2 New COVID Cases, Community Case in Jing'an

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 2 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Monday, November 7.

Of the 2 new cases reported, 1 tested positive in central quarantine, while 1 tested positive during regular screening.

1 New Community Case...

The new community case, a 69-year-old male, lives at 618 Zhonghua Xin Lu, Zhijiang Xi Lu in Jing'an District.



New Shanghai cases by district...

The 1 local asymptomatic case that tested positive outside central quarantine was in the following area:

1 in Jing'an

The 1 local asymptomatic case that tested positive in central quarantine was in the following area:



1 in Jing'an

Guangzhou outbreak...



Guangzhou reported 1,935 cases this morning.

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

2,106 Guangdong

1,033 Inner Mongolia

615 Xinjiang

306 Henan

290 Heilongjiang

267 Hunan

126 Chongqing

118 Qinghai

93 Sichuan

79 Shandong

75 Shanxi

40 Fujian

40 Yunnan

53 Gansu

62 Hubei

59 Beijing

33 Hebei

24 Shaanxi

13 Liaoning

13 Tianjin

10 Jilin

