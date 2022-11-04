  1. home
  2. Articles

Check Out These Iconic Middle Kingdom Hoodies & Tees!

By That's, November 4, 2022

0 0

Introducing an awesome and hilarious range of Middle Kingdom t-shirts and tanks, sweatshirts and hoodies that are cool as funk, and also make the perfect gift or keepsake for your time in the Middle Kingdom!

Notorious Ayi T-Shirt

¥139

_20221028185236.jpg

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

Notorious-Ayi.png

Jia You Sleeveless Tee

¥129

_20221028185248.jpg

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

Jia-You-Sleeveless-Tee.png

Party Animal T-Shirt

¥139

_20221028185233.jpg

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

Party-Animal-T-Shirt.png

China Baby Tank

¥129

China-Baby-Front.jpg

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

Shanghai-Baby-Tank.png

Shanghai Laowai T-Shirt

¥139

Shanghai-Lao-Wai-TShirt.jpg

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

Shanghai-Laowai-T-Shirt.png

Middle Kingdom T-Shirt

¥139

_20221028185239.jpg

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

Middle-Kingdom-T-Shirt.png

Middle Kingdom Hoodie

¥299

_20221021120002.jpg

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

Middle-Kingdom-Hoodie-QR.png

Daft Punk'd Sweatshirt

¥299

Double 11 Sale Price - ¥249

_20221021120012.jpg

Click Here or Scan the QR to Purchase

Daft-Punk-d-Sweatshirt-QR.png

This last one is strictly for Middle Kingdom OGs! If you don't know the story behind it – and it is legendary – do yourself a favor and click the link below...

READ MORE: The Great Shanghai Daft Punk Scam of 2009

Middle Kingdom Range

For more in the Middle Kingdom range, from hoodies to caps, tees to baby clothes, scan the QR below:

Whole-Line.png

[All images via Middle Kingdom]

clothing

more news

Chinese Kids Clothing Line Items Recalled for Disturbing Content

Chinese Kids Clothing Line Items Recalled for Disturbing Content

JNBY has pulled items from its children's line containing phrases such as "Let me touch you" and "Welcome to Hell."

Consignment Luxury Store Opens Third Location in Sanya

Consignment Luxury Store Opens Third Location in Sanya

Secondhand and consignment luxury store opens in Sanya.

H&M and Other Brands Face Boycott in China

H&M and Other Brands Face Boycott in China

A statement regarding Xinjiang cotton by H&M Group from last Autumn has been met with a torrent of criticism after resurfacing on Wednesday.

nudepeche: Activewear Made From Recycled Plastic Bottles

Each piece prevents up to 25 water bottles from ending up in landfills.

9 Chic Transitional Leather Pieces

Livin’ for leather.

Spotlight: Zhao Chenxi, Founder of Fabric Porn

His collections feature tongue-in-cheek pieces inspired by Chinese street culture, paired with Western silhouettes.

Adidas Pledges to Boost Investment in China

Currently, the company has three logistic centers around the country: two in Suzhou and one in Tianjin.

Woman Wearing Spaghetti Straps Refused Entry on Chinese Metro

One Weibo user commented, “I thought this was news from 1920s.”

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Four Chinese Nationals Die in Seoul Halloween Stampede

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Enter the Consulate General of Ireland Photography Contest

THIS Beijing District Was SARS- & COVID-Free, and Then…

Are Chinese Train Stations Ditching COVID Test Requirements?

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

4 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

Beijing’s Central Heating Will Be Switched On… Soon

Beijing’s Central Heating Will Be Switched On… Soon

Enter the Consulate General of Ireland Photography Contest

Enter the Consulate General of Ireland Photography Contest

SALE! Double 11 Deals on These Iconic Shanghai Hoodies

SALE! Double 11 Deals on These Iconic Shanghai Hoodies

Big Increase in Guangzhou, No News is Good News in Shenzhen

Big Increase in Guangzhou, No News is Good News in Shenzhen

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives