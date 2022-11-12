9 New COVID Cases, Community Case at Shangkang Li

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 9 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Saturday, November 12.

Of the 9 new cases reported, 8 tested positive in central quarantine, while 1 tested positive during regular screening.

New Shanghai cases by district...



The 1 local asymptomatic case that tested positive outside central quarantine was in the following area:

1 in Songjiang



The 8 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

3 in Pudong

2 in Jing'an

1 in Baoshan

1 in Putuo



1 in Yangpu

1 new community case...

The new community case, a 43-year-old male, lives on Lane 106, Laiyin Lu, Jiuliting Jiadao, Songjiang District.



In addition to his place of residence, he had visited:

76 Laiyin Lu, Songjiang District

358 Kangding Lu, Jing'an District (Ruh roh, that's Shangkang Li)

Shanghai Exhibition Center, 1000 Yan'an Zhong Lu, Jing'an District



5588 Sanlu Lu, Minhang District

70 Changshou Lu, Putuo District

358 Yunling Dong Lu, Putuo District

407 Yishan Lu, Xuhui District

Yup, he got around. Seems a cool guy.

That Shangkang Li pit stop has surely set a few hearts a'fluttering though, and not in a good way.

That said *hopefully, hopefully – fingers and toes crossed all round* given the updated China COVID policies (see below) – and the 'no more secondary contacts' part in particular – this gentleman's admirably active life should not be causing quite the same red code and quarantine havoc as it would have this time yesterday.

We guess we're about to find out...

China COVID policies updated...

In case you hadn't already heard (just back from a monastic retreat or something?!) China announced yesterday that it is updating – and, more specifically, relaxing – a number of its anti-epidemic measures.

Guangzhou numbers spike...

Guangzhou reported 3,180 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Saturday, November 12, a rather alarming increase of 597 from yesterday's 2,583.

#PrayForGuangzhou

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

3,007 Guangdong

3,005 Henan

1,211 Inner Mongolia

783 Chongqing

668 Xinjiang

260 Heilongjiang

236 Gansu

236 Shanxi

166 Qinghai

120 Yunnan

118 Beijing

111 Sichuan

109 Shandong

100 Hubei

96 Hebei

77 Hunan

37 Anhui

37 Tianjin

28 Fujian

22 Shaanxi

19 Liaoning

14 Jiangsu

14 Zhejiang

13 Tibet

12 Guangxi

10 Jiangxi

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

