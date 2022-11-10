  1. home
Sublime Food & Stunning Views at Maison Lameloise

By That's Shanghai, November 10, 2022

Boasting Michelin star French food made with locally-sourced produce and top-of-the-world, Masters of the Universe views, dining at Maison Lameloise atop the iconic Shanghai Tower is an experience.

We recently ascended the Pudong landmark for a lunch looking back over the river, the Bund and pretty much all of Puxi, enjoying their autumn Le Menu du Déjeuner.

Check that out below, but first – a little bit of histoire.

The Backstory

The original Maison Lameloise is located in Chagny, Burgundy, France and has existed for more than 100 years, a converted coach house that itself dates back to the 15th Century, opening its doors to the first customers back in 1921 as both a hotel and a restaurant.

The role of the restaurant’s chef stayed within the family for three generations, from Pierre Lameloise to Jean Lameloise to the famous Jacques Lameloise, who achieved three Michelin stars in 1979. 

In 2008, Eric Pras was invited to join the team. A chef boasting a career of remarkable Michelin pedigree, Pras started at the tender age of 15 and had worked with Michel Troisgros, Bernard Loiseau, Pierre Gagnaire and Régis Marcon, all chefs with three-star restaurants.

WechatIMG1154.jpeg
Image courtesy of Maison Lameloise

Chef Pras learned from, and was mentored directly by Jacques Lameloise, allowing Maison Lameloise to fully retain the three Michelin star status, not an easy feat when bringing on a new chef. 

With the restaurant in Chagny flourishing, Chef Pras sought a new challenge; in 2015, he gathered a team together and started the project of opening his first restaurant outside France.

And for it, he chose the 68th floor of the tallest building in China – Shanghai Tower.

shanghai-tower-11.jpg
Image by Nicky Almasy/That's

They found themselves in an entirely empty space, with a need to design everything – kitchen layout, restaurant arrangement, wine selection, tableware and décor.

From carpet to ceiling, the restaurant was built with the atmosphere of the Chagny restaurant in mind; small touches, such as the same ceramic starter plates made by the same French artisan still rest on the tables upon arrival. 

WechatIMG1133.jpeg
Image courtesy of Maison Lameloise

WechatIMG1153.jpeg
Image courtesy of Maison Lameloise

The overall goal of the restaurant was quite simple: create as close to identical restaurant experiences at Maison Lameloise so that whether you’re in Chagny or Shanghai, the concept, atmosphere, service and quality of food are all the same. 

IMG_9195.JPG
Chef Yann Klein. Image courtesy of Maison Lameloise.

Chef Yann Klein has been entrusted to continue Pras’ legacy in Shanghai, as his boots on the ground – or in the clouds. Chef Yann sources 70% of Maison Lameloise ingredients from China, working them into French fine dining, with an emphasis on Burgundy style.

The restaurant also concentrates efforts on maintaining sustainable practices to create minimal wastage; from fried fish scales for extra crunch to deep fried eggplant skin garnish, the absolute minimum is going in the trash. 

The Food

Visiting Maison Lameloise for lunch, served Friday to Sunday when there is the option of Le Menu du Déjeuner (RMB888/4 courses, RMB588/3 courses*and Le Menu Dégustation (RMB1,588/4 courses).

*3 course option only available Friday

All three menus include desserts and amuse-bouche. Speaking of which...


Maison Lameloise is famous for its inventive amuse-bouche.

And none more so than their foie gras lollipops, dipped in cocoa butter, sprinkled with roasted almond slivers and a trickle of mango jelly and passion fruit for a creamy morsel that melts like – well – cocoa butter. 

A crispy Hong Kong bubble waffle is stuffed with snail béchamel, dipped in a warm potage.

The colorful soup is not just beautifully presented, but also one of those dishes where the locally sourced ingredients are so evident, the vegetables packed with flavor.


All baked in-house, make sure you don't overlook the myriad bread options on offer.


Quail Egg, Brown Mushroom & Artichokes features slices of mushroom, smoked quail egg and yellow wine, while a herb bouillon brightens the plate in both hue and heft.

Snails & Octopus is joined by onion petals stuffed with a herb potagère, all soaked in a sublime fish soup, with a warm dollop of saffron mayonnaise atop.

Seabass is slowly cooked, paired with milk skin and pumpkin, clams and a flavorful roasted bones bouillon.

WechatIMG140.jpeg

Seared Duck is plated with daikon turnip and buckwheat, black garlic and beer deglazed jus.

Rangers Valley Wagyu Beef M7 sees a wood fire cooked striploin alongside dots and drizzles of Flavigny candy, beetroot, pumpkin and chestnut, sour quince and red wine beef jus.

WechatIMG159.jpeg

Lemon on a shortbread is all things citrus with lemon mousse, lime, lemon balm and meringue shell.


Rounding out the courses, Chocolate is a bourbon vanilla iced soufflé resting on blackcurrant marmalade and ginger, blackcurrant pepper and Guanaja chocolate foam.

And of course, it wouldn't be French fine dining without finishing up with some petit fours.

Maison Lameloise is exactly what a fancy fine dining experience in a sparkling skyscraper should be. Classy decor, incredible views, impeccable service and delicious dish after delicious dish after delicious dish.

Truly a treat for all the senses. We suggest you treat yourself.

Maison Lameloise, 68/F, Shanghai Tower, No. 501 Yincheng Zhing Lu 浦东新区银城中路501号上海中心大厦68楼.

[Cover image by That's]

