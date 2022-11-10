2,555 New Cases of COVID-19, 8 Districts Suspend Offline Teaching

In Guangdong province, there were a total of 200 symptomatic cases and 2,507 asymptomatic cases.

Guangzhou has reported 2,555 new cases of COVID-19, 125 of which were symptomatic and 2,430 of which are asymptomatic.

Cases in the provincial capital have decreased by 82 from the day previous.

Yesterday, Liwan and Panyu districts strengthened their pandemic prevention and control measures.



Important message to Guangzhou residents...

Unless you are in a mid-risk area, high-risk area or temporary control area, it is still possible to leave your house but you should only do so if absolutely necessary.

To check risk areas near you, search 全国高中低风险疫情地区 on WeChat.

Eight districts to suspend offline teaching...

In all districts in the city, except for Nansha District, Conghua District and Zengcheng District, primary and secondary schools will suspend offline teaching and move to online classes, kindergartens will suspend teaching services and training institutions will also suspend offline teaching.

Cases were found in...



109 symptomatic cases were found in isolation.

12 symptomatic cases were found in at-home isolation.

3 symptomatic cases were found in high-risk areas.

1 symptomatic case was found in closed-loop management of key personnel screening.

917 asymptomatic cases were found in isolation.

1432 asymptomatic cases were found in at-home isolation.

53 asymptomatic cases were found in high-risk areas.

22 asymptomatic cases were found in the community-level screening.

3 asymptomatic cases were found in fever clinics.

Symptomatic infections…

Symptomatic Cases 1-6: Fengyang Street, Haizhu District.

Symptomatic Cases 7-10: Chigang Street, Haizhu District.

Symptomatic Case 11: Changgang Street, Haizhu District.

Symptomatic Case 12: Xinhua Street, Huadu District.

Symptomatic Case 13: Helong Street, Baiyun District.

Symptomatic Cas 14: Junhe Street, Baiyun District.

Symptomatic Case 15: Taihe Town, Baiyun District.

Symptomatic Case 16: Xinlong Town, Huangpu District.

Symptomatic Cases 17-125: found in centralized quarantine.

Asymptomatic infections…

Asymptomatic Cases 1-1077: Fengyang Street, Haizhu District.

Asymptomatic Cases 1078-1195: Chigang Street, Haizhu District.

Asymptomatic Cases 1196-1288: Huazhou Street, Haizhu District.

Asymptomatic Cases 1289-1382: Nanzhou Street, Haizhu District.

Asymptomatic Cases 1383-1396: Jianghai Street, Haizhu District.

Asymptomatic Cases 1397-1398: Longfeng Street, Haizhu District.

Asymptomatic Cases 1399-1402: Ruibao Street, Haizhu District.

Asymptomatic Cases 1403-1405: Guanzhou Street, Haizhu District.

Asymptomatic Case 1406: Xingang Street, Haizhu District.

Asymptomatic Case 1407: Jiangnanzhong Street, Haizhu District.

Asymptomatic Cases 1408-1418: Jiahe Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Cases 1419-1420: Junhe Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Case 1421: Baiyun Lake Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Case 1422: Helong Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Case 1423: Shimen Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Case 1424: Tongde Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Cases 1425-1428: Shatou Street, Panyu District.

Asymptomatic Case 1429: Zhongcun Street, Panyu District.

Asymptomatic Cases 1430-1431: Xinhua Street, Huadu District.

Asymptomatic Case 1432: Lianhe Street, Huangpu District.

Asymptomatic Cases 1433-1441: Jiahe Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Cases 1442-1450: Junhe Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Cases 1451-1455: Helong Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Cases 1456-1457: Tongde Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Case 1458: Jinsha Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Case 1459: Jingxi Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Case 1460: Songzhou Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Case 1461: Taihe Town, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Case 1462: Xinshi Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Case 1463: Yuncheng Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Cases 1464-1477: Zhanqian Street, Liwan District.

Asymptomatic Cases 1478-1484: Xicun Street, Liwan District.

Asymptomatic Case 1485: Fengyang Street, Haizhu District.

Asymptomatic Cases 1486-1487: Luopu Street, Panyu District.

Asymptomatic Case 1488: Dashi Street, Panyu District.

Asymptomatic Case 1489: Shibi Street, Panyu District.

Asymptomatic Case 1490: Shiqiao Street, Panyu District.

Asymptomatic Case 1491: Xiaoguwei Street, Panyu District.

Asymptomatic Case 1492: Zhongcun Street, Panyu District.

Asymptomatic Cases 1493-1494: Fenghuang Street, Tianhe District.

Asymptomatic Case 1495: Shipai Street, Tianhe District.

Asymptomatic Case 1496: Xinghua Street, Tianhe District.

Asymptomatic Case 1497: Yuancun Street, Tianhe District.

Asymptomatic Case 1498: Zhuji Street, Tianhe District.

Asymptomatic Cases 1499-1500: Zhanqian Street, Liwan District.

Asymptomatic Case 1501: Nanyuan Street, Liwan District.

Asymptomatic Case 1502: Qiaozhong Street, Liwan District.

Asymptomatic Case 1503: Xicun Street, Liwan District.

Asymptomatic Case 1504: Jiangpu Street, Conghua District.

Asymptomatic Cases 1505-1506: Xinhua Street, Huadu District.

Asymptomatic Case 1507: Zengjiang Street, Zengcheng District.

Asymptomatic Case 1508: Liwan District

Asymptomatic Case 1509: Fenghuang Street, Tianhe District.

Asymptomatic Case 1510: Liurong Street, Yuexiu District.

Asymptomatic Case 1511: Nanzhou Street, Haizhu District.

Asymptomatic Case 1512: Ruibao Street, Haizhu District.

Asymptomatic Case 1513: Yunpu Street, Huangpu District.

Asymptomatic Cases 1514-2430: found in centralized quarantine.





[Cover image via NIAID-RML]



