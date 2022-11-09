22 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Shanghai

Every Day

Mexican Specials @ Tacolicious

From now until further notice, Tacolicious are serving three sexy Mexican drinks for just RMB50 a pop. Check 'em out above.

And check out sexy Logan doing his sexy thing below. He's so creamy and dreamy...

Daily, 11am-Close.

Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Free Flow Coffee @ Cotton's



To enjoy the beautiful autumnal weather, both Cotton's are offering free flow coffee from 11am-5pm for RMB58 with any meal priced at RMB80 or above.

Daily, 11am-5pm.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

Cotton's Anting Lu, 132 Anting Lu, by Jianguo Xi Lu 安亭路132 号, 近建国西路.

Wednesday



DJ Ladies Night @ Lounge by Topgolf

Wednesday night is Ladies Night at Lounge by Topgolf, with buy-one-get-one on selected sparkling wine, all ladies get a drink for free, happy hour all night and tunes from DJ Roni Macedo.

Every Wed, 7-10pm; Free & free minigolf & one Aperol Spritz for each lady.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Quiz Night @ El Santo



Shanghai's longest running, the Wednesday Quiz Night at El Santo is absolutely free to enter and features 10 rounds covering everything from current events, geography, history, pop culture, music, film and more, with great prizes up for grabs.

This one gets fully booked each week, so scan the QR on the poster above to sign up now.

Every Wed, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

The Master Showcase @ Hakkasan

This week’s The Masters Showcase at Hakkasan, with a welcome drink from 7.30pm, tasting and masterclass 8-9pm, followed by an evening of specially created cocktails 9pm-late.

Wed Nov 9, 7.30pm-Late; Free, RSVP required.

Hakkasan, 5/F, 18 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Nanjing Dong Lu 中山东一路18号5楼, 近南京东路.

Thursday



RAC X Yaya's Six Hands Dinner @ RAC

It's all six hands on deck as RAC and Yaya's host a Six Hand Dinner this Thursday, with a six-course menu from superstar chefs Shanz, Dan Li and Andrew Moo priced at just RMB588.

Thu Nov 10, 6pm; RMB588.

RAC, 55 Shaanxi Nan Lu, by Huaihai Zhong Lu 陕西南路55号, 近淮海中路.

Under the Sea @ Tomatito



Tomatito is hosting an Under the Sea wine pairing dinner with IS Seafood, featuring 12 tapas plus four special wines, and all for just RMB588.

Thu Nov 10, 7.30pm; RMB588.

Tomatito, Infinitus Mall, 3/F Room W08-10, 168 Hubin Lu, by Jinan Lu 湖滨路168号3楼W08-10，近济南路.

Friday

11/11 Salmon Bombs @ Tomatito



To celebrate Double 11 this Friday, buy two sets of Tomatito's legendary (and very sexy) Salmon Bombs and get another one absolutely free.

This deal is the bomb. Literally.

Fri Nov 11, 11am-10.30pm.

Tomatito, Infinitus Mall, 3/F Room W08-10, 168 Hubin Lu, by Jinan Lu 湖滨路168号3楼W08-10，近济南路.

Quiz Night @ Yugo Grill



Friday night is Quiz Night at Yugo Grill. Head on down for delicious food, well-priced drinks and a testing of the ol' gray matter.



Every Fri, 8pm.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, near Shanxi North Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Transmission's Danceteria @ C's

This Friday, Shanghai's new vinyl crew of DJs is taking C's back to early 80s New York for Transmission's Danceteria.

Danceteria was one of the hot spots of the celebrated New York new wave/no wave scene of the early 80s which bridged the gap between the live music punk of CBGBs and the chic new wave club music that was inspired by its limit pushing. Hosting bands like garage band The Fleshtones and DJs like Afrika Islam (both former visitors to Shanghai), it birthed acts like Madonna and the burgeoning Duran Duran.



It will be celebrated by Shanghai's new Transmission, a vinyl-DJ crew bringing the fuzz and crack back to nightlife. Your DJs for the night, DJ BO, Muley Graves and DJ Katweasel, will be taking you back and forth, up and down, with those pink electric sounds.

Fri Nov 11, 9pm-Late; Free.

C's, 685 Dingxi Lu, by Yanan Xi Lu 地址 上海市长宁区定西路685号,近延安西路



Saturday

The 2nd Pan-African Art Exhibition @ La Cava de Laoma

La Cava de Laoma Wine and Art Space is hosting the 2nd Pan-African Art Exhibition over five weeks, with painting, sculpture and photography on display, and events every weekend.

This Saturday sees a vendors' market of local artisans.

Sat Nov 12, 2-8pm; Free.

La Cava de Laoma, 46 Xingfu Lu, by Xinhua Lu 幸福路46号, 近新华路.

Jazz Under the Stars @ Cotton's



Alec Haavik and the Jive Lizards are the confluence of three American musicians who landed on the shores of Shanghai and have banded together to hand you a platter that matters: swing, jump blues and a smattering of modern jazz.

They are playing the Cotton's garden for the vey first time this weekend, making sweet music for you fine folk under the stars.

