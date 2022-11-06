5 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, Lockdown in Guangzhou

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 5 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Sunday, November 6.
Of the 5 new cases reported, 5 tested positive in central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.
It's another copy and paste day, as the numbers are exactly the same as yesterday.
And the good news is no new community cases.
New Shanghai cases by district...
The 5 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:
3 in Pudong
1 in Jing'an
1 in Putuo
31,000 shipped out of Guangzhou...
It just keeps on getting worse down south – Guangzhou recorded another 746 cases yesterday, an increase of 174 cases from the previous day's already troubling 572.
In response, 31,000 people have been transferred from Guangzhou to nearby cities in the last few days, in an attempt to get the outbreak under control.
The city's Haizhu District has also been placed under a three-day lockdown.
There were 888 cases recorded in the whole of Guangdong Province yesterday.
Sounds auspicious, but really isn't...
China COVID hot spots...
Looking to get out of Shanghai?
Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:
888 Guangdong
559 Inner Mongolia
471 Xinjiang
372 Hunan
220 Heilongjiang
220 Shanxi
140 Henan
118 Qinghai
100 Fujian
80 Chongqing
80 Shandong
67 Yunnan
65 Gansu
61 Hubei
42 Beijing
40 Sichuan
32 Shaanxi
28 Hebei
24 Liaoning
15 Jiangsu
We hope that helps you make good your escape!
