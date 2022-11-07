  1. home
2 New COVID Cases, Community Case in Jing'an

By Ned Kelly, November 7, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 2 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Monday, November 7.

Of the 2 new cases reported, 1 tested positive in central quarantine, while 1 tested positive during regular screening.

1 New Community Case...

The new community case, a 69-year-old male, lives at 618 Zhonghua Xin Lu, Zhijiang Xi Lu in Jing'an District.

He had been to a food shop, a supermarket (but not Aldi – phew!) and a market, all in his neighborhood, so we suspect a whole load of contacts and close contacts from that area will be pinging off over the next few days.

Good luck to all those unfortunate souls caught up in that.

New Shanghai cases by district...

The 1 local asymptomatic case that tested positive outside central quarantine was in the following area:

  • 1 in Jing'an

The 1 local asymptomatic case that tested positive in central quarantine was in the following area:

  • 1 in Jing'an

Guangzhou outbreak...

Guangzhou reported 1,935 cases this morning.

Ouch.

We know we're starting to sound like a scratched record, but it's for your own good – do not go to Guangzhou unless absolutely necessary.

(And if you do, please don't come back to Shanghai!)

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 2,106 Guangdong

  • 1,033 Inner Mongolia

  • 615 Xinjiang

  • 306 Henan

  • 290 Heilongjiang

  • 267 Hunan

  • 126 Chongqing

  • 118 Qinghai

  • 93 Sichuan

  • 79 Shandong

  • 75 Shanxi

  • 40 Fujian

  • 40 Yunnan

  • 53 Gansu

  • 62 Hubei

  • 59 Beijing

  • 33 Hebei

  • 24 Shaanxi

  • 13 Liaoning

  • 13 Tianjin

  • 10 Jilin

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

Looking for travel options?

Here are seven great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

