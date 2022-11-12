  1. home
Guangzhou Reports More Than 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases in One Day

By Lars James Hamer, November 12, 2022

Guangzhou reported 3,180 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Saturday, November 12, a rather alarming increase of 597 from yesterday's 2,583.

Here's a breakdown of the numbers.

  • 259 symptomatic cases

  • 2921 asymptomatic cases

  • 435 cases previously classified as asymptomatic were upgraded to symptomatic but do not count as new cases. 

The following districts have updated their epidemic prevention and control methods

  • Panyu District: Adjusted the risk level of some areas.

  • Yuexiu District: Adjusted temporary control measures in some areas.

  • Liwan District: Removed some risk areas.

  • Haizhu District: Added and adjusted temporary control areas and adjusted the risk level of some areas.

  • Zengcheng District: Announced new key areas, strengthened control measures for key areas, implemented temporary control in some areas of Xintang Town and lifted some temporary prevention and control measures.

  • Huadu District: Adjusted risk areas.

  • Huangpu District: Key areas have been announced, temporary control will be implemented in some areas of Longhu Street and Yonghe Street and temporary control measures in parts of Huangpu Street, Luogang Street and Yonghe Street have been lifted.

  • Baiyun District: key areas have been announced and risk areas adjusted.

Please note, the above measures were announced yesterday and do not take into account the rise in cases reported today, November 12. 

No more mid-risk areas...

Yesterday the National Health Commission announced a number of new key policies for handling the epidemic on the Chinese mainland. 

One such measure was to remove mid-risk areas from the country's three-tiered risk system.

READ MORE: 8 Things You Need to Know About China’s New COVID Rules

An important message to Guangzhou residents... 

Unless you are in a high-risk area or temporary control area, it is still possible to leave your house but you should only do so if absolutely necessary.

To check risk areas near you, search 全国高中低风险疫情地区 on WeChat. 

If you're lucky enough to be able to leave your house or just want to get some waimai, why not help Guangzhou's local businesses during this difficult time?

READ MORE: 26 Ways to Still Eat and Drink Like a King in Guangzhou


[Cover image via NIAID-RML]


