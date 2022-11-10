4 New Cases in Shanghai, Guangzhou Outbreak Update

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 4 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Thursday, November 10.

Of the 4 new cases reported, 4 tested positive in central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

New Shanghai cases by district...



The 4 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

2 in Jing'an

1 in Minhang



1 in Pudong

Guangzhou outbreak update...

Guangzhou reported 2,555 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Thursday, November 10, a fall of 82 from yesterday's 2,637.

In all but three districts in the city, primary and secondary schools, kindergartens and training institutions have been told to suspend offline teaching and move to online classes.



Residents are being told they should leave their houses only if it is absolutely necessary, while those in mid-risk, high-risk or temporary control areas are to stay home completely.

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

3,007 Guangdong

1,243 Henan

1,126 Inner Mongolia

755 Chongqing

689 Xinjiang

334 Heilongjiang

277Qinghai

247 Gansu

187 Shanxi

122 Sichuan

113 Hubei

107 Hunan

105 Yunnan

95 Beijing

91 Hebei

59 Shandong

49 Shaanxi

45 Fujian

43 Anhui

39 Tianjin

20 Liaoning

12 Jiangxi

12 Tibet

10 Jiangsu

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

Looking for travel options?

Here are seven great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]