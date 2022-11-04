7 New COVID Cases, Aldi & Disney Updates

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 6 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Friday, November 4.

Of the 7 new cases reported, 6 tested positive in central quarantine, while 1 tested positive during regular screening.

No prizes for telling us which supermarket the community case had been to...

1 new community case...

The new community case, a 27-year-old female, lives at 895 Jinshajiang Lu in Changfeng Community Subdistrict of Putuo District.

Her accommodation has been designated as a medium-risk area and put under lockdown.

The case herself has been moved to a designated hospital, and is reported to have mild symptoms.

Aside from her accommodation, she had – as we all by now know – been to the Aldi supermarket below Cages at 428 Jiangning Lu in Jing'an District, as well as a 7-11 convenience store at 295 Ruining Lu in Xuhui District.

Mass screening in Putuo...

Putuo District announced an additional round of mass PCR screening last night. You can connect the dots.

Aldi update...



It seems the text message telling people they were to receive a 3+4 stretch – three days home quarantine and four days self-health monitoring – turns out to be just about the only thing that is not happening.

We're hearing it is 2+5 for some (including whole buildings), seven days home quarantine for others, and off to the quarantine hotel for the unluckiest of souls.

A number of schools, office buildings and venues have also been ordered to close, including can't-seem-to-catch-a-break Cages Jing'an, for the umpteenth time this year.

(The uncoveted 'Most Temporary Closures' award at the 2022 That's Shanghai F&B Awards looks to be in the bag)

On a more positive note, people who received a message saying they *might* have been to Aldi – none of whom, as far as we could ascertain, had – seem to be able to go about their usual business as long as they get a PCR test done every day for three consecutive days.



Shanghai Disney update...

Hi ho, hi ho, it’s off to central quarantine Shanghai Disney workers go. Thousands of them, by all accounts.

Suffice to say, it looks unlikely The Happiest Place on Earth will be reopening for another week... at least.

New Shanghai cases by district...

The 1 local case that tested positive outside central quarantine was in the following area:



1 in Putuo

The 6 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:



5 in Pudong

1 in Minhang

572 COVID cases in Guangzhou...

More bad news from the south – Guangzhou recorded another 572 cases today, an increase of 199 cases from yesterday's 373.

Abandon all hope ye who enter there.

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases today – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

764 Inner Mongolia

657 Guangdong

433 Xinjiang

402 Hunan

341 Heilongjiang

208 Shanxi

187 Henan

116 Qinghai

109 Shandong

106 Fujian

81 Gansu

80 Chongqing

75 Hubei

55 Hebei

54 Sichuan

39 Yunnan

38 Beijing

30 Shaanxi

26 Liaoning

14 Jiangsu

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

