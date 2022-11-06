5 New COVID Cases in Shanghai, Lockdown in Guangzhou

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 5 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Sunday, November 6.

Of the 5 new cases reported, 5 tested positive in central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

It's another copy and paste day, as the numbers are exactly the same as yesterday.

And the good news is no new community cases.

New Shanghai cases by district...

The 5 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:



3 in Pudong

1 in Jing'an

1 in Putuo

31,000 shipped out of Guangzhou...

It just keeps on getting worse down south – Guangzhou recorded another 746 cases yesterday, an increase of 174 cases from the previous day's already troubling 572.

In response, 31,000 people have been transferred from Guangzhou to nearby cities in the last few days, in an attempt to get the outbreak under control.



The city's Haizhu District has also been placed under a three-day lockdown.

There were 888 cases recorded in the whole of Guangdong Province yesterday.

Sounds auspicious, but really isn't...

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases yesterday – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

888 Guangdong

559 Inner Mongolia

471 Xinjiang

372 Hunan

220 Heilongjiang

220 Shanxi

140 Henan

118 Qinghai

100 Fujian

80 Chongqing

80 Shandong

67 Yunnan

65 Gansu

61 Hubei

42 Beijing

40 Sichuan

32 Shaanxi

28 Hebei

24 Liaoning

15 Jiangsu

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

Looking for travel options?

Here are seven great travel options that it's not too late to book:

