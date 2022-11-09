  1. home
4 New Cases in Shanghai, Record Cases in Guangzhou

By Ned Kelly, November 9, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 4 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Wednesday, November 9.

Of the 4 new cases reported, 4 tested positive in central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

New Shanghai cases by district...

The 4 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 2 in Pudong

  • 2 in Yangpu

Guangzhou outbreak...

Guangzhou reported 2,637 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Wednesday, November 9.

That is an increase of 260 from yesterday's 2,377 cases, and marks the third day in a row that the provincial capital has broken its own record for the highest number of new infections in one day.

Over the last three days, 31,000 people have been transferred out of Guangzhou to nearby cities in an attempt to quash the rising number of new daily infections.

Following on from Haizhu District, two further districts – Liwan and Panyu – have announced that they would be implementing pandemic control measures. They are as follows:

  • Do not leave your home unless necessary

  • Do not congregate or meet in groups

  • Residential areas (buildings), urban villages, industrial parks and commercial buildings to implement temperature checks, code scanning and a negative 24-hour nucleic acid test result must be presented upon entry

  • All non-essential businesses to close and those who can work from home should

  • All colleges and universities, vocational colleges and technical colleges should implement 'closed management'

  • Primary and secondary schools and kindergartens should suspend offline teaching

  • Off-campus training institutions should suspend offline teaching

  • Both districts will undergo daily nucleic acid testing until measures are lifted

It is worth noting that residents who are not in high-risk areas can still leave their homes.

Here's a little side by side comparison between Shanghai's numbers back in March and Guangzhou's numbers right now.

Looks like Guangzhou needs to turn those numbers round, sharpish.

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 3,203 Guangdong

  • 1,073 Inner Mongolia

  • 1,047 Henan

  • 698 Xinjiang

  • 490 Chongqing

  • 406 Heilongjiang

  • 182 Shanxi

  • 159 Hunan

  • 146 Gansu

  • 105 Hubei

  • 100 Qinghai

  • 100 Sichuan

  • 80 Beijing

  • 70 Shandong

  • 67 Hebei

  • 52 Yunnan

  • 45 Fujian

  • 29 Shaanxi

  • 27 Tianjin

  • 18 Liaoning

  • 11 Guizhou

  • 10 Anhui

  • 10 Jiangsu

  • 10 Zhejiang

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

Looking for travel options?

Here are seven great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

