3 New Cases in Shanghai, China COVID Hits 6 Month High

By Ned Kelly, November 8, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 3 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Tuesday, November 8.

Of the 3 new cases reported, 3 tested positive in central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

New Shanghai cases by district...

The 3 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 2 in Jing'an

  • 1 in Jiading

China Cases Hit 6 Month High...

New locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 on the Chinese mainland have hit a six-month high. 

China’s National Health Commission reported a total of 843 local symptomatic cases and 6,632 local asymptomatic cases yesterday, November 7.

That makes a combined total of 7,475 cases – the highest daily figure since May. 

The figures come as China makes clear it will “unswervingly” stick with its ‘Dynamic Zero-COVID’ policy, which seeks to eliminate the spread of the virus rather than ‘live with it.’

At a press conference on November 5, the State Council insisted that people’s lives must be the priority, reports CCTV. 

Guangzhou outbreak...

Guangzhou reported 2,377 new cases of COVID-19 this morning, Tuesday, November 8. 

That is an increase of 442 from yesterday's 1,935 cases, and – once again – sets a new record for the most daily cases ever recorded in the Guangdong's provincial capital. 

Despite the significant rise in cases, 74% of the 4,312 infections reported on Monday and Tuesday were confined to the city's Haizhu District, hopefully signaling that the virus will be mostly contained within that area.

Haizhu has been in a district-wide lockdown since Saturday. The lockdown was originally scheduled for three days, but – given the rising number of infections – has now been extended until midnight on November 11.

However, the continuous rise in cases suggests that there are still hidden transmission chains in the city, according to experts. 

That said, the current strain of the Omicron variant isn’t as serious as those that preceded it; the overwhelming majority of new cases are asymptomatic.

Furthermore, no deaths from COVID-19 have been reported in the latest outbreak, meaning that the total number of fatalities in China from the respiratory disease since 2020 remains at 5,226.

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 2,659 Guangdong

  • 1794 Inner Mongolia

  • 747 Henan

  • 655 Xinjiang

  • 283 Heilongjiang

  • 281 Chongqing

  • 200 Hunan

  • 131 Shanxi

  • 111 Qinghai

  • 100 Sichuan

  • 83 Gansu

  • 64 Beijing

  • 63 Shandong

  • 60 Hubei

  • 47 Hebei

  • 41 Yunnan

  • 35 Fujian

  • 32 Shaanxi

  • 30 Tianjin

  • 14 Liaoning

  • 11 Guizhou

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

