Check Out This Unique City Bike Shop!

It’s safe to say that cycling is one of the sports that attracts the most attention this year. From the "cycling fever" repeatedly mentioned by many mainstream media, to more and more people joining the cycling team, we can see that people are interested in this incredibly fun activity, getting more and more fond of it. For many people, cycling is not only a greener way to get around, but also a healthy sport and a trendy lifestyle.



The Chinese market is one of TREK's fastest growing regional markets in recent years. Therefore, TREK has recently started a series of store upgrade plans in China with its city bike brand Electra, and will open a number of new stores to serve more consumers.



On October 29, 2022, Electra opened a new flagship store at 88 Tongren Road, Jing'an District, Shanghai. It integrates a variety of riding concepts and pays attention to a large number of Shanghai city features to make bicycles more involved in urban traffic, and also allow cyclists to experience the beauty of the city through cycling. It also showcases innovative models that will be released globally in 2022. Equipped with the world-renowned cutting-edge system – the new eBike Townie Go! series with the intelligent power assist unit kit, as well as the limited-production designer collaboration Cruiser Fashion Go! series.



As a sub-brand of urban bicycles under TREK, Electra bicycles are popular all over the world with their cool appearance and unique comfortable experience. At the same time, it has also been loved by a number of Hollywood celebrities, including Oprah, Paris Hilton, Justin Bieber and so on.



Electra currently has more than 35% of the electric bicycle market share in North America, and more than 50% of the urban comfort bicycle market share. Its Townie Original model was also the best-selling urban bicycle in the United States from 2014 to 2018. After entering the Chinese market, Electra quickly became a major player in the high-end urban bicycle market, and can often be seen and shared by riders and celebrities on various social media.

The interior decoration of the store is mainly Americana industrial style, with a dazzling array of bicycles lined up, including various models of different series. Electra incorporates its specific design genes into each bicycle, and has a unique frame development with a patented Flat Foot Technology®, which changes the angle and height of the frame to achieve the most ergonomic rider’s positioning, allowing them to straighten the back, relax the arms and fully extend the legs. This technology has pioneered and started the "Comfort Bike" movement in the United States.



Electra's models can be roughly divided into three categories: the traditional American cruiser - Cruiser series, the retro-chic commuter bike - Loft series, and the most popular comfort bicycle in the United States - the Townie series. Basically, in the Electra bike shop, you can find all kinds of adult and children’s bikes that suit your riding style and aesthetic standards.



In the flagship store on 88 Tongren Road, you can also find electric bicycles for those who want to feel a unique riding experience. Electra accentuates its goal to constantly innovate technologies and designs, based on the characteristics and functional needs of different groups of people.

Electra Company especially emphasizes that regardless of age and gender, men, women, or children can always find the right bike for a comfortable and fun riding experience at the Electra Shanghai Tongren Road flagship store. In addition, it is the only Electra brand store in Shanghai that offers a free trial ride experience for electric bicycles. The store also provides after-sale maintenance, delivery and other services. Customers in Shanghai and Beijing can also enjoy on-site maintenance services during the first year after the bike purchase.



On the opening day, the store also arranged the Shanghai Nostalgic Trend Ride event, inviting everyone to ride an Electra bicycle and experience the unique elegance and comfort of Electra along the Suzhou River.



▲Professional technicians adjust bikes for everyone before departure

▲ Of course, when you come by and ride a bike like this, you can’t do without taking some cool pictures

▲The store also prepared exquisite refreshments for everyone

▲The store has a great variety of equipment and accessories for everyone to choose from

Townie Go!



This bike looks like it’s just a regular bicycle, but in fact it is equipped with a HYENA motor set. The LED controller can easily change the mode. The Men’s version is equipped with 27,5-inch tires, the Ladies’ – with 26-inch tires. The Flat Foot Technology® with pedals moved slightly forward makes riding more comfortable, gives a wider field of view. They are colorful and fashionable, and you can easily ride farther on all kinds of road conditions that will not at all be difficult for you to conquer.

Ghostrider Go!



