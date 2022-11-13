  1. home
10 New Cases in Shanghai, Record Numbers in Guangzhou (Again)

By Ned Kelly, November 13, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 9 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Sunday, November 13.

Of the 10 new cases reported, 10 tested positive in central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

No new community cases – we'll take that as a positive.

New Shanghai cases by district...

The 1 local case that tested positive in central quarantine was in the following area:

  • 1 in Songjiang

The 9 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 3 in Changning

  • 2 in Pudong

  • 2 in Putuo

  • 1 in Jing'an

  • 1 in Minhang

China COVID policies updated...

In case you hadn't already heard (been hiding out in a nuclear bunker or something?!) China announced Friday that it is updating – and, more specifically, relaxing – a number of its anti-epidemic measures.

Find out all you need to know by clicking the link below:

READ MORE: 8 Things You Need to Know About China’s New COVID Rules

Guangzhou numbers spike (again)...

Guangzhou reported 3,653 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Sunday, November 13, a rather alarming increase of 473 from yesterday's 3,180.

It marks the second day in a row that COVID-19 cases have increased in the city and the first time ever that Guangzhou has reported more than 3,500 cases in one day.

#PrayForGuangzhou

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 3,007 Guangdong

  • 3,005 Henan

  • 1,211 Inner Mongolia

  • 783 Chongqing

  • 668 Xinjiang

  • 260 Heilongjiang

  • 236 Gansu

  • 236 Shanxi

  • 166 Qinghai

  • 120 Yunnan

  • 118 Beijing

  • 111 Sichuan

  • 109 Shandong

  • 100 Hubei

  • 96 Hebei

  • 77 Hunan

  • 37 Anhui

  • 37 Tianjin

  • 28 Fujian

  • 22 Shaanxi

  • 19 Liaoning

  • 14 Jiangsu

  • 14 Zhejiang

  • 13 Tibet

  • 12 Guangxi

  • 10 Jiangxi

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

Looking for travel options?

Here are four great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

8 Things You Need to Know About China’s New COVID Rules

A number of key announcements have been made.

