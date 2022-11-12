  1. home
9 New COVID Cases, Community Case at Shangkang Li

By Ned Kelly, November 12, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 9 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Saturday, November 12.

Of the 9 new cases reported, 8 tested positive in central quarantine, while 1 tested positive during regular screening.

New Shanghai cases by district...

The 1 local asymptomatic case that tested positive outside central quarantine was in the following area:

  • 1 in Songjiang

The 8 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 3 in Pudong

  • 2 in Jing'an

  • 1 in Baoshan

  • 1 in Putuo

  • 1 in Yangpu

1 new community case...

The new community case, a 43-year-old male, lives on Lane 106, Laiyin Lu, Jiuliting Jiadao, Songjiang District.

In addition to his place of residence, he had visited:

  • 76 Laiyin Lu, Songjiang District

  • 358 Kangding Lu, Jing'an District (Ruh roh, that's Shangkang Li)

  • Shanghai Exhibition Center, 1000 Yan'an Zhong Lu, Jing'an District

  • 5588 Sanlu Lu, Minhang District

  • 70 Changshou Lu, Putuo District

  • 358 Yunling Dong Lu, Putuo District

  • 407 Yishan Lu, Xuhui District

Yup, he got around. Seems a cool guy.

That Shangkang Li pit stop has surely set a few hearts a'fluttering though, and not in a good way.

That said *hopefully, hopefully  fingers and toes crossed all round* given the updated China COVID policies (see below) – and the 'no more secondary contacts' part in particular  this gentleman's admirably active life should not be causing quite the same red code and quarantine havoc as it would have this time yesterday.

We guess we're about to find out...

China COVID policies updated...

In case you hadn't already heard (just back from a monastic retreat or something?!) China announced yesterday that it is updating – and, more specifically, relaxing – a number of its anti-epidemic measures.

Find out all you need to know by clicking the link below:

READ MORE: 8 Things You Need to Know About China’s New COVID Rules

Guangzhou numbers spike...

Guangzhou reported 3,180 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Saturday, November 12, a rather alarming increase of 597 from yesterday's 2,583.

#PrayForGuangzhou

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 3,007 Guangdong

  • 3,005 Henan

  • 1,211 Inner Mongolia

  • 783 Chongqing

  • 668 Xinjiang

  • 260 Heilongjiang

  • 236 Gansu

  • 236 Shanxi

  • 166 Qinghai

  • 120 Yunnan

  • 118 Beijing

  • 111 Sichuan

  • 109 Shandong

  • 100 Hubei

  • 96 Hebei

  • 77 Hunan

  • 37 Anhui

  • 37 Tianjin

  • 28 Fujian

  • 22 Shaanxi

  • 19 Liaoning

  • 14 Jiangsu

  • 14 Zhejiang

  • 13 Tibet

  • 12 Guangxi

  • 10 Jiangxi

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

Looking for travel options?

Here are four great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

