

Gutian Daoxiang restaurant at 1855 Zhongshan Bai Lu in Putuo District (big fan of the ol' Gutian Daoxiang, evidently)

Noodle restaurant at 182 Taiyangshan Lu in Jing'an District

Convenience store at 178 Taiyangshan Lu in Jing'an District

Once again, we're hoping for the long-awaited taste of Red Code & Quarantine Chaos Lite, because...

Shanghai implements updated COVID policies...

The Shanghai Fabu official city WeChat account proclaimed yesterday that: "Shanghai Fully Implements the Requirements of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council and Further Optimizes Epidemic Prevention and Control Measures."

We like the sound of that. Music to our Shanghai ears.

You can read the full Shanghai Fabu post (in Chinese) by clicking here.

For a That's Shanghai best bits / highlights reel of the updates, click the link below.

READ MORE: 8 Things You Need to Know About China’s New COVID Rules

Easing up of daily school testing...

Students in Shanghai schools will now be subject to nucleic acid tests every other day – Monday, Wednesday and Friday – rather than every day, the city government announced yesterday, as part of its updated COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Testing requirements will be further adjusted according to the COVID situation, they added.

ART021 Shanghai Contemporary Art Fair suspended...

The 10th ART021 Shanghai Contemporary Art Fair at Shanghai Exhibition Center was suspended over the weekend, after it transpired that it had been visited by Saturday's new community case.

READ MORE: 9 New COVID Cases, Community Case at Shangkang Li

The art fair, which was scheduled to run until Sunday, featured 134 premier galleries from 36 cities in some 20 countries (before it was curtailed).

So that sucked.

48-hour test result now valid for transit...

One of the updated measures announced on Friday was that passengers to the Chinese mainland are now only required to present one negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours.

Well, that test result from the original departure country is also valid for a transit country, as long as it is still within 48 hours when boarding the final flight to China. So, now no need to take another test and apply for new health code.

That, ladies and gentlemen, eliminates a whole lot of mafan for transit passengers to China.

Guangzhou numbers spike (again)...



Guangzhou reported 4,065 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Monday, November 14, a jump of 412 from yesterday's 3,653.

It marks the fourth day in a row that COVID-19 cases have increased in the city, and the first time ever that Guangzhou has reported more than 4,000 cases in one day.

#PrayForGuangzhou

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

4,648 Guangdong

3,014 Henan

2,297 Chongqing

1,266 Inner Mongolia

742 Xinjiang

689 Hebei

524 Gansu

407 Beijing

377 Heilongjiang

348 Qinghai

305 Sichuan

304 Hunan

215 Shanxi

163 Shandong

162 Yunnan

81 Anhui

81 Tianjin

76 Hubei

75 Jiangsu

72 Zhejiang

61 Shaanxi

38 Fujian

30 Guizhou

18 Liaoning

17 Tibet

17 Guangxi

14 Ningxia

13 Shanghai

12 Jiangxi

The total cases recorded in China yesterday was 16,072, up 1,311 from the previous day's 14,761.

Looking for travel options?

Here are four great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]