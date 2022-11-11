8 Things You Need to Know About China’s New COVID Rules

China is to relax some anti-epidemic measures, according to an announcement made by the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council today, November 11, 2022.

Here’s what you need to know.

Traveling to China from Abroad

The following changes have been made:



Reduced Quarantine Time

Those who arrive on the Chinese mainland from elsewhere will now only have to undergo five days of centralized quarantine, as well as three days of home quarantine – the ‘5+3’ policy.

Arrivals will undergo one test per day on each of the five days in centralized quarantine, as well as two tests during the 3-day home quarantine period on days one and three, respectively.

No More COVID Flight Bans

The Civil Aviation Administration of China will no longer ban international flights between the Chinese mainland and elsewhere on the basis of how many passengers test positive for COVID-19 on arrival to China.

Only 1 Test Required Before Flying to China

Before boarding your flight to the Chinese mainland from elsewhere, passengers are now only required to present one negative nucleic acid test result issued within 48 hours.

Domestically



There have also been a number of changes to pandemic prevention and control measures within China.

They are as follows:

Close Contact Quarantine

Most notably, China’s National Health Commission announced that quarantine for close contacts will also follow the '5+3' (previously '7+3') model, CGTN reports.

The measures, which will begin from midnight on Saturday, November 12, 2022, will require close contacts to isolate for five days in a designated facility and be tested on days 1, 3 and 5.

After close contacts have finished their five days in a quarantine facility, they will be transferred to their home and be tested on days 1 and 3.

Close Contact of Close Contacts

The statement by National Health Commission also mentions that they will no longer isolate people who have been in close contact with close contact individuals. The official statement says: “Timely and accurately determine close contacts, but no longer determine the close contact of close contacts.”

No More Mid-Risk Areas

China currently defines COVID-19 risk areas as low, mid and high. The National Health Commission has adjusted the categories to now only include low and high.

"Spill Over Contacts" in High-Risk Areas Can Isolate at Home

Previously, people in the same area as a COVID-19 case would have quarantine in a designated facility. Now, said people will be able to isolate at home.

During the seven days of at-home isolation, residents will not be allowed to leave their homes, their code will turn red and they will be tested on days 1, 3, 5 and 7.

Accelerated Vaccine Rollout

China will continue to encourage citizens to get vaccinated and to get booster shots, especially the elderly, and “store more COVID-related medicines.”

The relaxations are part of China's optimized anti-epidemic COVID-19 measures. The underpinning 'dynamic zero-COVID' policy remains in place.



[Cover image via Weibo/@搜狐新闻]