It was inspired by the world's first "superbike" known for its power and speed. The hydroformed frame, super glossy black, chrome finish and custom license plate beautifully combine vintage style with modern e-bike technology. Powered by a German Bosch motor unit, you can ride farther, even when it comes to climbing the hills. It is easier to ride on hilly roads or when you are tired. Best of all: it's still a bike that gives you that incredible thrill every time you pedal, providing an enjoyable ride.

Naturally, the opening of the new Electra flagship store in Shanghai inevitably involved the appearance of blockbuster products. In addition to the Electra designer models and the newly released bicycles, this time, the exclusive dealer has introduced the limited edition commemorative models of the century-old British handcrafted bicycle brand Pashley. Simultaneously in the Tongren Road flagship store, the limited edition of the British Royal Limited Commemorative Bicycle Color was released.



Britannia Platinum Champagne Special Edition



For Her Majesty's Platinum Millennium, Pashley has launched a special edition "Platinum Champagne" colored Britannia bicycle.



Britannia name comes from ancient Italian, and this series continues the frame modification and classic handlebars from 1920, plus the Brooks leather saddle, chain guard and fenders, allowing the rider to maintain a graceful sitting position and looks no matter the weather.



Every year in the UK, there is a cycling event called Britannia, which invites every Pashley owner who loves to ride to participate. The classic red version is also the same bike that Audrey Hepburn once rode. Pashley always keeps its own pace, providing fine handmade bicycles. Skilled production methods can stand the test of time. It’s not only a means of transportation, but also an object that deserves to be loved and inherited. Pashley slows down the tempo and time, and preserves and continues the unique bicycle manufacturing culture.



Picador



This is a unique three-wheeled model that started its way in the 1960s. After years of continuous improvement, the Picador has become a three-wheeled bike that can meet every aspect of life. It has a 20-inch aluminum alloy wheel set, and each wheel is equipped with aluminum alloy fenders, which can easily deal with all kinds of muddy roads and will not stain your smart clothes.



As a three-wheeled bicycle, the Picador has excellent stability, and is equipped with drum brakes, rim brakes and parking brake systems to ensure the safety of the rider in all aspects.



In addition, Picador also has a metal covered rear basket with a capacity of up to 38 liters, which is impressive for a three-wheeled bicycle. It can also be equipped with an optional front basket.

The Pashley dealer also surprised the public with a small amount of British Morgan limited co-branded bicycles, which are very hard to find. They have been introduced into the store for sale, ensuring that every British bike is imported from the United Kingdom. As its name suggests, the Morgan series is inspired by the famous British Morgan racing motorcar, and is also one of the representatives of legendary British design tradition. The Morgan series uses a classic diamond frame design, with British Reynolds tubing, plus classic racing style paint, full of speed.



For those fans of the elegant vintage British stylish cars, the good news is that Pashley currently has a small number of models for each collection in the Tongren Road store!



Eco-Friendly Bicycle Basket



The basket is made of only 0.45 kg of recycled ocean plastic, but it can carry up to 5 kg of items. This size of the optimized design can hold up to 27 liters of contents, so you can carry everything you need and even more with peace of mind.



The basket is also easy to install and remove, with hooks and hook-and-loop straps made of recycled materials that can fit most models on the market. There are also handles on both sides, so the basket can also be used as a portable one. There are currently three colourways, which easily match different bikes and styles.



In addition, accessories from well-known brands - such as Brooks - can be found inside the store. There are leather saddles, bike bags, baskets, grips, bells, etc. Everyone will find something fun and useful here to customize a bike to be truly unique. At the same time, the store also provides installation services, and the new bike can be modified when it is purchased. In addition, according to the store representatives, the Electra Beijing store will also provide accessories upgrade and installation services.

READ MORE: How To Choose The Perfect City Bike For Cycling In Shanghai and Beijing

Shanghai Store

Address: L102, 88 Tongren Road, Jing'an District, Shanghai

Tel: 198 0211 2374

Operating Hours: Daily, 10a,-10pm

Beijing Store



Address: A120b, SOLANA Blue Harbor Brand Street, 6 Chaoyang Park Road, Beijing