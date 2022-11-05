5 New COVID Cases, Shanghai Marathon is Back

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 0 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases and 5 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Saturday, November 5.

Of the 5 new cases reported, 5 tested positive in central quarantine, while 0 tested positive during regular screening.

New Shanghai cases by district...

The 5 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:



3 in Pudong

1 in Putuo

1 in Xuhui

Shanghai Marathon is back...



Image via www.shmarathon.com

The Shanghai Marathon returns at the end of the month, after a one year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The race will take place on November 27, with a 7am start from the Bund and the finish line at the intersection of Longqi Lu and Yunjin Lu in Xuhui District, with 18,000 runners set to take part.



Image via www.shmarathon.com

Registration is open to local runners who hold a household registration or residence permit, those from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan who reside in Shanghai, as well as foreigners who have lived in Shanghai for more than six months and hold a valid visa.

The entry fee is RMB100 for Chinese runners and RMB300 for foreigners.

Please note, participants are prohibited from leaving Shanghai from November 17, and will need to take a PCR test for three consecutive days before the race.

To register log on to the official site www.shmarathon.com or scan the QR code below before 5pm today, Saturday, November 5.

A draw will be held to distribute the quotas, with the results announced on Monday, November 7.

746 COVID cases in Guangzhou...

It just keeps on getting worse down south – Guangzhou recorded another 746 cases today, an increase of 174 cases from yesterday's already troubling 572.

There were 888 cases recorded in the whole of Guangdong Province.

Sounds auspicious, but really isn't...

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases today – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

888 Guangdong

559 Inner Mongolia

471 Xinjiang

372 Hunan

220 Heilongjiang

220 Shanxi

140 Henan

118 Qinghai

100 Fujian

80 Chongqing

80 Shandong

67 Yunnan

65 Gansu

61 Hubei

42 Beijing

40 Sichuan

32 Shaanxi

28 Hebei

24 Liaoning

15 Jiangsu

