  1. home
  2. Articles

7 New COVID Cases, Aldi & Disney Updates

By Ned Kelly, November 4, 2022

0 0

Shanghai Health Commission reported a total of 1 locally transmitted COVID-19 case and 6 local asymptomatic cases this morning, Friday, November 4.

Of the 7 new cases reported, 6 tested positive in central quarantine, while 1 tested positive during regular screening.

No prizes for telling us which supermarket the community case had been to...

READ MORE: 3 New COVID Cases, Aldi Case Causes Red Codes

1 new community case...

The new community case, a 27-year-old female, lives at 895 Jinshajiang Lu in Changfeng Community Subdistrict of Putuo District.

Her accommodation has been designated as a medium-risk area and put under lockdown.

The case herself has been moved to a designated hospital, and is reported to have mild symptoms.

Aside from her accommodation, she had – as we all by now know – been to the Aldi supermarket below Cages at 428 Jiangning Lu in Jing'an District, as well as a 7-11 convenience store at 295 Ruining Lu in Xuhui District.

Mass screening in Putuo...

Putuo District announced an additional round of mass PCR screening last night. You can connect the dots.

Aldi update...

It seems the text message telling people they were to receive a 3+4 stretch – three days home quarantine and four days self-health monitoring – turns out to be just about the only thing that is not happening.

We're hearing it is 2+5 for some (including whole buildings), seven days home quarantine for others, and off to the quarantine hotel for the unluckiest of souls.

A number of schools, office buildings and venues have also been ordered to close, including can't-seem-to-catch-a-break Cages Jing'an, for the umpteenth time this year.

(The uncoveted 'Most Temporary Closures' award at the 2022 That's Shanghai F&B Awards looks to be in the bag)

On a more positive note, people who received a message saying they *might* have been to Aldi – none of whom, as far as we could ascertain, had  seem to be able to go about their usual business as long as they get a PCR test done every day for three consecutive days.

Shanghai Disney update...

Hi ho, hi ho, it’s off to central quarantine Shanghai Disney workers go. Thousands of them, by all accounts.

Suffice to say, it looks unlikely The Happiest Place on Earth will be reopening for another week... at least.

READ MORE: 4 New COVID Cases, Disney Case Causes Chaos

New Shanghai cases by district...

The 1 local case that tested positive outside central quarantine was in the following area:

  • 1 in Putuo

The 6 local asymptomatic cases that tested positive in central quarantine were in the following areas:

  • 5 in Pudong

  • 1 in Minhang

572 COVID cases in Guangzhou...

More bad news from the south – Guangzhou recorded another 572 cases today, an increase of 199 cases from yesterday's 373.

Abandon all hope ye who enter there.

China COVID hot spots...

Looking to get out of Shanghai?

Below is a list of places that reported 10 or more COVID-19 cases today – locally transmitted and asymptomatic combined – that you may wish to avoid:

  • 764 Inner Mongolia

  • 657 Guangdong

  • 433 Xinjiang

  • 402 Hunan

  • 341 Heilongjiang

  • 208 Shanxi

  • 187 Henan

  • 116 Qinghai

  • 109 Shandong

  • 106 Fujian

  • 81 Gansu

  • 80 Chongqing

  • 75 Hubei

  • 55 Hebei

  • 54 Sichuan

  • 39 Yunnan

  • 38 Beijing

  • 30 Shaanxi

  • 26 Liaoning

  • 14 Jiangsu

We hope that helps you make good your escape!

Looking for travel options?

Here are seven great travel options that it's not too late to book:

READ MORE: 4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

For all the latest Shanghai (and China) COVID-19 news, follow us on WeChat:

New-QR.jpg

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19 Omicron COVID-19 variant

more news

Will I Have to Pay for My COVID Tests in Future?

Will I Have to Pay for My COVID Tests in Future?

You might.

Nanshan Half Marathon Returns, But With Strict COVID Measures

Nanshan Half Marathon Returns, But With Strict COVID Measures

Shenzhen, Nanshan marathon returns, but the COVID restrictions are more difficult to navigate than the marathon itself.

Are Chinese Train Stations Ditching COVID Test Requirements?

Are Chinese Train Stations Ditching COVID Test Requirements?

It appears news reported in recent days caused some confusion.

3 New COVID Cases, Aldi Case Causes Red Codes

The saga continues...

1 New COVID Case, All Disney Visitors Test Negative

The saga continues...

4 New COVID Cases, Disney Case Causes Chaos

The saga continues...

Handful of COVID Cases in Beijing – Pinggu Tourist Spot Closed

A small number of daily local cases continue to be reported in the Chinese capital.

THIS Beijing District Was SARS- & COVID-Free, and Then…

Some may say there's a connection between Pinggu's peach trees and its seeming ability to stay relatively virus-free.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

My Nanu’s Death Day: Teenage Filmmaker's Debut Short

Four Chinese Nationals Die in Seoul Halloween Stampede

Are Chinese Train Stations Ditching COVID Test Requirements?

Enter the Consulate General of Ireland Photography Contest

THIS Beijing District Was SARS- & COVID-Free, and Then…

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

7 New COVID Cases, Aldi & Disney Updates

7 New COVID Cases, Aldi & Disney Updates

Will I Have to Pay for My COVID Tests in Future?

Will I Have to Pay for My COVID Tests in Future?

My Nanu’s Death Day: Teenage Filmmaker's Debut Short

My Nanu’s Death Day: Teenage Filmmaker's Debut Short

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Nanshan Half Marathon Returns, But With Strict COVID Measures

Nanshan Half Marathon Returns, But With Strict COVID Measures

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives