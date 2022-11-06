  1. home
5 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, Lockdown in Guangzhou

By Ned Kelly, November 6, 2022

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 5 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Sunday, November 6.

Of the 5 new cases reported, 5 tested positive in central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

It's another copy and paste day, as the numbers are exactly the same as yesterday.

And the good news is no new community cases.

New Shanghai cases by district...

The 5 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 3 in Pudong

  • 1 in Jing'an

  • 1 in Putuo

31,000 shipped out of Guangzhou...

It just keeps on getting worse down south – Guangzhou recorded another 746 cases yesterday, an increase of 174 cases from the previous day's already troubling 572.

In response, 31,000 people have been transferred from Guangzhou to nearby cities in the last few days, in an attempt to get the outbreak under control.

The city's Haizhu District has also been placed under a three-day lockdown.

There were 888 cases recorded in the whole of Guangdong Province yesterday.

Sounds auspicious, but really isn't...

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 888 Guangdong

  • 559 Inner Mongolia

  • 471 Xinjiang

  • 372 Hunan

  • 220 Heilongjiang

  • 220 Shanxi

  • 140 Henan

  • 118 Qinghai

  • 100 Fujian

  • 80 Chongqing

  • 80 Shandong

  • 67 Yunnan

  • 65 Gansu

  • 61 Hubei

  • 42 Beijing

  • 40 Sichuan

  • 32 Shaanxi

  • 28 Hebei

  • 24 Liaoning

  • 15 Jiangsu

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

Looking for travel options?

Here are seven great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

