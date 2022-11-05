  1. home
State Council Confirms: 'Zero-COVID is Here To Stay'

By Ned Kelly, November 5, 2022

If you were anticipating China was going to change course on COVID-19 post 20th National Congress, then we've got some disappointing news for you.

At a press conference of the State Council's Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism today, Saturday, November 5, Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission, had this to say:

"China is still facing the dual risks of importing the epidemic from abroad and spreading the epidemic locally, and the prevention and control situation remains grim and complicated.

"We will continue to put the people and their lives first, and we will unswervingly adhere to the general strategy of preventing foreign imports and domestic backlash, and the general policy of 'Dynamic Zero-COVID.'

"We will coordinate epidemic prevention and control, as well as economic and social development, and will resolutely implement the 'Four Earlys' [Find Early / Report Early / Isolate Early / Treat Early] to ensure early detection, rapid disposal and prevention of spillover."

Hu Xiang, another spokesperson for the National Health Commission, responded to a question from a CCTV journalist about recent changes in some parts of China to anti-epidemic policies; some train stations and airports in parts of China no longer require passengers to show nucleic acid test results (caveats apply)...

While some areas will scale-back free nucleic acid testing...

Hu stressed that this doesn't indicate a shift away from 'Dynamic Zero-COVID,' but instead means China will continue to update and improve policies where necessary. 

In other words, the 'Dynamic Zero-COVID' policy is here to stay for the foreseeable future.

That means those traveling to the Chinese mainland from elsewhere will still have to quarantine, and those of us here will continue with health code-scanning, regular testing, mask-wearing, as well as quarantine for cases, contacts and close contacts.

Not exactly the news we were hoping for...