Sat Nov 12, 5-8pm; Free.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

'My Nanu’s Death Day' Film Screening @ Saffrom Grill

Based on a true story, short film My Nanu’s Death Day follows a young girl as she finds out an Indian psychic has predicted her grandfather will die that day.

The screening will be followed by an open mic storytelling opportunity, a celebration of family, Indian food and more, with all proceeds from ticket sales to be donated to charity Stop AAPI Hate.

Tickets are RMB300, and include an Indian street food dinner and three drinks. Scan the QR code on the poster above to purchase yours now.

READ MORE: My Nanu’s Death Day: Teenage Filmmaker's Debut Short

Saturday Nov 12, 6-8pm; RMB300.

Saffron Grill, Lidoway, 1410 Xiewei Lu, by Huqingping Gong Lu 谢卫路1410号，近沪⻘平公路.

YUGOSSR @ Yugo Grill



Saturday night sees a YUGOSSR DJ party at Yugo Grill with DJs Tofu and Vuk solely playing music from the former Soviet Union and Yugoslavia in genres such rock, pop, disco, rap, and more.

Expect to hear all the classics from the Balkan to the Urals, singing, dancing, lot’s of rakija and occasional table climbing.

If you're looking for a quiet night... this might not be your thing!

Sat Nov 12, 9pm-Late.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, near Shanxi North Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Great Balls Of Fire! @ Yuyintang

DJ BO – 'Shanghai's #2 DJ' – will be throwing an old fashioned sock hop! What's a sock hop? Just a cool name for a 1950s-music dance party, from doo-wop, to rockabilly, to early surf, and all the other sounds that defined the early days of rock 'n' roll.



This one will be in tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis, the Killer, who recently passed away. Whether a hardcore head of all the obscure 1950s B-Sides, or not familiar at all, you'll find something you can dig at Great Balls Of Fire! This Saturday at Yuyintang.

Sat Nov 12, 8pm-Late; Free.

Yuyintang, 851 Kaixuan Lu, by Yan'an Xi Lu 凯旋路851号,近延安西路口.

Saturday & Sunday



MYbarre @ Online



Every Saturday and Sunday, MYbarre are live online via Tencent with a 50 minute workout with you and your mat – Squat, Lunge and Plié your way into the weekend!

Scan the QRs on the poster above to join the class WeChat groups. Class is RMB35. Meeting ID and payment request all sent in the WeChat group. Add Ann (WeChat ID: AnnMacPT) from MYbarre with any questions.

Sat, 8am & Sun, 10.30am; RMB35.

Online.

Harvest Market @ Laowaijie



Autumn brings the bounty of summer's labors. This is as true for the production of artisan crafters as it is for the produce of the farmer's field.



The Harvest Market at Laowaijie will offer you the bounty of 100 artisans from whom you will find a broad choice of fashion and accessories, home decorations, food and beverages for your holiday pantry, health and beauty aids and toys for your kids and pets.

Come browse through the selections in person: inspect them, feel them, hold them, smell them. Enjoy the international street food selection. Sway to the musical offerings. Nothing satisfies like a live market.

Sat & Sun Nov 12 & 13, 11am-7pm.



Laowaijie, 3338 Hongmei Lu 虹梅路3338弄1号.

Home Cooked Meals @ Yugo Grill

Yugo Grill is where all our Balkan comfort food dreams come true, and they certainly don't let us down on the weekend. Each Saturday and Sunday, Chef Rax serves a different home cooked dish for lunch.

This weekend it is Cufte I Krompir Pire Meatballs with Mashed Potatoes, guarenteed by the Yugo team to become one of your favorites!

Service starts at 2pm and goes until they run out, so we'd strongly suggest booking ahead via WeChat or phone on 130 2322 7256.

Sat & Sun, 2pm until sold out.

Yugo Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, near Shanxi North Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Sunday

2-for-1 Pizza Deal @ D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana

Sundays sees and unbeatable 2-for-1 pizza deal at D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana all day, evening and night long.

Every Sun, 11am-Late.

D.O.C. Gastronomia Italiana, 392 Dagu Lu, by Chengdu Bei Lu 大沽路392号, 近成都北路.

Proper Sunday Roast @ The Bull & Claw



The Bull & Claw has a traditional roast from 5pm every Sunday for just RMB138, with the option of free-flow drinks for RMB188.

Every Sun, from 5pm.

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 地址 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Tuesday



We Love Sci-Fi Quiz - Part 2 @ The Camel x Smokehouse



This week's themed trivia at The Camel is a We Love Sci-Fi Quiz - Part 2 – back by popular demand. Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, draft Carlsberg and house wine are just RMB25!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm so we can all be fresh for work the next day. These fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue Nov 8, 7pm; Free.

The Camel x Smokehouse, 97 Xiangyang Bei Lu, by Xinle Lu 襄阳北路97号襄阳大楼1楼, 近新乐路.

Comedy Open Mic @ Cotton's



It is Comedy Open Mic night at Cotton's every Tuesday from 8pm, hosted by the Herlarious Club. Head along for laughs, and get up for a routine if you dare!

Every Tue, 8-10pm; Free.

Cotton's Xinhua Lu, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路.

