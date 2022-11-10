4 New Cases in Shanghai, Guangzhou Outbreak Update

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 4 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Thursday, November 10.
Of the 4 new cases reported, 4 tested positive in central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.
New Shanghai cases by district...
The 4 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:
2 in Jing'an
1 in Minhang
1 in Pudong
Guangzhou outbreak update...
Guangzhou reported 2,555 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Thursday, November 10, a fall of 82 from yesterday's 2,637.
In all but three districts in the city, primary and secondary schools, kindergartens and training institutions have been told to suspend offline teaching and move to online classes.
Residents are being told they should leave their houses only if it is absolutely necessary, while those in mid-risk, high-risk or temporary control areas are to stay home completely.
China COVID hot spots...
Looking to get out of Shanghai?
Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:
3,007 Guangdong
1,243 Henan
1,126 Inner Mongolia
755 Chongqing
689 Xinjiang
334 Heilongjiang
277Qinghai
247 Gansu
187 Shanxi
122 Sichuan
113 Hubei
107 Hunan
105 Yunnan
95 Beijing
91 Hebei
59 Shandong
49 Shaanxi
45 Fujian
43 Anhui
39 Tianjin
20 Liaoning
12 Jiangxi
12 Tibet
10 Jiangsu
