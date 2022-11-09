4 New Cases in Shanghai, Record Cases in Guangzhou

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 4 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Wednesday, November 9.

Of the 4 new cases reported, 4 tested positive in central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

New Shanghai cases by district...



The 4 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

2 in Pudong

2 in Yangpu

Guangzhou outbreak...

Guangzhou reported 2,637 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Wednesday, November 9.

That is an increase of 260 from yesterday's 2,377 cases, and marks the third day in a row that the provincial capital has broken its own record for the highest number of new infections in one day.

Over the last three days, 31,000 people have been transferred out of Guangzhou to nearby cities in an attempt to quash the rising number of new daily infections.

Following on from Haizhu District, two further districts – Liwan and Panyu – have announced that they would be implementing pandemic control measures. They are as follows:

Do not leave your home unless necessary

Do not congregate or meet in groups

Residential areas (buildings), urban villages, industrial parks and commercial buildings to implement temperature checks, code scanning and a negative 24-hour nucleic acid test result must be presented upon entry

All non-essential businesses to close and those who can work from home should

All colleges and universities, vocational colleges and technical colleges should implement 'closed management'

Primary and secondary schools and kindergartens should suspend offline teaching

Off-campus training institutions should suspend offline teaching

Both districts will undergo daily nucleic acid testing until measures are lifted

It is worth noting that residents who are not in high-risk areas can still leave their homes.

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

3,203 Guangdong

1,073 Inner Mongolia

1,047 Henan

698 Xinjiang

490 Chongqing

406 Heilongjiang

182 Shanxi

159 Hunan

146 Gansu

105 Hubei

100 Qinghai

100 Sichuan

80 Beijing

70 Shandong

67 Hebei

52 Yunnan

45 Fujian

29 Shaanxi

27 Tianjin

18 Liaoning

11 Guizhou

10 Anhui

10 Jiangsu

10 Zhejiang

