10 New Cases in Shanghai, Record Numbers in Guangzhou (Again)

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 9 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Sunday, November 13.

Of the 10 new cases reported, 10 tested positive in central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

No new community cases – we'll take that as a positive.

New Shanghai cases by district...



The 1 local case that tested positive in central quarantine was in the following area:

1 in Songjiang



The 9 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

3 in Changning

2 in Pudong

2 in Putuo



1 in Jing'an

1 in Minhang

China COVID policies updated...



In case you hadn't already heard (been hiding out in a nuclear bunker or something?!) China announced Friday that it is updating – and, more specifically, relaxing – a number of its anti-epidemic measures.

Find out all you need to know by clicking the link below:



READ MORE: 8 Things You Need to Know About China’s New COVID Rules

Guangzhou numbers spike (again)...

Guangzhou reported 3,653 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Sunday, November 13, a rather alarming increase of 473 from yesterday's 3,180.

It marks the second day in a row that COVID-19 cases have increased in the city and the first time ever that Guangzhou has reported more than 3,500 cases in one day.

#PrayForGuangzhou

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

3,007 Guangdong

3,005 Henan

1,211 Inner Mongolia

783 Chongqing

668 Xinjiang

260 Heilongjiang

236 Gansu

236 Shanxi

166 Qinghai

120 Yunnan

118 Beijing

111 Sichuan

109 Shandong

100 Hubei

96 Hebei

77 Hunan

37 Anhui

37 Tianjin

28 Fujian

22 Shaanxi

19 Liaoning

14 Jiangsu

14 Zhejiang

13 Tibet

12 Guangxi

10 Jiangxi

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

Looking for travel options?

Here are four great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]