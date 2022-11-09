2,367 New Cases, 2 Districts Strengthen Pandemic Control

Guangdong province has reported 2,808 new cases of COVID-19, 2,637 of which were in Guangzhou.

Today, November 9, 2022, marks the third day in a row that the provincial capital has broken its own record for the highest number of new infections in one day.

At 3 am this morning, Liwan District announced it would be strengthening pandemic prevention and control measures across the entire district, starting from 9 am. At 4pm, Panyu District also announced that they would be implementing similar measures.

Although residents who are not in high-risk areas can leave their homes (and therefore go to work if their office is open) the following pandemic prevention and control measures have been implemented in both districts:



Do not leave your home unless necessary.

Do not congregate or meet in groups.

Residential areas (buildings), urban villages, industrial parks and commercial buildings to implement temperature checks, code scanning and a negative 24-hour nucleic acid test result must be presented upon entry.

All non-essential businesses to close and those who can work from home should.

All colleges and universities, vocational colleges and technical colleges should implement ‘closed management.’

Primary and secondary schools and kindergartens should suspend offline teaching.

Off-campus training institutions should suspend offline teaching.

Both districts will undergo daily nucleic acid testing until the lockdown is lifted.

To reiterate: unless you are in a mid-risk area, high-risk area or temporary control area, it is still possible to leave your house but you should only do so if absolutely necessary.

To check risk areas near you, search 全国高中低风险疫情地区 on WeChat.

In Haizhu, the city's worse affected district, some households have been issued 通行证 (tongxing zheng). The passes allow one person per household to leave in order to buy essentials.



Tongxing Zheng issued to residents in Haizhu. Image via WeChat



31,000 people have been transferred out of Guangzhou to control the outbreak

Global Times has reported 31,000 people have been transferred out of Guangzhou to nearby cities over the last three days in an attempt to quash the rising number of new daily inffections.



Symptomatic infections…

91 new confirmed symptomatic infections.

72 of them were already in isolation.

17 were found in at-home isolation.

1 was found in the investigation of key personnel in closed-loop management.

1 was found in the screening of fever clinic patients.

Asymptomatic infections…

2,546 new asymptomatic infections.

812 were found in isolation.

1680 were found in home isolation.

34 were found in high-risk areas.

19 were found in regional nucleic acid screening.

1 was found in the investigation of key personnel in closed-loop management.

Symptomatic cases by district…

Symptomatic Cases 1-6: Chigang Street, Haizhu District.

Symptomatic Cases 7-14: Fengyang Street, Haizhu District.

Symptomatic Case 15: Binjiang Street, Haizhu District.

Symptomatic Case 16: Huazhou Street, Haizhu District.

Symptomatic Case 17: Nanzhou Street, Haizhu District.

Symptomatic Case 18: Xinlong Town, Huangpu District.

Symptomatic Case 19: Hongqiao Street, Yuexiu District.

Symptomatic Cases 20-91: found in isolation.

Asymptomatic cases by district…

Asymptomatic Cases 1-1356: Fengyang Street, Haizhu District.

Asymptomatic Cases 1357-1491: Huazhou Street, Haizhu District.

Asymptomatic Cases 1492-1562: Nanzhou Street, Haizhu District.

Asymptomatic Cases 1563-1612: Chigang Street, Haizhu District.

Asymptomatic Cases 1613-1619: Jianghai Street, Haizhu District.

Asymptomatic Cases 1620-1622: Longfeng Street, Haizhu District.

Asymptomatic Cases 1623-1625: Xingang Street, Haizhu District.

Asymptomatic Case 1626: Guanzhou Street, Haizhu District.

Asymptomatic Case 1627: Pazhou Street, Haizhu District.

Asymptomatic Case 1628: Ruibao Street, Haizhu District.

Asymptomatic Case 1629: Sushe Street, Haizhu District.

Asymptomatic Cases 1630-1653: Jiahe Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Cases 1654-1663: Junhe Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Cases 1664-1666: Helong Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Cases 1667-1669: Yuncheng Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Case 1670: Huangshi Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Case 1671: Sanyuanli Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Case 1672: Shijing Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Case 1673: Shimen Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Case 1674: Xinshi Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Case 1675: Panyu District Dashi street.

Asymptomatic Case 1676: Panyu District Luopu street.

Asymptomatic Cases 1677-1678: Liwan District Zhanqian street.

Asymptomatic Case 1679: Tangxia Street, Tianhe District.

Asymptomatic Case 1680: Huacheng Street, Huadu District.

Asymptomatic Cases 1681-1688: Jiahe Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Cases 1689-1691: Junhe Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Cases 1692-1693: Shijing Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Case 1694: Helong Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Case 1695: Huangshi Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Case 1696: Taihe Town, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Case 1697: Tonghe Street, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Case 1698-1713: Liwan District Zhanqian street.

Asymptomatic Cases 1715-1717: Liwan District West Village street.

Asymptomatic Case 1718: Liwan District Rainbow Street.

Asymptomatic Case 1719: Hailong Street, Liwan District.

Asymptomatic Case 1720: Liwan District Hualin street.

Asymptomatic Case 1721: Liwan District Nanyuan Street.

Asymptomatic Case 1722: Liwan District Zhanqian Street.

Asymptomatic Case 1723: Chebei Street, Tianhe District.

Asymptomatic Case 1724-1725: Tangxia Street, Tianhe District.

Asymptomatic Case 1726: Tianhe District, Tian He South Street.

Asymptomatic Case 1727: Panyu District Dashi street.

Asymptomatic Case 1728: Panyu District Luopu street.

Asymptomatic Cases 1729-1730: Xinhua Street, Huadu District.

Asymptomatic Case 1731: Nansha District Nanshan street.

Asymptomatic Case 1732: mineral spring street, Yuexiu District.

Asymptomatic Case 1733: Conghua District Jiekou street.

Asymptomatic Case 1734: He Town, Baiyun District.

Asymptomatic Cases 1735-2546: found in isolation.





