26 Ways to Still Eat and Drink Like a King in Guangzhou

By That's Guangzhou, November 10, 2022

Tianhe district (except Tangxia Street) is still allowed to operate dine-in services. Every other district is operating take out only. 

Check out these great dining deals for eating in and taking away and support local businesses!

Due to the current pandemic situation in Guangzhou, dine-in service could be restricted in some areas and therefore by the time you read this article, the situation may have change. Follow That's Guangzhou and That's GBA on WeChat for all the latest COVID-19 updates.

Goat - Take Away Only

3f489fb3acd25ba3bac2e587a74f78d1.jpeg

Search GOAT on Meituan to order!

Memo - Take Away Only

5afd53568b1151c739b3aa209d2fafaf.jpeg

Scan the QR code to order!

Social&Co - Dine-in Available!

WechatIMG6.jpeg

WechatIMG2382.jpeg

WechatIMG3542.jpeg

87c0e9c1aa83010671de8d5adce3ce22.jpeg

See a listing for Social&Co

The Happy Monk - Take Away Only Deal

ae0c45e07b9c319a8896c3aed0d05390.jpeg

Get a RMB20 voucher for every RMB100 you spend!

The Happy Monks' Party Pier store is temporarily closed and unable to offer waimai due to the COVID-19 situation in Haizhu.

Scan the QR code to order!

Bravo - Dine-in Available!

8801ad0733fc7b7472cb83a5dda8c1c8.jpeg

WechatIMG1390.jpg

See a listing for Bravo

Bandidos - Dine-in Available!

WechatIMG3539.jpeg

c4349efca8fd38e42e4f73be7ba33acf.jpeg

446c75003f0c8b52ce0405b36569d570.jpeg

c37305a62cb92af11c3161eedc3cd368.jpeg

See a listing for Bandidos

Morgan's - Dine-in Available!

roast.jpg

131668050063_.pic.jpeg

141668050063_.pic.jpeg

151668050065_.pic_hd.jpeg

161668050066_.pic_hd.jpeg

breakfast.jpg

181668050074_.pic_hd.jpeg

lunch.jpg

lunch1.jpg

See a listing for Morgan's

Hooley's - Dine-in Available!

WechatIMG3543.jpeg

WechatIMG3548.jpeg

WechatIMG1388.jpeg

See a listing for Hooley's

Pizza Italia - Dine-in Available!


WechatIMG1384.jpeg




4 New Cases in Shanghai, Guangzhou Outbreak Update

4 New Cases in Shanghai, Guangzhou Outbreak Update

The saga continues...

4 New Cases in Shanghai, Record Cases in Guangzhou

4 New Cases in Shanghai, Record Cases in Guangzhou

The saga continues...

22 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shanghai

22 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shanghai

The city is your lobster!

Guangzhou Hit with Its Most Complicated Outbreak Ever

Cases nearly hit 2,000 in Guangdong’s provincial capital.

5 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, Lockdown in Guangzhou

The saga continues...

Big Increase in Guangzhou, No News is Good News in Shenzhen

Bad news for Guangzhou.

Shenzhen Events: Hiking, Trivia, Shisha, Booze and Food!

A selection of great things to do in Shenzhen.

404 Cases in Guangdong, Numbers Fall in Guangzhou and Shenzhen

Cases fall in Guangzhou and Shenzhen

Nucleic Acid Testing 'Now Accounts for 1.3% of China’s GDP'

My Nanu’s Death Day: Teenage Filmmaker's Debut Short

Check Out These Iconic Middle Kingdom Hoodies & Tees!

Will I Have to Pay for My COVID Tests in Future?

Guangzhou Hit with Its Most Complicated Outbreak Ever

