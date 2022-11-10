26 Ways to Still Eat and Drink Like a King in Guangzhou

Tianhe district (except Tangxia Street) is still allowed to operate dine-in services. Every other district is operating take out only.

Check out these great dining deals for eating in and taking away and support local businesses!

Due to the current pandemic situation in Guangzhou, dine-in service could be restricted in some areas and therefore by the time you read this article, the situation may have change.



Goat - Take Away Only



Memo - Take Away Only



Social&Co - Dine-in Available!

The Happy Monk - Take Away Only Deal



The Happy Monks' Party Pier store is temporarily closed and unable to offer waimai due to the COVID-19 situation in Haizhu.

Bravo - Dine-in Available!



Bandidos - Dine-in Available!



Morgan's - Dine-in Available!



Hooley's - Dine-in Available!



Pizza Italia - Dine-in Available!

















