That’s 2022 Hospitality Awards Coming to Shanghai This December

We are delighted to announce that the sixth annual That’s National Hospitality Awards 2022 will be held in Shanghai this December.

We originally planned to host the award ceremony in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, but due to the current pandemic situation in the provincial capital, we have decided to move to Shanghai.

Launched in 2017, to coincide with the unveiling of our inaugural Explore China travel guide, the event is a celebration of China’s diverse hospitality industry key players.

During our sixth annual party, we are excited to launch the official WeChat account ‘CityExplorer (在那里)’ and the official webpage for Explore China on thatsmags.com. The new digital platforms provide more functional and updated travel information and advice for both foreign and Chinese audiences.

The That’s 2017 Hospitality Awards were held in the W Shanghai – The Bund and saw 200 leading industry professionals from across the Middle Kingdom gather to witness over 100 hotels honored for their excellence. The following year, we brought the celebration to the Greater Bay Area in the esteemed Conrad Hotel, Guangzhou. Over 220 hospitality heavyweights from across China visited Guangzhou for the event.

And in 2019, we successfully held our third annual That’s Hospitality Awards at The Peninsula Beijing, highlighting a unique group of hotels and resorts from across the Middle Kingdom. In 2020, we brought together more than a hundred industry leaders at Sheraton Nanshan Shenzhen to recognize the best of the best for a splendid evening.

Last year, we brought the fifth annual That’s Hospitality Awards back to The Langham Shanghai, Xintiandi where over 200 guests gathered for a night of fun, drinking and awards.

This year, we’re bringing the party to Shanghai for a celebration of the hospitality industry at the That’s 2022 Hospitality Awards this December.

Under the time-honored slogan ‘Forget the Journey, Go for the Destination,’ the event aims to introduce Chinese culture and the country’s most famous tourist destinations and hotels to an international audience.

Think you know of a deserving nominee? Submissions are now open. Here are the categories in full...

Newly Opened

• Newly Opened Hotel of the Year

• The Most Highly Anticipated Hotel Opening of the Year

• Newly Opened Serviced Apartment of the Year

• The Most Highly Anticipated Serviced Apartment of the Year

Luxury

• Luxury Hotel of the Year

• Luxury Serviced Apartment of the Year

Business

• MICE Hotel of the Year

• Business Hotel of the Year

• The Most Popular Hotel for Business Travelers

• The Most Popular Residence for Business Travelers

• The Most Popular Serviced Apartment for Long-Stay Guests

Family-Friendly

• Family-Friendly Hotel of the Year

• Family-Friendly Serviced Apartment of the Year

Outstanding Design

• Boutique Hotel of the Year

• Art Hotel of the Year

• Award for Outstanding Hotel Design

• Award for Outstanding Hospitality Design

Landmark

• Landmark Hotel of the Year

• Most Influential Hotel of the Year

Travel & Leisure

• Getaway Hotel of the Year

• Urban Resort Hotel of the Year

• Island Resort Hotel of the Year

Lifestyle Experience

• Contemporary Lifestyle Hotel of the Year

• Health and Wellness Hotel of the Year

• Historic Hotel of the Year

• Award for Outstanding City View

Outstanding Facility & Service

• Award for Excellent Hotel Service

• Award for Excellent Residence Service

• Hotel Spa of the Year

• Outstanding Hotel Swimming Pool of the Year

• Outstanding Hotel/Residence Fitness Center of the Year

Excellent Hotel Management

• Award for Excellent Hotel Company

• Award for Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility

• Award for the Most Promising Hotel Management Company

Nominate Now!

Scan the QR Code below, Follow CityExplorer to nominate your choice of hotels.

Send to our WeChat account (ID: Thats_CityExplorer) along with the nominee category and hotel name with your full name and contact.

The deadline for submissions with supporting materials is November 30, 2022.

