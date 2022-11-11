  1. home
  2. Articles

Check Out These Adorable Iconic Shanghai Onesies!

By That's, November 11, 2022

0 0

We've introduced you to Iconic Shanghai's collection of sweatshirts and hoodies, the perfect way to stay warm and keep the Shanghai memories warmer.

READ MORE: Winter Must-Haves: Iconic Shanghai Hoodies & Sweatshirts

We've showcased their range of awesome and hilarious t-shirts and tanks, which also make the perfect gift or keepsake for your time in The Hai!

READ MORE: Check Out These Iconic Shanghai Tees & Tanks!

Well, now it's time to treat the next generation with these adorable onesies...

Notorious Ayi Onesie

¥129

Notorious-AYI.jpg

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

Notorious-AYI-Onesie-QR.png

Made in Shanghai Onesie

¥129

Made-in-Shanghai1.jpg

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

Made-in-Shanghai-Onesie-QR.png

Future Legend Onesie

¥129

Future-Legend-Front.jpg

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

future-legend-onesie-QR.png

China Baby Onesie

¥129

k404cffasbli20f1665381139.png

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

china-baby-onesie-QR.png

Iconic Shanghai Range

For more in the Iconic Shanghai range, from caps to tees to baby clothes, scan the QR below:

Whole-Line.png

more news

Check Out This Unique City Bike Shop!

Check Out This Unique City Bike Shop!

Electra's new flagship store in Shanghai officially opens.

SALE! Double 11 Deals on These Iconic Shanghai Hoodies

SALE! Double 11 Deals on These Iconic Shanghai Hoodies

Limited time only!

Check Out These Iconic Middle Kingdom Hoodies & Tees!

Check Out These Iconic Middle Kingdom Hoodies & Tees!

Custom-made and cool as funk!

Check Out These Iconic Shanghai Tees & Tanks!

Custom-made and cool as funk!

Winter Must-Haves: Iconic Shanghai Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Custom-made and cool as funk!

Check Out XJTLU's Stunning New Futuristic Taicang Campus

XJTLU's award-winning new campus opens the door to the future.

Check Out This Calligraphy Exhibition at the Mandarin Oriental

Renowned artist, novelist and calligrapher Feng Tang collaborates with Mandarin Oriental Pudong, Shanghai.

Meet Shuey Rhon Rhon: China's Adorable Paralympic Mascot

Meet the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic mascot, Shuey Rhon Rhon.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Nucleic Acid Testing 'Now Accounts for 1.3% of China’s GDP'

Guangzhou Hit with Its Most Complicated Outbreak Ever

5 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, Lockdown in Guangzhou

Daily COVID Cases on Chinese Mainland Hit 6-Month High

That’s 2022 Hospitality Awards Coming to Shanghai This December

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

4 New COVID Cases in Shanghai

4 New COVID Cases in Shanghai

8 Things You Need to Know About China’s New COVID Rules

8 Things You Need to Know About China’s New COVID Rules

That's Shanghai Looking for Freelance F&B Writers

That's Shanghai Looking for Freelance F&B Writers

Check Out These Adorable Iconic Shanghai Onesies!

Check Out These Adorable Iconic Shanghai Onesies!

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Winter

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives